Gifts Under $100 That Still Please — From Embracing Your Granny Hobbies To Finding the Perfect Little Thing

2025 Gift Guide Social Graphic (Instagram Post (45))
Clever Poppy
MiniMahjer
Head West Studio
Flaviar
Literie Candle
TartByTaylor
BattleGolf
Busy Banners
La Vache Tallow
‘REPLICA’ By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette Gift Set.
amika Blowout Babe Thermal Round Brush.
Catherine Cartie – Blue and Orange Butterfly Acrylic Art Block Large
Reed and Barton 2025 Holly Bell Silverplate Ornament
Questions People Are Never Honest About
LED Glow Set – 7-in-1 LED Light Therapy Face Mask + 7-in-1 LED Face & Neck Sculpting Wand
01
16

There are plenty of gifts under $100 that will still impress.

02
16

Clever Poppy is the perfect gift to help anyone learn embroidery. The brand has a variety of kits with different themes and motifs that they'll be excited to tackle and then show off.

03
16

Mahjong is everything right now, and not just with the adults! The kids want in, too. Get them started young with the gift of the Mini Mahjer Starter Set this season.

04
16

Give them a true taste of Texas with prints or other art from Head West Studio.

05
16

Flaviar offers a variety of different levels and combinations so your man can try out different spirits throughout the year, curating both his taste and his bar.

06
16

Literie Candle has been taking our feeds by storm with their adorable and witty - not to mention aesthetically gorgeous - candles with phrases like “Weekends playing pickleball” or “Pizza from a guy named Joe.

07
16

Anything Tart by Taylor is always a hit. Designed in Dallas, these colorful and whimsical products range from picture frames to acrylic trays to puzzles and beyond.

08
16

A gift for him to do with the littles (or solo), Battle Golf transforms any space into a golf range.

09
16

At two feet by six feet, there’s room for multiple siblings to spread out (without fighting!) and let their creativity run wild.

10
16

La Vache Tallow.

11
16

'REPLICA' By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette Gift Set.

12
16

amika Blowout Babe Thermal Round Brush.

13
16

Catherine Cartie – Blue and Orange Butterfly Acrylic Art Block Large.

14
16

Reed and Barton 2025 Holly Bell Silverplate Ornament.

15
16

Questions People Are Never Honest About.

16
16

LED Glow Set - 7-in-1 LED Light Therapy Face Mask + 7-in-1 LED Face & Neck Sculpting Wand.

2025 Gift Guide Social Graphic (Instagram Post (45))
Clever Poppy
MiniMahjer
Head West Studio
Flaviar
Literie Candle
TartByTaylor
BattleGolf
Busy Banners
La Vache Tallow
‘REPLICA’ By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette Gift Set.
amika Blowout Babe Thermal Round Brush.
Catherine Cartie – Blue and Orange Butterfly Acrylic Art Block Large
Reed and Barton 2025 Holly Bell Silverplate Ornament
Questions People Are Never Honest About
LED Glow Set – 7-in-1 LED Light Therapy Face Mask + 7-in-1 LED Face & Neck Sculpting Wand
Fashion / Shopping

Gifts Under $100 That Still Please — From Embracing Your Granny Hobbies To Finding the Perfect Little Thing

Doing the Holidays Smarter

BY //
There are plenty of gifts under $100 that will still impress.
Clever Poppy is the perfect gift to help anyone learn embroidery. The brand has a variety of kits with different themes and motifs that they'll be excited to tackle and then show off.
Mahjong is everything right now, and not just with the adults! The kids want in, too. Get them started young with the gift of the Mini Mahjer Starter Set this season.
Give them a true taste of Texas with prints or other art from Head West Studio.
Flaviar offers a variety of different levels and combinations so your man can try out different spirits throughout the year, curating both his taste and his bar.
Literie Candle has been taking our feeds by storm with their adorable and witty - not to mention aesthetically gorgeous - candles with phrases like “Weekends playing pickleball” or “Pizza from a guy named Joe.
Anything Tart by Taylor is always a hit. Designed in Dallas, these colorful and whimsical products range from picture frames to acrylic trays to puzzles and beyond.
A gift for him to do with the littles (or solo), Battle Golf transforms any space into a golf range.
At two feet by six feet, there’s room for multiple siblings to spread out (without fighting!) and let their creativity run wild.
La Vache Tallow.
'REPLICA' By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette Gift Set.
amika Blowout Babe Thermal Round Brush.
Catherine Cartie – Blue and Orange Butterfly Acrylic Art Block Large.
Reed and Barton 2025 Holly Bell Silverplate Ornament.
Questions People Are Never Honest About.
LED Glow Set - 7-in-1 LED Light Therapy Face Mask + 7-in-1 LED Face & Neck Sculpting Wand.
1
16

There are plenty of gifts under $100 that will still impress.

