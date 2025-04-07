Fort Worth Fashion Expert Bonnie Smith On What’s Trending and Where to Shop Locally This Spring

Western wear is getting a modern refresh, thanks to brands like Le Spur, which transforms vintage pearl snap shirts into ruffle tops.

Bonnie Smith, Fort Worth’s go-to fashion stylist, says Western wear, bubble-hem dresses, and resortwear are defining fashion trends in Fort Worth this spring. (Photo by Brian Hutson)

Spring is in the air, marking the perfect time of year to clear out tired dresses and worn-down pieces to make room for fresh silhouettes and standout outerwear. As important as updating one’s wardrobe is taking time to purge items that no longer fit or speak to you, says Bonnie Smith, Fort Worth’s go-to fashion stylist and founder of SWB Agency.

“I encourage everyone to tackle their closet one-foot section at a time,” Smith tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “You can do a section every few days and keep the process going until you finish.”

From discolored whites to dated silhouettes, nothing should get a pass. When it’s time to part with those pieces, Smith recommends giving them a second life through community donation programs or local consignment. She recommends Seven Boutique on Camp Bowie as a great consignment option.

Smith says Fort Worth is seeing a major refresh of Western wear. Bohemian details are also having a moment, even in high-end spaces like Neiman Marcus, where flowy skirts and ruffled tops are softening traditionally conservative racks. For women on the go, matching sets have become a go-to. From vintage pearl snaps to bubble-hem dresses and resort-ready sets, Fort Worth boutiques are serving up styles that feel as renewed as the season itself.

Spring’s Best Fort Worth Finds

Western wear is getting a modern refresh, thanks to brands like Le Spur, which transforms vintage pearl snap shirts into ruffle tops. Founded by Fort Worth native Janis Brous, Le Spur also crafts decorative spurs that have caught the attention of many local fashionistas. These distinctive pieces are available at Chieffalo Americana, a boutique located within Bowie House.

Neiman Marcus’ spring campaign, Café Society, celebrates the connection between fashion and culinary culture. Smith describes the series as a nod to classic ladies who lunch. Beyond the spring campaign, Smith, herself a long-time former sales associate at Neiman Marcus, sees more boho pieces at Fort Worth’s premier luxury retailer.

Easter Tabletop Swipe

















Next

“Neiman Marcus is normally on the conservative side,” Smith says. “Now I see flowy skirts, tops with some serious ruffles. There is more of a bohemian influence even in their finer apparel. It’s so laid back.”

Busy women have a friend in Ester Penn, where many spring offerings come in sets. Add in a cute pair of shoes and an accessory, and shoppers are ready to hit the road in style. You Are Here has curated a beautiful selection of dresses, Smith adds, noting that they’re “hitting the nail” on resort wear.

Other sophisticated retailers making a splash in Cowtown include CH Carolina Herrera, whose spring collection showcases polished femininity with a mix of lightweight fabrics, vibrant colors, and crisp tailoring. Mule Alley’s Double D Ranch recently released Cowgirl Rising, inspired by legendary Western artist Donna Howell-Sickles.

Now is the perfect time to freshen up your spring wardrobe in Fort Worth.