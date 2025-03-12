Stockyard Supply Co.
Fashion / Shopping

5 New Fort Worth Store Openings to Know — Mod + Jo, CH by Carolina Herrera, An 1883 Star’s Western Wear Brand, and More

Plus, What's Coming Soon

BY // 03.12.25
Fort Worth may be best known for its Western heritage, but its luxury shopping scene is anything but rustic. These new and upcoming high-end retailers bring refined style, craftsmanship, and exclusivity to Cowtown. From a Dallas-based jewelry company to a new western brand from an 1883 star, these are five new Fort Worth store openings to know.

Mod + Jo

1621 River Run, Suite 131

Mod + Jo, a Dallas-born jewelry brand, has arrived in Fort Worth with a new boutique at The Shops at Clearfork. Known for blending modern craftsmanship with vintage-inspired design, the store offers 14k gold permanent jewelry and the Memento Charm Bar where shoppers can create custom charm necklaces with gemstones and heirloom-inspired accents. The boutique also showcases signature pieces like the 14k San Marcos Bracelet ($998), a timeless gold staple.

Jo Malone London is coming to Fort Worth The Shops at Clearfork
Jo Malone London is now open at Fort Worth The Shops at Clearfork.

Jo Malone

5014 Gage Avenue

Malone London at The Shops at Clearfork brings British luxury to Fort Worth with an exquisite selection of colognes, candles, and bath essentials. The boutique famed for its refined craftsmanship lures guests with signature scents like Wood Sage & Sea Salt — a heavenly blend of earthy with a hint of citrus — and other covetable goods. The collection extends beyond personal fragrance with elegant diffusers and scented candles that bring a touch of sophistication to any space.

CH by Carolina Herrera

5144 Monahans Avenue, Suite E170

CH by Carolina Herrera at The Shops at Clearfork brings the effortless sophistication of the Herrera fashion house to everyday style. The new Fort Worth store showcases tailored apparel and iconic accessories, including the Blasón S Medium Handbag ($1,340), crafted in Mocán leather with signature stitched blazon detail and gold-plated hardware. This refined lifestyle brand offers impeccably tailored pieces, from sleek jackets and structured dresses to iconic accessories that exude timeless elegance.

Stockyardsupplyco
Blending rugged tradition with refined craftsmanship, Stockyard Supply Co. delivers premium Western boots, apparel, and accessories with an authentic cowboy spirit. (Courtesy)

Stockyard Supply Co.

Online only

Founded by actor Eric Nelsen (who played Ennis, a rugged but loyal cowboy in 1883) and entrepreneur Ryan Dukes, a former combat pilot, Stockyard Supply Co. was built to embody the versatility of the cowboy spirit. Hébert and Dukes set out to create a space where rugged tradition meets modern craftsmanship, offering premium boots, apparel, and accessories that bridge heritage and luxury. Standout pieces like The Stockshow Western Canvas Bomber Jacket — crafted from 100 percent cotton canvas — reflect the brand’s commitment to quality and timeless Western style.

Coming Soon — Robert Graham

15853 N. Freeway

Robert Graham brings its signature blend of bold design and luxury craftsmanship to North Fort Worth this spring with a new store at Tanger Fort Worth. Known for its statement shirts, intricate embroidery, and contrast print details, the brand redefines everyday sophistication. The popular brand known for offering high-fashion menswear, womenswear, and accessories turns wardrobe staples into wearable art with an unmistakable edge.

Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