2
16

Clever Poppy is the perfect gift to help anyone learn embroidery. The brand has a variety of kits with different themes and motifs that they'll be excited to tackle and then show off.

3
16

Mahjong is everything right now, and not just with the adults! The kids want in, too. Get them started young with the gift of the Mini Mahjer Starter Set this season.

4
16

Give them a true taste of Texas with prints or other art from Head West Studio.

5
16

Flaviar offers a variety of different levels and combinations so your man can try out different spirits throughout the year, curating both his taste and his bar.

6
16

Literie Candle has been taking our feeds by storm with their adorable and witty - not to mention aesthetically gorgeous - candles with phrases like “Weekends playing pickleball” or “Pizza from a guy named Joe.

7
16

Anything Tart by Taylor is always a hit. Designed in Dallas, these colorful and whimsical products range from picture frames to acrylic trays to puzzles and beyond.

8
16

A gift for him to do with the littles (or solo), Battle Golf transforms any space into a golf range.

9
16

At two feet by six feet, there’s room for multiple siblings to spread out (without fighting!) and let their creativity run wild.

10
16

La Vache Tallow.

11
16

'REPLICA' By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette Gift Set.

12
16

amika Blowout Babe Thermal Round Brush.

13
16

Catherine Cartie – Blue and Orange Butterfly Acrylic Art Block Large.

14
16

Reed and Barton 2025 Holly Bell Silverplate Ornament.

15
16

Questions People Are Never Honest About.

16
16

LED Glow Set - 7-in-1 LED Light Therapy Face Mask + 7-in-1 LED Face & Neck Sculpting Wand.

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here, and who doesn’t want to be the gift-giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is kicking off its 2025 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual presents, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up: Gifts Under $100 That Still Impress

Somehow the holiday gift lists seem to get bigger and bigger every year with the additions of neighbors, friends, teachers, Secret Santas, book clubs, coaches and more. Of course, we know the magic is in giving, not receiving. But it can be hard to find the perfect little thing for everyone.

If you need an easy-to-grab gift under $100 for all the special people in your life, consider this your guide. These are Gifts Under $100 That Still Please:

Gifts For Her

Clever Poppy is just what it sounds like — beyond clever. With more and more people adopting “granny hobbies” as Taylor Swift so aptly put it on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast Clever Poppy is the perfect gift to help your loved one learn embroidery. A variety of kits with different themes and motifs that anyone will be excited to tackle and then show off are available.

Clever Poppy
Clever Poppy is the perfect gift to help anyone learn embroidery. The brand has a variety of kits with different themes and motifs that they’ll be excited to tackle and then show off.

Now that there is actual some fall weather in Texas and almost the holiday season, it’s finally candle season again. And all of Texas said hallelujah. Literie Candle has been taking our feeds by storm with their adorable and witty — not to mention aesthetically gorgeous — candles with phrases like “Weekends playing pickleball” or “Pizza from a guy named Joe.” It’s hard not to buy them all.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Items

Swipe
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025

Gifts For Him

Girls have subscriptions for everything, but a whiskey or bourbon subscription from Flaviar? Now that sounds like a useful gift. Flaviar offers a variety of different levels and combinations so your man can try out different spirits throughout the year, curating both his taste and his bar. Cheers to that.

Flaviar
Flaviar offers a variety of different levels and combinations so your man can try out different spirits throughout the year, curating both his taste and his bar.

A gift for him to do with the littles (or solo), Battle Golf transforms any space into a golf range. Don’t let rain, heat, or the winter stop you from working on your game or teaching the next generation. 

Gifts For Kids

Why are coloring pages so small? They never last more than a few minutes. Not with Busy Banners. These giant coloring banners look like they’d provide at least five minutes of fun, which is really all we can ever ask for with toddlers. At two feet by six feet, there’s room for multiple siblings to spread out (without fighting!) and let their creativity run wild. Time to stock up on these before there’s no school for days on end during the holidays.

Busy Banners
At two feet by six feet, there’s room for multiple siblings to spread out (without fighting!) and let their creativity run wild.

