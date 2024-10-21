Fashion In Motion — Clothes That Move With The Wearer and Defy Easy Categorization Define a Dynamic Season

fbpx
Loewe viscose embroidered dress $6,450, and vegetal calfskin Gala sandal $1,950, at Loewe Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, farfetched.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Stella McCartney draped lips dress $2,700, and stretch boot $1,250, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Stanley Korshak, farfetched.com, mdaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Gucci lace-and-velvet midi dress $13,000, chiffon silk culotte $720, silk ribbon $520, stud choker $2,950, and leather boot $2,500, at select Gucci boutiques, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Michael Kors Collection embellished dress $8,990, slingback pump $895, at Neiman Marcus. Saks Fifth Avenue, The Conservatory, michaelkohrs.com, farfetched.com, modaoperandi.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Willy Chavarria Pachuco shirt, blazer, and trouser, at willychavarria.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Balenciaga off-shoulder coat in royal blue $7,590, at the Balenciaga boutique, Neiman Marcus, farfetched.com, modaoperandi.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Alexander McQueen by Sean McGirr jacket $2,890, trouser $1,190, and bag $3,300 at Alexander McQueen Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, Tootsies, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Chanel print silk crepe de chine dress, gloves $1,450, necklace $1,475, belt $1,650, earrings $675, and boot $2,050 at Chanel Highland Park Village. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Louis Vuitton brusher mohair pullover $1,840, carnation-print skirt $7,950, petite Malle bag $8,650, and slingback pump $1,200, at select Louis Vuitton boutiques, 866.VUITTON, louisvuitton.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Burberry shearling trim sweater $1,550, wool mohair kilt $3,490, boot $2,090, and Rocking Horse bag 2,890, at the Burberry boutique, Neiman Marcus, net-a-porter.com, farfetch.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Giorgio Armani black silk organza dress $6,200, at Neiman Marcus, farfetch.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Gucci double-breasted wool coat $20,000, wool top $2,700, wool crepe short pant $1,700, silk ribbon $520, stud choker $2,950, and leather boot $3,500, at select Gucci boutiques, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Fashion / Style

Fashion In Motion — Clothes That Move With The Wearer and Defy Easy Categorization Define a Dynamic Season

Shop the Pages of PaperCity

BY // 10.21.24
photography Fernando Rodriguez
Loewe viscose embroidered dress $6,450, and vegetal calfskin Gala sandal $1,950, at Loewe Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, farfetched.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Stella McCartney draped lips dress $2,700, and stretch boot $1,250, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Stanley Korshak, farfetched.com, mdaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Gucci lace-and-velvet midi dress $13,000, chiffon silk culotte $720, silk ribbon $520, stud choker $2,950, and leather boot $2,500, at select Gucci boutiques, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Michael Kors Collection embellished dress $8,990, slingback pump $895, at Neiman Marcus. Saks Fifth Avenue, The Conservatory, michaelkohrs.com, farfetched.com, modaoperandi.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Willy Chavarria Pachuco shirt, blazer, and trouser, at willychavarria.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Balenciaga off-shoulder coat in royal blue $7,590, at the Balenciaga boutique, Neiman Marcus, farfetched.com, modaoperandi.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Alexander McQueen by Sean McGirr jacket $2,890, trouser $1,190, and bag $3,300 at Alexander McQueen Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, Tootsies, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Chanel print silk crepe de chine dress, gloves $1,450, necklace $1,475, belt $1,650, earrings $675, and boot $2,050 at Chanel Highland Park Village. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Louis Vuitton brusher mohair pullover $1,840, carnation-print skirt $7,950, petite Malle bag $8,650, and slingback pump $1,200, at select Louis Vuitton boutiques, 866.VUITTON, louisvuitton.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Burberry shearling trim sweater $1,550, wool mohair kilt $3,490, boot $2,090, and Rocking Horse bag 2,890, at the Burberry boutique, Neiman Marcus, net-a-porter.com, farfetch.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Giorgio Armani black silk organza dress $6,200, at Neiman Marcus, farfetch.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Gucci double-breasted wool coat $20,000, wool top $2,700, wool crepe short pant $1,700, silk ribbon $520, stud choker $2,950, and leather boot $3,500, at select Gucci boutiques, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Fernando Rodriguez)

Fashion isn’t just fashion. It’s art, especially when it’s in motion. Movement blurs the line between reality and illusion. PaperCity’s latest cover-worthy print fashion shoot allows you to immerse yourself in a world of dynamic silhouettes and bold textures. All curated for the modern muse who embraces both the classic and the avant-garde.

