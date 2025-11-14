Gifts Under $100 That Still Please — From Embracing Your Granny Hobbies To Finding the Perfect Little Thing

At two feet by six feet, there’s room for multiple siblings to spread out (without fighting!) and let their creativity run wild.

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here, and who doesn’t want to be the gift-giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is kicking off its 2025 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual presents, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up: Gifts Under $100 That Still Impress

Somehow the holiday gift lists seem to get bigger and bigger every year with the additions of neighbors, friends, teachers, Secret Santas, book clubs, coaches and more. Of course, we know the magic is in giving, not receiving. But it can be hard to find the perfect little thing for everyone.

If you need an easy-to-grab gift under $100 for all the special people in your life, consider this your guide. These are Gifts Under $100 That Still Please:

Gifts For Her

Clever Poppy is just what it sounds like — beyond clever. With more and more people adopting “granny hobbies” as Taylor Swift so aptly put it on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast Clever Poppy is the perfect gift to help your loved one learn embroidery. A variety of kits with different themes and motifs that anyone will be excited to tackle and then show off are available.

Now that there is actual some fall weather in Texas and almost the holiday season, it’s finally candle season again. And all of Texas said hallelujah. Literie Candle has been taking our feeds by storm with their adorable and witty — not to mention aesthetically gorgeous — candles with phrases like “Weekends playing pickleball” or “Pizza from a guy named Joe.” It’s hard not to buy them all.

Gifts For Him

Girls have subscriptions for everything, but a whiskey or bourbon subscription from Flaviar? Now that sounds like a useful gift. Flaviar offers a variety of different levels and combinations so your man can try out different spirits throughout the year, curating both his taste and his bar. Cheers to that.

A gift for him to do with the littles (or solo), Battle Golf transforms any space into a golf range. Don’t let rain, heat, or the winter stop you from working on your game or teaching the next generation.

Gifts For Kids

Why are coloring pages so small? They never last more than a few minutes. Not with Busy Banners. These giant coloring banners look like they’d provide at least five minutes of fun, which is really all we can ever ask for with toddlers. At two feet by six feet, there’s room for multiple siblings to spread out (without fighting!) and let their creativity run wild. Time to stock up on these before there’s no school for days on end during the holidays.

Mahjong is everything right now, and not just with grownups. The kids want in, too. Get them started young with the gift of the Mini Mahjer Starter Set this season. Mini Mahjer is the first board game specifically designed to teach children American Mahjong in a fun and interactive way, paving the way for a lot more family game nights in your future.

Gifts For Anyone

Give them a true taste of Texas with prints or other art from Head West Studio. With a Cowboy & Cowgirl Collection to Rodeo Posters and more, they’re the perfect gift for someone this season who wants to embrace their Texas living.

Anything Tart by Taylor is always a hit. Designed in Dallas, these colorful and whimsical products range from picture frames to acrylic trays to puzzles and beyond. Plus, she offers a whole collegiate and sorority line that just may be perfect for the young adults in your life.