Fashionable Football Looks — Making Game Day Stylish Is Easy At These Stores In The Woodlands
The Real Wins Come Off the FieldBY Jillian Richstone //
Check our Monkee's curated collection of game-day hats, the perfect accent for every outfit. (Photo courtesy of Monkee's)
Emma Lou's Boutique has everything you need for your game-day style.
Support your favorite team with these custom hats from Monkee's. (Photo courtesy of Monkee's)
Check out this show-stopping sequin mini dress from Francesca's. (Photo courtesy of Francesca's)
Emma Lou's has the perfect game-day looks for the season. (Photo courtesy of Emma Lou's)
These purse straps are the perfect complement to your stadium-compliant clear bags. (Photo courtesy of Emma Lou's)
Game-day necklace scarfs are in, and Golden Gray has what you need. (Photo courtesy of Golden Gray)
With understated chic dresses like this, you can pair any game-day accessory for an elevated style. (Photo courtesy of the Golden Gray)
Emma Lou's Boutique has all your game-day looks. (Photo courtesy of Emma Lou's)
These adorable football bow earrings from Francesca's are the perfect statement piece for the season. (Photo courtesy of Francesca's)
Football season is in full gear, with the biggest games still to come, which means it might be time to refresh your game day wardrobe. While the action may be on the field, every football fashionista knows there’s another competition happening in the stands. Who looks the most stylish? Who wore it best?
This season, elevated game day style is the real win. Luckily, a number of boutiques in The Woodlands have everything you need to look gridiron ready and stand out chic. These are the most fashionable football looks for fall:
Monkee’s of The Woodlands
1900 Lake Woodlands Drive, Suite 300
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
Monkee’s of The Woodlands is stepping into fall with a fresh lineup that goes beyond the classics. Alongside staples like a short-sleeve denim button dress — an effortless piece that is bound to pair perfectly with all your favorite accessories — the boutique is also debuting the ultimate game-day essential: custom hand-stitched hats.
Show off your school spirit in style with designs repping Texas A&M, the University of Texas, LSU and Texas Tech. Each hat is finished with chic braided detailing and playful embroidery along the back, making them a standout accessory that elevates any outfit from the tailgate to post-game fun.
Monkee’s of The Woodlands is open Mondasy through Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm.
Emma Lou’s Boutique
5522 FM 1488 , Suite E
Magnolia, TX 77354 | Map
Emma Lou’s Boutique in Magnolia is serving up serious game-day style this season with a collection that’s as versatile as it is chic. Think flirty mini dresses, school-inspired pocket rompers and stadium-approved clear bags — complete with colorful straps so you can proudly sport your team’s colors. To top it off, Emma Lou’s stylish game-day cups even add flair to your tailgate.
Whether your vibe is sequined sparkle, understated neutrals you can rewear across seasons, or edgy studded shorts, Emma Lou’s has every look covered, ensuring your outfit is as standout as your school spirit.
Emma Lou’s is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm.
The Golden Gray Boutique
6565 Six Pines Drive, Suite 1150
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
The Golden Gray is in its new home right next to the Hyatt Centric hotel at 6565 Six Pines Drive, Suite 1150. But don’t worry, the move isn’t slowing down this fashionable store. The boutique is fully stocked and ready to deliver fresh game-day looks that turn heads.
“We are loving denim for game day,” Golden Gray owner Kristie Winter says. “Pop your team color with a cute neck scarf or scarf necklace, which are both trending for this upcoming season. And adding a Western flair with anything this season will keep you on trend.”
While adorable Texas A&M scarf necklaces are already in stock, along with the stylish denim mini dresses, Winter promises that Golden Grey will continue to stock up on game-day looks all season.
The Golden Gray is open Mondasy through Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from 12 pm to 6 pm.
Francesca’s (Market Street, The Woodlands)
9595 Six Pines Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
From sequin showstoppers to playful accessories, Francesca in Market Street has every detail covered for game-day style. Think cardigans, chic tops, sparkling earrings, bows, hats, bags and headbands. With each piece designed to add the perfect finishing touch to any football outfit.
The beaded football headband is an instant standout, while stadium-ready clear bags will keep you stylish and stadium safety compliant.
If turning heads is the goal, the sequin GameDay mini dress guarantees you’ll be the star of the stands. And for fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s future marriage, Francesca’s has you covered with an irresistible 87 cable knit pullover sweater that nods to the season’s most buzz-worthy pairing.
Francesca’s is open Mondays from 10 am to 6 pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from noon to 6 pm.
Are you ready for some football? Shop online or in-store now.