Fashion / Shopping

The Galleria Adds Another New Showcase Store, Boosting Houston’s Already Posh Shopping Scene — Fendi Goes Plusher

This Completely Reimagined Boutique Turns Heads

BY //
Retail expansion in the luxury market — we’re talking brick and mortar stores with ever increasing square footage— seems to be a thing in Houston as Fendi has opened the doors on its reimagined boutique in The Galleria shopping center with 3,552 square feet of fashion opulence. The maison joins Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels which just debuted their own mammoth new stores in River Oaks District.

The Fendi expansion seems a fitting, albeit unintended, salute to the house’s centennial year. The Italian luxury fashion house was established in Rome by Adele and Edoardo Fendi in 1925. The legacy brand was left to the couple’s five daughters, who transformed what began as a fur and leather goods label into a potent luxury house with global reach.

Fendi Galleria Houston
The women’s section of the expanded Fendi boutique in the Houston Galleria

Lest we forget, Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel fame did a collaboration with Fendi for some 54 years.

On arriving at The Galleria’s new Fendi boutique, shoppers are welcomed with a fresh facade which was inspired by ancient Roman architecture with a sequence of subtle three dimensional arches in Travertino marble. That sleek introduction plays to Fendi’s heritage with a contemporary twist. Think a nod to the fashion house’s iconic style with a fresh esthetic expression that embraces its traditions and Italian craftsmanship.

Fendi Galleria Houston
The men’s department in the Fendi boutique in the Houston Galleria

The new color palette delivers pops of vibrant orange and red, includes a feminine pink and goes for masculine brown in menswear, all delivering a burst of visual energy.

Devotees of the iconic Baguette and Peekaboo bags will find their favorites on display along with the vast array of accessories and shoes.  Can anyone be truly fashion happy without the chic Fendi Sunshine Tote? The new Houston boutique offers both men’s and women’s leather goods, accessories, ready-to-wear clothes and shoes.

The Fendi Legacy

Fendi Baguette
The iconic Fendi Baguette has been the ‘it’ bag for fashionistas since 1977.

The venerable Baguette, the most important item in the closet of Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw (aka Sarah Jessica Parker), was introduced in 1977 by  Silvia Venturini Fendi, the brand’s artistic director of accessories and menswear collections. The design inspired by the vision of Parisian women carrying baguette breads under their arms. Voilà, a cult was born.

Representing the third generation of the founding family, Venturini Fendi introduced the Fendi Spy Bag in 2005. It quickly became the It Bag of the moment. This one shaped like a croissant with a rounded handle has made a return for fall 2025 as part of the collection that marks the Roman fashion house’s centennial this year.

Venturini Fendi is the only remaining member of the founding family and  she is still working with the label.

