HydraFacial Fort Worth
HydraFacial Fort Worth
HydraFacial Fort Worth
HydraFacial Fort Worth
HydraFacial Fort Worth
HydraFacial Fort Worth
01
06

HydraFacial is a type of hydrodermabrasion that extracts and rejuvenates the skin. (Courtesy)

02
06

Located within University Park Village, Vitalyc Medspa offers a range of cosmetic and skin-care treatments, including facials, injectables, fillers, and other spa procedures. Photo by Maria Diss.

03
06

Located between downtown and the Cultural District, SkinSpirit Fort Worth brings a more clinical approach to aesthetic care, with a focus on injectables, laser treatments, and advanced skin-care services. (Courtesy)

04
06

FACE FOUNDRIÉ offers multiple HydraFacial options, including its H2Glow that was developed in partnership with HydraFacial. (Courtesy)

05
06

At Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Club, wellness unfolds across 26,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed spaces. (Courtesy)

06
06

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Club is currently offering two-for-one initiation fees for new members through February and special packages for couples, including the 50-minute Delicate Romance Couples Massage, enhanced with aromatherapy using Lola’s Apothecary oils. (Courtesy)

HydraFacial Fort Worth
HydraFacial Fort Worth
HydraFacial Fort Worth
HydraFacial Fort Worth
HydraFacial Fort Worth
HydraFacial Fort Worth
Fashion / Wellness

Fort Worth’s Best Spas for HydraFacials — What to Know and Where to Go for This Buzzy Skincare Treatment

Top Cowtown Aestheticians Give Us the Inside Scoop

BY //
HydraFacial is a type of hydrodermabrasion that extracts and rejuvenates the skin. (Courtesy)
Located within University Park Village, Vitalyc Medspa offers a range of cosmetic and skin-care treatments, including facials, injectables, fillers, and other spa procedures. Photo by Maria Diss.
Located between downtown and the Cultural District, SkinSpirit Fort Worth brings a more clinical approach to aesthetic care, with a focus on injectables, laser treatments, and advanced skin-care services. (Courtesy)
FACE FOUNDRIÉ offers multiple HydraFacial options, including its H2Glow that was developed in partnership with HydraFacial. (Courtesy)
At Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Club, wellness unfolds across 26,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed spaces. (Courtesy)
Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Club is currently offering two-for-one initiation fees for new members through February and special packages for couples, including the 50-minute Delicate Romance Couples Massage, enhanced with aromatherapy using Lola’s Apothecary oils. (Courtesy)
1
6

HydraFacial is a type of hydrodermabrasion that extracts and rejuvenates the skin. (Courtesy)

2
6

Located within University Park Village, Vitalyc Medspa offers a range of cosmetic and skin-care treatments, including facials, injectables, fillers, and other spa procedures. Photo by Maria Diss.

3
6

Located between downtown and the Cultural District, SkinSpirit Fort Worth brings a more clinical approach to aesthetic care, with a focus on injectables, laser treatments, and advanced skin-care services. (Courtesy)

4
6

FACE FOUNDRIÉ offers multiple HydraFacial options, including its H2Glow that was developed in partnership with HydraFacial. (Courtesy)

5
6

At Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Club, wellness unfolds across 26,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed spaces. (Courtesy)

6
6

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Club is currently offering two-for-one initiation fees for new members through February and special packages for couples, including the 50-minute Delicate Romance Couples Massage, enhanced with aromatherapy using Lola’s Apothecary oils. (Courtesy)

In a crowded field of anti-aging skincare treatments, HydraFacials stand out. Celebrities like Paris Hilton — along with countless social media influencers — swear by this buzzy, no-downtime facial for its ability to deeply cleanse pores and deliver an instant, camera-ready glow. To learn more about the benefits of this trendy hydrodermabrasion treatment, we spoke with two local in-demand aestheticians: Alyssa Smith of FACE FOUNDRIÉ Fort Worth and Anya Grevtseva of Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa.

Alyssa, we keep hearing about HydraFacials. Describe the treatment for us.

A HydraFacial is a type of hydrodermabrasion. The company HydraFacial coined the term. HydraFacial treatments use a dual intake-outtake system. There’s an input tube that delivers serums into the skin, while an outtake tube simultaneously extracts using gentle vacuum suction. That suction is completely customizable based on skin sensitivity and texture, and each step uses a different tip with a specific design.

Anya, why has the HydraFacial remained a go-to treatment for so many years?

HydraFacial has been around for a long time. The machine was introduced to the market in 1997. Over time, it evolved and now has around 60 patents. In the skincare industry, it’s a big deal. It is a highly sophisticated piece of equipment that provides a very unique service. The whole philosophy behind the machine is focused on putting hydration back into the skin while sucking debris and buildup. Anyone struggling with a dull facial complexion can gain a healthy glow.

