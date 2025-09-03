PaperCity Editors’ ‘Back to Cool’ Shopping Wish List

Inspired by the theme of the September issue of PaperCity Magazine, we rounded up our favorites for "back-to-cool" shopping this fall.

Our team of editors at PaperCity never lacks opinions, and we love sharing what strikes our fancy, especially when it comes to fall shopping.

Recently, we recommended our travel must-haves for a stylish summer, whether you’re headed to Carmel-by-the-Sea or escaped to Amanera, Aman’s ultra-private paradise in the Dominican Republic. Inspired by the theme of the September issue of our print magazine, we rounded up our favorites for “back-to-cool” shopping. Our picks run the gamut, so there’s definitely something for everyone. Fall into the busiest, coziest season in style!

Dress Shirt Brooks Brothers $128.00 Ice Bucket Thom Browne $1600.00 Spa Treatment Toska Spa

Billy Fong

Editor in Chief, PaperCity Magazine

Brooks Brothers monogrammed shirt. The fall slate of events and day-to-day appointments is so chaotic that I rely on uniform dressing. For me, that means a crisp white shirt, pair of shorts (all hemmed to a 5” inseam), and lace-up brogues. Once a year, I place an order for some new white shirts (a Brooks Brothers boy’s size 20 fits me best) monogrammed with either “FAG” or “EIC.”

Thom Brown Ice Bucket. I recently had my patio redone by brilliant landscape designer Melissa Gerstle. Honestly, I can’t stand summer temps, so I plan on using it continually when fall nights bring cooler weather. That said, I will want to have some chic accessories for a glass of wine with a friend. Major Thom expanded his clothing line two years ago to include home; I adore this ice bucket that was part of a collaboration with Christofle.

Fall beauty regimen from Toska Spa. September means an appointment with my brilliant hair stylist, Joshua Rossignol, for a fresh, new cut to make myself presentable for the endless slew of trunk shows, charity luncheons, and cocktail parties. Also, I like to get a facial to look as bright and refreshed as possible. I found a new spot that I can’t stop raving about. (Honestly, I’d put it in my top three facials of all time.) Go check out Toska Spa in the West Village. I left looking and feeling decades younger.

Staub Cocotte Williams Sonoma $249.95 Edie Parker x Wes Anderson Lighter Case Edie Parker $85.00 Embellished Cable-knit Sweater Net-a-Porter $1140.00

Georgie Miller

Managing Director, Content Strategy & Operations

Staub Cocotte. Fall means I can make an almost daily batch of soup with zero gripes from my household, and with the cozy dose of soups comes whimsical serveware and stylish tableware. The enameled Cast Iron Tomato Cocotte from favorite (and the iconic) French company Staub will make my tomato soup taste all the more delish — especially paired with a homemade sourdough grilled cheese.

Fire accoutrement. The cool temps also mean cozying up by the fireplace or a fragrant candle. Elevate your light-up game with an uber chic lighter.

Statement sweater. I love how a bold, fashion-forward knit becomes the centerpiece of a fall look, even when paired with baggy jeans and casual flats. The right sweater can be cozy enough for the chill, but polished enough to feel like a sartorial queen.

The Daily Planner anecdote $26.00 Shrunken Zip-Front Jacket in Leather Madewell $498.00 Sloan Large Backpack Leatherology $395.00

Megan Ziots

Digital Editorial Director, Dallas + Fort Worth

Anecdote Daily Workflow Planner. I have to write everything down, or I feel disorganized, and this daily workflow planner from Anecdote is the perfect way for me to do that. I go through a couple of these a year because it allows you to write out, hour-by-hour, your activities, priorities, and to-do list. It’s my lifesaver when I’m feeling overwhelmed, especially in the busy fall season!

Shrunken Zip-Front Leather Jacket. A leather jacket from Madewell is a must for me in the fall. This year, I have my eye on this one. In Dallas, we can celebrate Miss Congeniality Day anytime in October and November because “it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket.” Plus, I love the ’90s vibes it gives with a collar and flap pockets.

Sloan Backpack. Whenever I need a new bag, my go-to is local brand Leatherology. The Sloan Large Backpack is my pick for work and travel this busy fall season. It’s made of full-grain leather and features all the compartments you need to stay organized. And, they just came out with a moss green option with light gold hardware — my favorite color combination.

Document Cover Goyard Reversible Tote Bag Gucci $3450.00 Retrouvai Flying Pig Tiered Fantasy Yellow Gold Signet Ring Ylang 23 $2470.00

Melissa Smrekar

Digital Executive Editor, Dallas

Castiglione Document Cover. As Dallas’ in-house social scribe, I will have one constant companion at every fall fête— this Castiglione Document Cover from Goyard. (I favor the green color; I’m a winter!) Within its confidential pages, I document it all, from the looks that slayed the house down to the biggest party fouls of the season.

Gucci Reversible Tote. Geminis like myself take a lot of heat. (Shoutout to my ex-boyfriend who once said it was “like he had two girlfriends.”) I think our duality makes life a party! This Bamboo Large Reversible Tote bag from Gucci is giving BOGO. Two Gucci bags for the price of one (just like me)! It seems like the perfect bag for an editor-on-the-go. One side is pastel pink leather, and the other is beige canvas. I relate!

Retrouvai Flying Pig Tiered Fantasy Yellow Gold Signet Ring. Maybe it’s because I studied Latin for nine years, but I’m committed to bringing back the signet ring. This Retrouvai Flying Pig Signet Ring from Ylang23 captures the whimsy, decadence, and sense of humor I seek in jewelry. As a new “school year” begins, it also reminds me to manifest the exact life I want. “When pigs fly” isn’t always so far off.

Gable Herringbone Blazer L'Agence $895.00 Brown Suede Lugano Tote Colores Collective $345.00

Shelby Hodge

Social & Lifestyle Editor, Houston

Gable Herring Bone Blazer from L’Agence. Love, love, love this look that embraces the popularity of British country style. The herring bone weave, velvet-trimmed welt pockets, and velvet shawl collar speak to dressing for lunch at Downton Abbey or the country club fundraiser. Shoulder pads and the Italian recycled wool blend fabric make this jacket totally au courant.

Colores Collective Lugano Tote. Adios square totes and handbags, fall calls for a new geometry in this category, and squishy is absolutely on trend. Make mine the Colores Collective Lugano tote, which in a nod to the season comes in yummy autumnal brown suede and an all-seasons blush suede. Doesn’t every girl need a new bag for fall?