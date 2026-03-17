Forty Five Ten Sets Opening Date, Kendra Scott Spotlights Wild Silks, and More Fort Worth Fashion News

Over the past two years, Jenya Renée Felder has built one of Fort Worth’s most recognizable fashion brands. (Courtesy)

On March 30, Lucchese is partnering with Bowie House for an evening of conversations about heritage and craftsmanship in the Mulberry Room. (Courtesy)

The lauded Dallas-based retailer known for its tightly edited roster of luxury brands is opening at 3220 West 7th Street (next to Don Artemio) on Saturday, March 21. (Courtesy of Forty Five Ten)

Over the past two years, Jenya Renée Felder has built one of Fort Worth’s most recognizable fashion brands. (Photograph by Idris Erba)

Every week seems to bring buzzy new developments to Fort Worth’s fashion scene.

On the heels of our profile of a rising Western stylist and exclusive story about a bespoke clothing line with local roots, we’re back with new developments from fashion designers Jenya Renée Felder and Christi Braswell, plus big — read: really big — news about the opening of Forty Five Ten in the Cultural District.

Forty Five Ten to Open March 21 in the Cultural District

Yes, we’re almost at the long-awaited moment when Fort Worth finally gets its own Forty Five Ten! The lauded Dallas-based retailer known for its tightly edited roster of luxury brands is opening at 3220 West 7th Street on Saturday, March 21. The satellite location will feature a pared-down version of Mirador called Café Mirador, offering a taste of one of Dallas’ most coveted restaurants. Forty Five Ten president and COO Anne Wallach tells us what prompted the expansion to their western neighbor.

“We’ve had a contingent of clients based in Fort Worth who would both travel to the store and book personal styling sessions at their homes,” she tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “It was always our hope that we could bring the full retail experience to clients who were unable to travel to Dallas on a regular basis, as well as help introduce a new Fort Worth client to all Forty Five Ten has to offer.”

So what can Fort Worth expect when Forty Five Ten opens this Saturday?

“We’re bringing the best of our Dallas assortment to Fort Worth — featuring designers like Bode, Dries Van Noten, Khaite, Comme des Garçons, Brandon Maxwell, The Elder Statesman, Jil Sander, Marni, and more. As with every Headington Cos. project, public art and experiential design are at the core of our expression, so visitors can expect a rotation of art pieces from Tim Headington’s personal collection curated by Runyon Fine Arts.”

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Jenya Renée Unveils the Tessa Tote and 70 Fresh Handbag Color Combinations

Over the past two years, Jenya Renée Felder has built one of Fort Worth’s most recognizable fashion brands. The busy mother of two, wife, and founder of the eponymous handbag label, Jenya Renée, recently released 70 new color combinations for her handbags and eight new wallet styles, all available to order online or through M.L. Leddy’s and You Are Here. Select pieces are sold at all Kemo Sabe’s locations. Through collaborations with Kemo Sabe and other retailers, Felder is expanding her company with pop-ups in Aspen, Houston, and other markets.

Felder recently released her latest design, the Tessa Tote, which is named after a family friend undergoing treatment at St. Jude. Now the largest silhouette in her collection, the purse is designed to be highly functional, with multiple interior pouches and an optional crossbody strap. Felder’s luxury pieces, made from exotic animal skins sourced in compliance with strict conservation rules, work equally well as Western wear or elevated everyday accessories.

“I want to be a little Western and a little whimsical, so that’s how I curate things,” Felder tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Our products are high-end but at a price point that is affordable compared to something by Louis Vuitton or Gucci.”

This year, Felder is launching a crescent-shaped hobo bag made from ostrich and developing a men’s card wallet featuring a silver money clip. The camaraderie among Fort Worth’s growing group of women fashion designers is “just amazing,” she says, adding that her travels outside North Texas often lead to comments about our city’s thriving fashion retail scene.

Kendra Scott to Spotlight Wild Silks at The Shops of Clearfork

In a crowded field of successful jewelry designers, Kendra Scott — with her commitment to detail and innovation — has carved out a powerful presence. Each March, the brand spotlights a handful of female-owned fashion businesses as part of Women’s History Month, with one of four selections this year including Fort Worth’s own Wild Silks.

“We are so honored,” Wild Silks owner Christi Braswell tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Kendra Scott is someone I aspire to be. She makes success seem attainable if you put in the hard work. I love to listen to women CEO stories. Hearing about her growing pains reminded me of what I’ve experienced as a new business owner. Starting a business can be scary. If it were easy, everyone would do it.”

Wild Silks now has partnerships with Hotel Drover and the National Medal of Honor Museum. This summer will see the release of a new scarf line sold exclusively in Dallas’ Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. The hand-sewn silk scarves feature artwork by Katie Murray, Caya Crum, and other local painters. For the collaboration with Kendra Scott, Braswell says they worked with an existing pattern and added the jeweler’s signature yellow.

On Thursday, March 26, visitors to Kendra Scott’s locations at The Shop at Clearfork, University Park Village, and Arlington Highlands can receive a limited-edition Silkie with any $99 purchase of jewelry. Braswell and her team will co-host a party at The Shops at Clearfork location from 5 pm to 7 pm, featuring Cate’s Caviar and complimentary bar service.

Lucchese Partners With Bowie House for an Evening of Conversation

Just last week, Texas brands Lucchese and Lela Rose hosted an intimate Dallas dinner at The Pump House that PaperCity Dallas’ Melissa Smrekar described as a “brilliantly realized” merger of two distinct Texan perspectives on craftsmanship […] that casts a new vision for femininity in women’s western wear. The Lucchese team may have something equally memorable in mind for Fort Worth later this month.

On March 30, the local bootmaker is partnering with Bowie House for an evening of conversations about heritage and craftsmanship. Held in the hotel’s Mulberry Room, the event will feature a discussion with Lucchese’s director of men’s design and product development, Trey Gilmore, and director of women’s design, Holly Mery.

The two designers will discuss the brand’s creative process and share a rare look at early patterns from the Lucchese family archives that continue to influence modern designs. Guests will also see a live bootmaking demonstration, offering a close-up look at the craftsmanship and techniques that have defined Lucchese since 1883 and continue to shape the company’s designs.