Mahjong is everything right now, and not just with grownups. The kids want in, too. Get them started young with the gift of the Mini Mahjer Starter Set this season. Mini Mahjer is the first board game specifically designed to teach children American Mahjong in a fun and interactive way, paving the way for a lot more family game nights in your future.

Gifts For Anyone

Give them a true taste of Texas with prints or other art from Head West Studio. With a Cowboy & Cowgirl Collection to Rodeo Posters and more, they’re the perfect gift for someone this season who wants to embrace their Texas living.

Anything Tart by Taylor is always a hit. Designed in Dallas, these colorful and whimsical products range from picture frames to acrylic trays to puzzles and beyond. Plus, she offers a whole collegiate and sorority line that just may be perfect for the young adults in your life.

Clever Poppy is the perfect gift to help anyone learn embroidery. The brand has a variety of kits with different themes and motifs that they'll be excited to tackle and then show off.
 
Stitch Sampler Beginner Kit
Clever Poppy
$40.00
Buy
Literie Candle has been taking our feeds by storm with their adorable and witty - not to mention aesthetically gorgeous - candles with phrases like “Weekends playing pickleball” or “Pizza from a guy named Joe.
 
Weekends Playing Pickleball Candle
Literie
$48.00
Buy
Flaviar offers a variety of different levels and combinations so your man can try out different spirits throughout the year, curating both his taste and his bar.
 
Champions of Bourbon
Flaviar
$73.00
Buy
A gift for him to do with the littles (or solo), Battle Golf transforms any space into a golf range.
 
Battle Golf Arena
Battle Golf
$89.95
Buy
At two feet by six feet, there’s room for multiple siblings to spread out (without fighting!) and let their creativity run wild.
 
Fairways & Greens
Busy Banners
$25.00
Buy
Mahjong is everything right now, and not just with the adults! The kids want in, too. Get them started young with the gift of the Mini Mahjer Starter Set this season.
 
Mini Mahjer Starter Set
Mini Mahjer
$40.00
Buy
Give them a true taste of Texas with prints or other art from Head West Studio.
 
Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Poster
Head West Studio
$50.00
Buy
Anything Tart by Taylor is always a hit. Designed in Dallas, these colorful and whimsical products range from picture frames to acrylic trays to puzzles and beyond.
 
Green Mini Acrylic Picture Frame
Tart by Taylor
$38.00
Buy
La Vache Tallow.
 
The Trio Bundle
La Vache Tallow
$70.00
Buy
'REPLICA' By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette Gift Set.
 
'REPLICA' By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette Gift Set
Maison Margiela
$100.00
Buy
amika Blowout Babe Thermal Round Brush.
 
Blowout Babe Thermal Round Brush
amika
$100.00
Buy
Catherine Cartie – Blue and Orange Butterfly Acrylic Art Block Large.
 
Catherine Cartie – Blue and Orange Butterfly Acrylic Art Block Large
Bering's
$68.00
Buy
Reed and Barton 2025 Holly Bell Silverplate Ornament.
 
Reed and Barton 2025 Holly Bell Silverplate Ornament
Bering's
$50.00
Buy
Questions People Are Never Honest About.
 
Questions People Are Never Honest About
goop
$25.00
Buy
LED Glow Set - 7-in-1 LED Light Therapy Face Mask + 7-in-1 LED Face & Neck Sculpting Wand.
 
LED Glow Set - 7-in-1 LED Light Therapy Face Mask + 7-in-1 LED Face & Neck Sculpting Wand
PURSONIC
$84.99
Buy

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - 2025 PaperCity Gift Guide
Featured Events
Dallas’ Most Magical Holiday Tradition
Dallas’ Most Magical Holiday Tradition
November 28 – January 4
Book Now
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
3806 Northwestern Street
Open House
West University Place
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/15 - 11/16 Saturday & Sunday 2 - 4 PM

3806 Northwestern Street
West University Place, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3806 Northwestern Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$279,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
18107 Heaton Drive
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

18107 Heaton Drive
Houston, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
18107 Heaton Drive
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
6915 Northampton Way
Afton Village
FOR SALE

6915 Northampton Way
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6915 Northampton Way
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$289,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$199,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$748,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
4000 Purdue Street #157
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #157
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #157
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,174,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$357,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$489,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
3118 Plumb Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

3118 Plumb Street
West University Place, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3118 Plumb Street
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X