Two New Fort Worth Boutiques Add Style To Camp Bowie’s Historic Bricks

You Are Here has expanded into the former Park & Eighth space on Camp Bowie.

With Bette's and Birdie now under the same roof, the options are endless. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Seven has pre-loved designer jewelry in its stylish case as well. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Designer handbags, shoes and even a men's lounge pouring bourbon on the weekends at Seven. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Retail is adding and expanding along Camp Bowie as of late. Two new Fort Worth boutiques, a women’s clothing store and a luxury resale consignment shop, have recently made their debuts, while a couple of long-standing brands have moved across Camp Bowie. Here are the new openings and relocations you need to know.

Honey Loves Boho

4715 Camp Bowie

The third new offering inside the building owned by Derek Muzquiz (the former Original Mexican Eats Café spot) is just one week old, but owner Kristen Barbee tells PaperCity that she started the concept online about two and a half years ago.

Her shop is filled with what she calls “dopamine dressing” ― bold patterns and bright hues, because it makes her feel good. She carries casual brands like Judy Blue Jeans, Flying Tomato, and She and Sky. Another thing that sets Honey Loves Boho apart is its full-size range.

“For me, I’m plus size myself, and I don’t want anyone to feel left out,” Barbee says. “There’s something for everyone.”

From shimmer and sparkle, to bold and beautiful.

Gifts for Dad Swipe

















Next

Seven Boutique

4933 Camp Bowie

The former Birdie space at Camp Bowie is now home to a luxury resale and consignment boutique. Owner Jeanice King is a collector of designer duds. She’s been collecting them to such an extent that it’s time to make room for more ― hence her new store Seven, which opened May 11. King accepts high-quality consignment items as well.

The pre-loved clothing includes Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, and Alexander McQueen. Many finds are not “next to new” they are brand new, like one Rag & Bone sweater we found still sporting its original tags. There is a nice collection of designer handbags and shoes and even jewelry like a Herme buckle bracelet in the case.

If you need a splash of champagne to make your selections, Seven has a bottle chilling in an ice bucket by the front door. And on weekends, the newly added men’s lounge situated toward the back (with its own record player) will pour bourbon to amuse the fellas. After all, Seven is all about pre-loved luxury.

Mainstay Boutiques Make Big Moves

Birdie and Bette’s have both flown the coop and consolidated inside an equally historic spot just down the street ― now at 3905 Camp Bowie Boulevard. It is three times the size of the former location, and you’ll find fashion for mature audiences as well as TCU co-eds.

Owner Jessica Breslin opened Birdie in 2018. She also owns Bette’s which she launched in May of 2022 at The Shops at Clearfork, and B Kids, her children’s store, now next door. The new location has Bette’s unique line which Breslin calls, “a little more fashion-forward, installed within the same store. She tells us that she defines Birdie fashions as more entry-level and contemporary.

You Are Here has also moved from its 5109 Pershing Avenue location in early April. Now they’ve expanded into the space that was once home to Park & Eighth interiors at 4804 Camp Bowie, in the historic Deco strip center that once housed a Skillern’s Drug store.

The now expansive boutique, which began as a pop-up affair, is owned by Anne Walker Miller and Joanna Bennett, who source the full ensemble from shoes to jewelry. Designers include Bell by Alicia Bell, Smythe, Isla & White, and lots more.

Camp Bowie’s creative boutique row continues to expand its offerings.