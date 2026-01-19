Double D Ranch Launches New Collection, Kendra Scott’s Yellow Rose Pops Up, a Kemo Sabe Takeover, and More Fort Worth Shopping News

Last year, we wrote about Fort Worth native Chaz Pilarcik’s launch of CHAZLYN Boots. Her TCU game day boots remain a hit and one of our top recommendations. (Courtesy)

The Bachendorf’s team recently brought the luxury fine jeweler Sloane Street to Bowie House for an evening of private shopping. (Photograph by Kaitlin Saragusa photography)

Jenya Renée handbags and Wild Silks scarves (both featured here) were featured at a recent pop-up event at 128 E Exchange Ave. (Courtesy)

On the grounds of the Livestock Exchange Lawn is a charming tiny home, dressed in crisp white siding, potted cacti, and just enough Western polish to hint at what lies inside. (Courtesy)

Our favorite piece by Kendra Scott's Yellow Rose is an embroidered denim dress that polished and rodeo-ready. (Courtesy)

Kendra Scott's vintage gold horseshoe shoe is finished with a turquoise stone and is a subtle nod to Western luck. (Courtesy)

Personal invitations to view Double D Ranch’s Nu Rodeo launch, Kendra Scott’s temporary Stockyards tiny home, and a private Kemo Sabe party — all unfolding on the same night — turned Thursday into a vivid reminder of just how buzzy Fort Worth’s fashion scene has become. While we await the opening of Forty Five Ten at the Cultural District and the much-anticipated return of Fashion Week Stockyards Style, these are the Fort Worth shopping events and fashion pieces that have captured our attention.

Double D Ranch Launches Nu Rodeo at Hotel Drover

Hotel Drover’s vaulted event space, The Barn, provided the perfect backdrop for the launch of Double D Ranch’s Nu Rodeo collection. The room, which pairs 150-year-old reclaimed timbers with modern aesthetics, looks to the past for inspiration — mirroring Nu Rodeo’s blend of English riding references and classic Western heritage.

The packed-out dinner and runway show was hosted by Double D Ranch’s three McMullen sisters. Beneath shimmering crystal chandeliers, models introduced the new line that leans into equestrian aesthetics through elegantly fitted skirts, dresses, and traditional English riding boots.

Our favorite Nu Rodeo pieces include the sleek and tall Nicole Boot and the stunning Riding Habit Jacket.

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Pops Up For the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

On the grounds of the Livestock Exchange Lawn is a charming tiny home, dressed in crisp white siding, potted cacti, and just enough Western polish to hint at what lies inside. Why is it here, you may ask? In 2023, lauded jewelry designer and fashion entrepreneur Kendra Scott launched Yellow Rose as a tribute to the Lone Star State. To coincide with the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Scott’s team has brought the Yellow Rose Tiny Home experience to Fort Worth through Monday, February 16.

For sale are feather-trimmed hats, trays of Yellow Rose jewelry, leather jackets, fringe-lined pieces, and other upscale Western apparel. With Yellow Rose locations in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Fort Worth may be overdue for its own Yellow Rose store.

Our favorite Yellow Rose pieces include the Noble Vintage Gold Horseshoe Pendant Necklace and Wrangler Yellow Rose Embroidered Dress.

Kemo Sabe Pop-Up

When Kemo Sabe pops up at Mule Alley, fashion-minded Fort Worthians roll deep. Thursday’s private event — in partnership with Fort Worth-based Wild Silks — featured live music, tequila, caviar, and a unique chance to socialize and shop for luxury handbags, bespoke silk scarves, and jewelry from Love Tokens. The Kemo Sabe takeover at 128 E Exchange Ave, Suite 570, runs through Sunday, February 1, offering guests the chance to browse custom-felt cowboy hats, bold hatbands, and statement accessories while watching hats shaped and styled on site.

Our favorite Kemo Sabe pieces are the Admiral Blue Beaver Blend Hat and White Gold Diamond Aspen Leaf Studs.

Sloane Street’s Pre-Rodeo Shopping Event at Bowie House

The Bachendorf’s team recently brought the luxury jeweler Sloane Street to Bowie House for an evening of private shopping. Charlotte Gadbois, co-founder of Sloane Street, was in attendance to greet guests who came for a first look at Sloane Street’s Spring Collection, which features stunning diamond and turquoise pieces with a rodeo-inspired edge. The collection can be viewed and purchased at Bachendorf’s location at The Shops of Clearfork.

Our favorite Sloane Street pieces are the Blue Green Sapphire Bracelet with Diamonds and Petite Diamond Feather Earrings.

Jenya Renée Handbags

We keep hearing about Jenya Renée Felder, founder of the luxury handbag brand Jenya Renée. From handmade micro handbags to sling bags, her products are made with exotic leathers that make them true statement pieces. The TCU grad’s line also includes python and crocodile wallets in vibrant colors.

Our favorite Jenya Renée handbags include the Tessa Nile Crocodile Velvet Rose Nubuck and Ella Nile Crocodile Peony Pink.

Our Favorite Boots

Boots are always in style in Fort Worth, and several have caught our attention lately. Lucchese’s Priscilla boot strikes a balance between classic elegance and cowgirl ease. Finished with a vintage-inspired Tioga stitch pattern, the knee-high pull-on silhouette feels rooted in tradition while remaining distinctly modern.

Amiga Amor’s The Kenzie is crafted from full-grain calfskin in a signature navy that carries a subtle metallic sheen. The almond-toe, stacked heel, and leather sole are designed with both style and comfort in mind. Old Gringo has a fabulous pair of red suede cowgirl boots that are sure to turn heads. Last year, we wrote about Fort Worth native Chaz Pilarcik’s launch of CHAZLYN Boots. Her TCU game day boots remain a hit and one of our top recommendations.

And all in time for Fort Worth rodeo season.