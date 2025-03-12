Posh, Referral-Only Pilates Studio Founded in Los Angeles Opens in Dallas

Los Angeles-based Forma Pilates, a private, referral-only Pilates studio, opened its first Dallas location today. (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma Pilates (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma Pilates (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma Pilates (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma Pilates (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma Pilates (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Luxurious spa experience amenities include a curated selection of Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare products, private lockers, spa-inspired showers, and towel service. (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma Pilates (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma Pilates (Photo by Forma Pilates)
01
09

Los Angeles-based Forma Pilates, a private, referral-only Pilates studio, opened its first Dallas location today. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

02
09

The largest location to date, the Dallas studio functions as a luxury wellness destination that seamlessly combines expert-led Pilates sessions with a luxury spa environment. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

03
09

The thoughtfully designed 3,400-square-foot space offers group and private reformer sessions, as well as heated mat Pilates. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

04
09

Forma Pilates' goal is for clients to leave their session feeling refreshed, relaxed, and recharged. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

05
09

Forma's two signature formats are tailored to two different fitness goals — either flow (to lengthen and strengthen) or power (to sweat and sculpt). (Photo by Forma Pilates)

06
09

Liana Levi founded Forma Pilates in her home studio in 2020. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

07
09

Luxurious spa experience amenities include a curated selection of Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare products, private lockers, spa-inspired showers, and towel service. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

08
09

"More than just a Pilates studio, this expansion introduces a full-scale wellness club," founder Liana Levi says. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

09
09

Forma Pilates Wellness Club opened in Dallas today. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

Los Angeles-based Forma Pilates, a private, referral-only Pilates studio, opened its first Dallas location today. (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma Pilates (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma Pilates (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma Pilates (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma Pilates (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma Pilates (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Luxurious spa experience amenities include a curated selection of Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare products, private lockers, spa-inspired showers, and towel service. (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma Pilates (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma Pilates (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Fashion / Wellness

Posh, Referral-Only Pilates Studio Founded in Los Angeles Opens in Dallas

Forma Pilates Wellness Studio Offers Cold Plunges, Spa-Inspired Showers, and Dr. Barbara Sturm Skincare Products

BY // 03.12.25
photography Forma Pilates
Los Angeles-based Forma Pilates, a private, referral-only Pilates studio, opened its first Dallas location today. (Photo by Forma Pilates)
The largest location to date, the Dallas studio functions as a luxury wellness destination that seamlessly combines expert-led Pilates sessions with a luxury spa environment. (Photo by Forma Pilates)
The thoughtfully designed 3,400-square-foot space offers group and private reformer sessions, as well as heated mat Pilates. (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma Pilates' goal is for clients to leave their session feeling refreshed, relaxed, and recharged. (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma's two signature formats are tailored to two different fitness goals — either flow (to lengthen and strengthen) or power (to sweat and sculpt). (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Liana Levi founded Forma Pilates in her home studio in 2020. (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Luxurious spa experience amenities include a curated selection of Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare products, private lockers, spa-inspired showers, and towel service. (Photo by Forma Pilates)
"More than just a Pilates studio, this expansion introduces a full-scale wellness club," founder Liana Levi says. (Photo by Forma Pilates)
Forma Pilates Wellness Club opened in Dallas today. (Photo by Forma Pilates)
1
9

Los Angeles-based Forma Pilates, a private, referral-only Pilates studio, opened its first Dallas location today. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

2
9

The largest location to date, the Dallas studio functions as a luxury wellness destination that seamlessly combines expert-led Pilates sessions with a luxury spa environment. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

3
9

The thoughtfully designed 3,400-square-foot space offers group and private reformer sessions, as well as heated mat Pilates. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

4
9

Forma Pilates' goal is for clients to leave their session feeling refreshed, relaxed, and recharged. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

5
9

Forma's two signature formats are tailored to two different fitness goals — either flow (to lengthen and strengthen) or power (to sweat and sculpt). (Photo by Forma Pilates)

6
9

Liana Levi founded Forma Pilates in her home studio in 2020. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

7
9

Luxurious spa experience amenities include a curated selection of Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare products, private lockers, spa-inspired showers, and towel service. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

8
9

"More than just a Pilates studio, this expansion introduces a full-scale wellness club," founder Liana Levi says. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

9
9

Forma Pilates Wellness Club opened in Dallas today. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

Los Angeles-based Forma Pilates, a private, referral-only Pilates studio, opened its first Dallas location today. The largest location to date, the Dallas studio functions as a luxury wellness destination that seamlessly combines expert-led Pilates sessions with a luxury spa environment. It’s unabashedly exclusive, so much so that they don’t even share the studio’s address publicly!

