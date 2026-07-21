5 Things That Are Worth the Money — A PaperCity Editors’ Guide

If you wait long enough, your ardent preferences will eventually come back in style (e.g.

bare nails are now a status symbol

, hallelujah for me). When it comes to heels, I favor a kitten, and Manolo Blahnik Maysales always purr. With the resurgence of 90s trends, the kitten heel reigns once again. Manolo kitten heels always come in a variety of classic colors, but I favor the seasonal varieties, like this year’s

“Maysalebi” cherry red and raffia pair

.