French Luxury Brand Givenchy Debuts Its First Texas Outpost at Dallas’ NorthPark Center

When guests enter the new Givenchy store, they are greeted by women’s & men’s handbags and accessories, followed by a room dedicated to footwear.

French luxury brand Givenchy has opened its 10th location in the Americas in Dallas at NorthPark Center, just as the announcement hits that Sarah Burton has been named creative director of the brand, succeeding Matthew Williams, who departed in January 2024. Burton was previously creative director at Alexander McQueen for more than 20 years and departed last year. Remarkably, McQueen was also creative director at Givenchy from 1996 to 2001, designing his own label as well. Burton’s first collection for the LVMH-owned Givenchy is March 2025.

“Dallas’s active social community, with their notable role in art and philanthropy and love for fashion, made the city a natural choice for Givenchy’s first store in Texas. We feel that NorthPark Center, with its elevated and engaged clientele, will be the ideal home for introducing our brand to the market,” said Valerie Leon, President of the Americas in a release.

The new 5,600-square-foot boutique houses the coveted ready-to-wear and accessories collections for women and men, including the women’s Shark Lock boots in leather, strass, and cowgirl styles; the Voyou bag; and a new take on the classic Antigona Cube bag. The interiors feature a design mixing sharp and soft, rough and matte, industrial and natural. A neutral stone-gray palette is juxtaposed with seating upholstery created from an archival tiger-print fabric made of cut silk velvet from Hubert de Givenchy’s home.

Givenchy has had its share of cinematic moments, starting when movie-star handsome Hubert de Givenchy launched his first collection in 1952 and soon after met Audrey Hepburn — and the little black dress and Sabrina neckline made history. In 2018, 29 million people watched, entranced, as Meghan Markle married Prince Harry sheathed in a long-sleeved, bonded satin wedding dress designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

The magic lives on at Givenchy Dallas.