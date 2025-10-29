Forty Five Ten Brings High Fashion to the Cultural District, Hotel Drover Announces a New Holiday Scarf Line, and More Fort Worth Retail News

Flea Style recently announced the release of the “latest and greatest boho” western style dresses, tops, and jeans that include washed camo pants. (Courtesy

With new luxury boutiques opening their doors this fall and fresh fashion collections debuting from Fort Worth’s most celebrated designers, there’s plenty to be excited about this time of year. As you pack up your summer wear to make room for stylish silhouettes and coats that make a statement, we offer this roundup of the latest arrivals and launches shaping the city’s fashion scene.

Forty Five Ten Coming to Cultural District

Dallas-based luxury retailer Forty Five Ten is expanding to Fort Worth this fall, with a boutique location slated for 3220 West 7th Street in the Cultural District. The store will feature women’s apparel, accessories, fine jewelry, and home goods from designers such as Bode, Mark Cross, Thom Browne, and other luxe designers.

Like the Dallas flagship location, Fort Worth’s space will house a scaled-down version of Mirador dubbed Café Mirador, which promises similar refined modern American bistro fare that has popularized the original location.

Lilly Pulitzer Opens at The Shops at Clearfork

In August, we announced plans for Lilly Pulitzer’s opening at The Shops of Clearfork. The store that is known for spirited patterns and bright colors is now open at 5249 Monahans Avenue. The Lilly Reserve Collection is primed for fall social gatherings and galas, with sumptuous fabrics like satin, cashmere, and sparkling jacquard that are all layered in floral prints.

Fall Fashion Line Releases

Last month, Neiman Marcus launched its fall line, “Elegance, Untamed,” with animal prints, jewel-inspired tones, and an unapologetically opulent spirit. The selections from Givenchy, Valentino, LaPointe, and other trendsetters are a reminder that sophistication can be daring and approachable.

Also at The Shops at Clearfork, Carolina Herrera’s much-anticipated fall launch has given locals new pieces with uptown swagger. Designer Wes Gordon says the collection is about “exploring the idea of ephemeral beauty — that single elusive moment when everything comes into focus.” The collection features tweed mini-dresses, lace gowns, pin-striped suits, floral appliqués, and other lavish and bold pieces.

We recently covered the 2025 Fashion Week Stockyards Style, where we saw new releases from Flea Style, Tucker Brown, Double D Ranch, and other fashionable Western brands. Flea Style recently announced the release of the “latest and greatest boho” western style dresses, tops, and jeans that include washed camo pants and a red and white kimono that pairs perfectly with their custom cowboy and cowgirl hats.

Kimes Ranch’s fall release boasts classic silhouettes with subtle western details that are refined yet rooted in tradition. The Mae embroidered long-sleeve shirt features Western-inspired seaming and pearl snaps, delivering a classic ranch-meets-runway finish.

Texas-based fashion house Double D Ranch recently debuted its Fall 2025 “Wash House” collection, unveiling a vintage-inspired lineup that blends western heritage with couture craftsmanship. The release includes embroidered tops, dark denim jackets, fringe vests, and statement pieces like the Atomic Ranch print dress and High Cotton jacket.

Hotel Drover Announces November Release of Limited-Edition Scarf

On Friday, November 28, the Hotel Drover will release its 2025 limited-edition holiday scarf that celebrates the spirit of the holidays with a refined and festive charm. Through a partnership with Fort Worth’s Wild Silks, artist Katie Murray, lead editor Mollie Stephens, and Christi Braswell brought the hand-drawn art, featuring twin longhorns adorned with holiday wreaths, to life. The November 28 Legendary Tree Lighting will also see the release of a new leather ornament that promises a touch of craftsmanship to your holiday traditions.