The thoughtfully designed 3,400-square-foot space, known as Forma Pilates Wellness Club, offers “a comprehensive fitness and rejuvenation experience like no other,” based on group and private reformer sessions, as well as heated mat Pilates. Forma’s two signature formats are tailored to two different fitness goals — either flow (to lengthen and strengthen) or power (to sweat and sculpt).

Forma Pilates’ goal is for clients to leave their session feeling refreshed, relaxed, and recharged. The sessions include complimentary cold plunges “for ultimate rejuvenation.” Other luxurious spa experience amenities include a curated selection of Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare products, private lockers, spa-inspired showers, and towel service. Finally, the Dallas location offers a private treatment room that will offer “curated bespoke wellness experiences.”

Liana Levi founded Forma Pilates in her home studio in 2020. Rapidly expanding, the brand now maintains three studios in both Los Angeles and New York City, as well as locations in Austin and Phoenix.

"More than just a Pilates studio, this expansion introduces a full-scale wellness club," founder Liana Levi says. (Photo by Forma Pilates)
“More than just a Pilates studio, this expansion introduces a full-scale wellness club,” founder Liana Levi says. (Photo by Forma Pilates)

“I expanded Forma Pilates Wellness Club to the Dallas market after identifying a demand for an exclusive, high-touch Pilates experience in a city known for its discerning clientele and luxury wellness scene. Dallas boasts a sophisticated fitness culture, with a growing appetite for curated, members-only experiences that blend high-performance training with elevated hospitality,” Levi exclusively tells PaperCity.

“More than just a Pilates studio, this expansion introduces a full-scale wellness club, blending Forma’s signature precision training with an unparalleled spa experience,” she says. “The expansion aligns with Forma’s vision of redefining Pilates as more than a workout but a lifestyle reserved for those who seek the best in movement, recovery, and exclusivity.”

Levi’s objective? To set a new standard for luxury fitness in Dallas, “attracting those who seek the best in both results and experience.”

In a city that loves the new-new, I anticipate that Forma Pilates Wellness Club will thrive in the Big D. A results-driven approach to fitness in a refined, members-only setting? That’s so Dallas.

Forma Pilates Wellness Club opened in Dallas today. As for the address, well, you’ll just have to know somebody who knows somebody.

Featured Events

Curated Collection

Swipe
8125 San Fernando Way
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8125 San Fernando Way
Dallas, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Gia Marshello
This property is listed by: Gia Marshello (214) 616-2568 Email Realtor
8125 San Fernando Way
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$11,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
4666 College Park Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4666 College Park Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
4666 College Park Drive
5414 Edlen Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5414 Edlen Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,250,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5414 Edlen Drive
4633 Edmondson Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4633 Edmondson Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Mathews
This property is listed by: Brittany Mathews (214) 641-1019 Email Realtor
4633 Edmondson Avenue
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
5909 Luther Lane #2000
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5909 Luther Lane #2000
Dallas, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
5909 Luther Lane #2000
3810 Windward Way
Long Cove
FOR SALE

3810 Windward Way
Malakoff, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
3810 Windward Way
13920 Waterside Drive
Long Cove
FOR SALE

13920 Waterside Drive
Malakoff, TX

$3,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Farris
This property is listed by: Amy Farris (469) 236-1533 Email Realtor
13920 Waterside Drive
7040 Hill Forest Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

7040 Hill Forest Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,900,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
7040 Hill Forest Drive
4301 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4301 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4301 Colgate Avenue
4428 N Versailles Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4428 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,399,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4428 N Versailles Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X