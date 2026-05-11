Lucchese Debuts in Willow Park, Saddleback Leather Co. Owner Releases Memoir, and More Fort Worth Fashion News

The newest outpost for the iconic Texas bootmaker and Western wear brand features a 2,090-square-foot indoor sales floor, a hat bar, an indoor music stage, and a wide selection of Western clothing and apparel. (Courtesy)

Saddleback Leather Co.'s Dave Munson recently released a memoir, "They’ll Fight Over It When You’re Dead: The True Story of How I Survived Terrorists, Morons, and an Assassin to Build One of the Coolest Leather Companies in the World," that lives up to its braggadocious title.

Fort Worth’s fashion scene continues to evolve. On the heels of our exclusive story about a mother-daughter capsule collection with local ties, three retail-related developments are drawing attention across Cowtown. From a California performance apparel brand opening its first Fort Worth location to a Texas bootmaker unveiling a flagship location in Willow Park, these are the latest moves shaping where locals shop.

Lucchese Launches Flagship Location at The Shops at Willow Park

Lucchese Bootmaker’s new Willow Park store was recently buzzing with shoppers and curious visitors exploring the space. As an indoor pop-up bar dolled out La Pulga Spirits cocktails, singer-songwriter Wynn Williams entertained fans at the outdoor Lucchese Stage. The newest outpost for the iconic Texas bootmaker and Western wear brand features a 2,090-square-foot indoor sales floor, a hat bar, an indoor music stage, and a wide selection of Western clothing and apparel.

Fallon Appleton, a senior spokesperson for Lucchese Bootmaker, tells PaperCity Fort Worth that the opportunity to relocate to a larger space at The Shops at Willow Park presented itself and created a chance to better serve the community.

“We were really thrilled to be able to move to that location, which also overlooks the Lucchese Stage,” she says. “The new space brings a full flagship concept. With the closest Lucchese location west of Parker County being in Midland, Willow Park serves many customers to the west.”

The company, which was founded in San Antonio more than 140 years ago, has evolved into a full lifestyle brand. The Willow Park location sells everything from cowboy hats to boots and Western apparel. Appleton says the new store will host local singer-songwriters throughout the year, along with seasonally themed events.

Fort Worth’s Mule Alley destination is the top-performing store among Lucchese Bootmaker’s 32 retail locations across Texas and several other states, she says, adding that the Lucchese Stage, sponsorship of Bowie House’s Ranch to Table Dinner Series, and other collaborations are an integral part of the company’s efforts to create unique experiences for customers.

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“Lucchese’s history of making boots and hats for ranchers and farmers led to an exciting opportunity to partner with Bowie House,” she says. “We never shy away from opportunities to share our story and meet our customers.”

Vuori Opens at University Park Village

California-based Vuori has officially opened its first Fort Worth location at University Park Village in the space formerly occupied by Apple. The rapidly growing activewear brand is known for premium performance apparel inspired by a coastal California lifestyle and designed to move seamlessly from workouts to everyday wear.

Founded in 2015 in the San Diego area, Vuori has developed a strong following for its athletic joggers, moisture-wicking shirts, and minimalist approach to athleisure. The new Fort Worth shop joins other North Texas locations in Dallas, Plano, and Southlake.

Saddleback Leather Co.’s Dave Munson Releases a Memoir

Having met Dave Munson last year at Hotel Drover, we already knew some of the more colorful — and downright harrowing — past adventures and exploits of the founder of Saddleback Leather Co. For a respected marketing guru and head of a large company, Munson is incredibly approachable, equally inquisitive about the people who interview him, as he is interested in talking about himself. Our breezy chat ran well past two hours.

Munson recently released a memoir, They’ll Fight Over It When You’re Dead: The True Story of How I Survived Terrorists, Morons, and an Assassin to Build One of the Coolest Leather Companies in the World, that lives up to its braggadocious title.

“I thought I was going to be a pastor of a church one day,” Munson writes in his opening chapter. It was 1997, and Munson needed a companion. He settled on a black puppy lab, which he named Blue, who would become his longtime companion. At age 27, when “in debt and burned out,” Munson accepted a job teaching English in Michoacan, Mexico.

“It was on the Day of the Dead when I realized I needed a different bag to travel with. I wanted something I could use to carry my books and the students’ papers. I must have looked over 300 leather backs. Didn’t anyone make grand-fatherly looking bags with simple buckles anymore?”

As Munson searches for someone to make the high-quality leather bag he envisions, the story takes several detours, including a stint as a bullfighter, where he narrowly avoids being gored by a large bull. After moving back to the States, he began selling leather bags made in Mexico for $250 apiece. Upon returning to Mexico, he becomes entangled with drug traffickers and other criminals while doing missionary work. One chapter recounts the story of a hitman who slowly turns away from killing Munson after their discussion shifts toward faith and Jesus.

Interests in his handmade bags continued to grow, with eBay providing the opportunity to reach a growing customer base. A chance message from a young woman named Suzette via Myspace led to a romantic courtship and marriage. As a bonus, Munson writes, “I found out she did bookkeeping for a living. A hot and sexy bookkeeper who can gut a deer? I just knew it was meant to be.”

The growth of Saddleback Leather was anything but steady or easy. One theme throughout the book is the unpredictability of life, with the only certainty being setbacks and challenges. The leather company owner is a gifted storyteller who guides the reader through that journey like an old friend recounting a long tale while sitting at a bar. There are humorous asides throughout, including his quip that dogs make better companions than even the best wives. Put both in a trunk, he writes. “When you open the trunk, who do you think will still be happy to see you?”

In his opening, Munson states his goal for the book, noting that he hopes “it encourages you to take a risk and try that thing you’ve been wanting to try or needing to take the next step with.”