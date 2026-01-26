Fort Worth’s Best Spas for HydraFacials — What to Know and Where to Go for This Buzzy Skincare Treatment

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Club is currently offering two-for-one initiation fees for new members through February and special packages for couples, including the 50-minute Delicate Romance Couples Massage, enhanced with aromatherapy using Lola’s Apothecary oils. (Courtesy)

In a crowded field of anti-aging skincare treatments, HydraFacials stand out. Celebrities like Paris Hilton — along with countless social media influencers — swear by this buzzy, no-downtime facial for its ability to deeply cleanse pores and deliver an instant, camera-ready glow. To learn more about the benefits of this trendy hydrodermabrasion treatment, we spoke with two local in-demand aestheticians: Alyssa Smith of FACE FOUNDRIÉ Fort Worth and Anya Grevtseva of Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa.

Alyssa, we keep hearing about HydraFacials. Describe the treatment for us.

A HydraFacial is a type of hydrodermabrasion. The company HydraFacial coined the term. HydraFacial treatments use a dual intake-outtake system. There’s an input tube that delivers serums into the skin, while an outtake tube simultaneously extracts using gentle vacuum suction. That suction is completely customizable based on skin sensitivity and texture, and each step uses a different tip with a specific design.

Anya, why has the HydraFacial remained a go-to treatment for so many years?

HydraFacial has been around for a long time. The machine was introduced to the market in 1997. Over time, it evolved and now has around 60 patents. In the skincare industry, it’s a big deal. It is a highly sophisticated piece of equipment that provides a very unique service. The whole philosophy behind the machine is focused on putting hydration back into the skin while sucking debris and buildup. Anyone struggling with a dull facial complexion can gain a healthy glow.

Where to Go for the Best HydraFacials in Fort Worth

Ready to enjoy the glow of a HydraFacial for yourself or explore some of Fort Worth’s most talked-about spas and medical aesthetic centers? These standouts offer the best local hydrodermabrasion treatments.

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa

At Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Club, wellness unfolds across 26,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed spaces. The first floor is dedicated to fitness and performance, featuring group classes and personal training spaces. The second floor houses the spa and salon, while the third floor focuses on recovery and longevity. HydraFacial treatments are continually evolving at Canyon Ranch, Grevtseva says, due to advancements in boosters — specialized serums — from producers like Omorovicza, Murad, and others. The serums, she adds, are up to 200 times more concentrated than store-bought products and can be further enhanced with LED red light.

“Every year, more booster options hit the market,” she says, adding that the technology is continually evolving.

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Club is currently offering two-for-one initiation fees for new members through February and special packages for couples, including the 50-minute Delicate Romance Couples Massage, enhanced with aromatherapy using Lola’s Apothecary oils.

Vitalyc Medspa

The first Vitalyc Medspa opened in Dallas’ Park Cities in 2020 with promotional materials boasting “exceptional customer service, age-defying treatments, celebrity clientele, stunning facilities, cutting-edge technologies, and board-certified clinical leadership.”

Fort Worth’s location offers a range of cosmetic and skin-care treatments, including facials, injectables, fillers, and other spa procedures. The med spa’s stated mission is to help clients achieve “a life at its full potential.”

Appointments typically begin with a consultation, where clinicians review medical history, aesthetic goals, and treatment options before outlining a personalized plan. Their HydraFacials exfoliate the skin through painless suction before nourishing it with intensive moisturizers. With 370 reviews averaging 4.9 stars, their track record speaks for itself.

SkinSpirit Fort Worth

Located between downtown and the Cultural District, SkinSpirit Fort Worth brings a more clinical approach to aesthetic care, with a focus on injectables, laser treatments, and advanced skin-care services. The Fort Worth location is part of a national network known for pairing medical oversight with customized treatment plans rather than one-size-fits-all solutions.

Appointments address skin concerns and aesthetic goals before recommending treatments that may include Botox, dermal fillers, laser resurfacing, and medical-grade facials. The medical aesthetics center offers a unique type of hydrodermabrasion called DiamondGlow, a skin-resurfacing treatment that exfoliates, extracts, and infuses the skin with SkinMedica serums using a diamond-tip wand.

FACE FOUNDRIÉ

FACE FOUNDRIÉ offers multiple HydraFacial options, including its H2Glow that was developed in partnership with HydraFacial. The treatment uses the brand’s signature hydradermabrasion technology to cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate the skin with no downtime. For clients with more sensitive, thin, or aging skin, FACE FOUNDRIÉ also offers the Royal Treatment, a gentler hydradermabrasion facial performed with a medispa machine that provides similar benefits with a softer approach. Monthly memberships start at $89 per month and include a monthly focused facial and special member discounts.

FACE FOUNDRIÉ’s Alyssa Smith says the treatment appeals to women of all ages.

“We will have people who are graduating high school who come and get this, and then we’ll have grandmas who are going to the same graduation who will come and get this. It is definitely good for all skin types, but I would say it’s most common for people getting ready for events. It is definitely one of the facials that we recommend for brides because it’s not going to cause any purging or irritation for your skin afterwards.”