Posh, Referral-Only Pilates Studio Founded in Los Angeles Opens in Dallas

Los Angeles-based Forma Pilates, a private, referral-only Pilates studio, opened its first Dallas location today. The largest location to date, the Dallas studio functions as a luxury wellness destination that seamlessly combines expert-led Pilates sessions with a luxury spa environment. It’s unabashedly exclusive, so much so that they don’t even share the studio’s address publicly!

The thoughtfully designed 3,400-square-foot space, known as Forma Pilates Wellness Club, offers “a comprehensive fitness and rejuvenation experience like no other,” based on group and private reformer sessions, as well as heated mat Pilates. Forma’s two signature formats are tailored to two different fitness goals — either flow (to lengthen and strengthen) or power (to sweat and sculpt).

Forma Pilates’ goal is for clients to leave their session feeling refreshed, relaxed, and recharged. The sessions include complimentary cold plunges “for ultimate rejuvenation.” Other luxurious spa experience amenities include a curated selection of Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare products, private lockers, spa-inspired showers, and towel service. Finally, the Dallas location offers a private treatment room that will offer “curated bespoke wellness experiences.”

Liana Levi founded Forma Pilates in her home studio in 2020. Rapidly expanding, the brand now maintains three studios in both Los Angeles and New York City, as well as locations in Austin and Phoenix.

“I expanded Forma Pilates Wellness Club to the Dallas market after identifying a demand for an exclusive, high-touch Pilates experience in a city known for its discerning clientele and luxury wellness scene. Dallas boasts a sophisticated fitness culture, with a growing appetite for curated, members-only experiences that blend high-performance training with elevated hospitality,” Levi exclusively tells PaperCity.

“More than just a Pilates studio, this expansion introduces a full-scale wellness club, blending Forma’s signature precision training with an unparalleled spa experience,” she says. “The expansion aligns with Forma’s vision of redefining Pilates as more than a workout but a lifestyle reserved for those who seek the best in movement, recovery, and exclusivity.”

Levi’s objective? To set a new standard for luxury fitness in Dallas, “attracting those who seek the best in both results and experience.”

In a city that loves the new-new, I anticipate that Forma Pilates Wellness Club will thrive in the Big D. A results-driven approach to fitness in a refined, members-only setting? That’s so Dallas.

Forma Pilates Wellness Club opened in Dallas today. As for the address, well, you’ll just have to know somebody who knows somebody.