As models glide through a kaleidoscope of light and motion, adorned in some of the season’s most striking clothes, the art of dressing is redefined. From Louis Vuitton‘s sleek, structured lines to the daring elegance of Alexander McQueen, each garment tells its own story, fluid yet deliberate. Burberry’s timeless tailoring contrasts with Loewe’s contemporary forms, while Stella McCartney brings a touch of sustainability with her signature refinement.

The allure of these clothes comes not just in their beauty but in their ability to move with you, to adapt, to transform — just as fashion should. As you click through all the images of this Fall fashion photo shoot (in the photo slider above this story), maybe the looks will inspire your own wardrobe for a stunning season of style. These ensembles, all available to shop below, promise to infuse your own look with elegance, edge and a sense of motion that transcends the ordinary.

Fashion, after all, is never static. It’s moving, dynamic, transforming, forever in motion.

Clothing

Strapless Floral-Embroidered Midi-Dress
LOEWE
$6450.00
Buy
Lips Print Mesh Maxi Dress
Stella McCartney
$1690.00
Buy
Sequined Stretch Matte Jersey Turtleneck Dress
Michael Kors
$8990.00
Buy
Jacket
Willy Chavarria
$1082.00
Buy
Off Shoulder Coat
Balenciaga
$7950.00
Buy
Structured Fitted Wool Blazer
Alexander McQueen
$2730.00
Buy
High-Rise Pinstripe Wide-Leg Trousers
Alexander McQueen
$1260.00
Buy
Printed Crêpe de Chine
Chanel
$11500.00
Buy
Brushed Mohair Roll Neck Pullover
Louis Vuitton
$1840.00
Buy
Carnation Print Ruffle Skirt
Louis Vuitton
$7950.00
Buy
Alpaca Wool Blend Sweater
Burberry
$1550.00
Buy
Wool Mohair Kilt
Burberry
$3490.00
Buy
Strass Tulle-Overlay Sequin Silk Gown
Giorgio Armani
$9900.00
Buy
Wool Top
Gucci
$2350.00
Buy
Wool Pant
Gucci
$1700.00
Buy
Shoes

Gala 90MM Sculptural-Heel Leather Sandals
LOEWE
$1950.00
Buy
Cowboy Stretch Ankle Boots
Stella McCartney
$501.00
Buy
Leather Boot
Gucci
$2500.00
Buy
Darrington Crackled Patent Leather Slingback Pump
Michael Kors
$135.00
Buy
Stretch Fabric & Fabric High Boot
Chanel
$2050.00
Buy
Allure Slingback Pump
Louis Vuitton
$1200.00
Buy
Leather Saddle High Boots
Burberry
$2090.00
Buy
Horsebit Boot
Gucci
$2500.00
Buy
Accessories

Choker Necklace
Gucci
$2950.00
Buy
Silk Scarf
Gucci
$520.00
Buy
Large Slouch Bag in Black/caramel
Alexander McQueen
$3300.00
Buy
Chanel Coco Mark Necklace
Chanel
$1695.00
Buy
Calfskin & Metal Belt
Chanel
$0.00
Buy
Petite Malle Bag
Louis Vuitton
$5900.00
Buy
Rocking Horse Large Leather Crossbody Bag
Burberry
$2290.00
Buy
Choker Necklace
Gucci
$2950.00
Buy

PHOTOGRAPHY FERNANDO RODRIGUEZ. ART DIRECTION MICHELLE AVIÑA. STYLIST DOUG VOISIN. ASSISTANT STYLIST ARIEL RODRIGUEZ, MODELS ABIGAIL WITH APM MODELS, MIKA ROBLES WITH WILHELMINA. HAIR JENNI WIMMERSTEDT FOR ART DEPARTMENT. MAKEUP VIRGINIA VERA. EDITORIAL ASSISTANT CHRIS MACKINNON. PHOTO TECHS ROGER GALLEGOS, JOSÉ HERNANDEZ.