HydraFacial Fort Worth
FACE FOUNDRIÉ offers multiple HydraFacial options, including its H2Glow that was developed in partnership with HydraFacial. (Courtesy)

Where to Go for the Best HydraFacials in Fort Worth

Ready to enjoy the glow of a HydraFacial for yourself or explore some of Fort Worth’s most talked-about spas and medical aesthetic centers? These standouts offer the best local hydrodermabrasion treatments.

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa

At Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Club, wellness unfolds across 26,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed spaces. The first floor is dedicated to fitness and performance, featuring group classes and personal training spaces. The second floor houses the spa and salon, while the third floor focuses on recovery and longevity. HydraFacial treatments are continually evolving at Canyon Ranch, Grevtseva says, due to advancements in boosters — specialized serums — from producers like Omorovicza, Murad, and others. The serums, she adds, are up to 200 times more concentrated than store-bought products and can be further enhanced with LED red light.

“Every year, more booster options hit the market,” she says, adding that the technology is continually evolving.

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Club is currently offering two-for-one initiation fees for new members through February and special packages for couples, including the 50-minute Delicate Romance Couples Massage, enhanced with aromatherapy using Lola’s Apothecary oils.

Vitalyc Medspa

The first Vitalyc Medspa opened in Dallas’ Park Cities in 2020 with promotional materials boasting “exceptional customer service, age-defying treatments, celebrity clientele, stunning facilities, cutting-edge technologies, and board-certified clinical leadership.”

Fort Worth’s location offers a range of cosmetic and skin-care treatments, including facials, injectables, fillers, and other spa procedures. The med spa’s stated mission is to help clients achieve “a life at its full potential.”

Appointments typically begin with a consultation, where clinicians review medical history, aesthetic goals, and treatment options before outlining a personalized plan. Their HydraFacials exfoliate the skin through painless suction before nourishing it with intensive moisturizers. With 370 reviews averaging 4.9 stars, their track record speaks for itself.

Vitalyc-The-front-desk-insid-the-brand-new-Vitalyc-Medspa-which-opens-this-week-in-Fort-Worth.-1024×683
Located within University Park Village, Vitalyc Medspa offers a range of cosmetic and skin-care treatments, including facials, injectables, fillers, and other spa procedures. Photo by Maria Diss.

SkinSpirit Fort Worth

Located between downtown and the Cultural District, SkinSpirit Fort Worth brings a more clinical approach to aesthetic care, with a focus on injectables, laser treatments, and advanced skin-care services. The Fort Worth location is part of a national network known for pairing medical oversight with customized treatment plans rather than one-size-fits-all solutions.

Appointments address skin concerns and aesthetic goals before recommending treatments that may include Botox, dermal fillers, laser resurfacing, and medical-grade facials. The medical aesthetics center offers a unique type of hydrodermabrasion called DiamondGlow, a skin-resurfacing treatment that exfoliates, extracts, and infuses the skin with SkinMedica serums using a diamond-tip wand.

FACE FOUNDRIÉ

FACE FOUNDRIÉ offers multiple HydraFacial options, including its H2Glow that was developed in partnership with HydraFacial. The treatment uses the brand’s signature hydradermabrasion technology to cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate the skin with no downtime. For clients with more sensitive, thin, or aging skin, FACE FOUNDRIÉ also offers the Royal Treatment, a gentler hydradermabrasion facial performed with a medispa machine that provides similar benefits with a softer approach. Monthly memberships start at $89 per month and include a monthly focused facial and special member discounts.

FACE FOUNDRIÉ’s Alyssa Smith says the treatment appeals to women of all ages. 

“We will have people who are graduating high school who come and get this, and then we’ll have grandmas who are going to the same graduation who will come and get this. It is definitely good for all skin types, but I would say it’s most common for people getting ready for events. It is definitely one of the facials that we recommend for brides because it’s not going to cause any purging or irritation for your skin afterwards.” 

Featured Events
Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Featured Properties

Swipe
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Medical Center Area | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
12311 Natchez Park Lane
Eagle Springs
FOR SALE

12311 Natchez Park Lane
Humble, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12311 Natchez Park Lane
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$539,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$284,900 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
5207 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5207 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$1,990,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5207 Braesheather Drive
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
507 Schweikhardt Street
Denver Harbor
FOR SALE

507 Schweikhardt Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
507 Schweikhardt Street
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
1909 Hickory Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1909 Hickory Street
Houston, TX

$419,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1909 Hickory Street
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X