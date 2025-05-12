Revolutionizing Skincare Through AI-Driven Analysis — Uptown Dallas’ New GLO30 Studio Is High-Tech and Personalized

GLO30 is now open in Uptown Dallas, with other North Texas locations coming soon to Plano and Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

As a teenager, my mother offered me some sage advice: “Get facials now. By the time you need them, it’s too late.” As skincare fads ebb and flow, my commitment to a facial every month(ish) remains steadfast.

A city that values beauty, Dallas offers an embarrassment of riches when it comes to luxurious facials, from Joanna Czech to Dr. Barbara Sturm. As a dedicated journalist, I’m on a mission to try them all.

Most recently, I visited GLO30, which recently opened a new Dallas studio in Uptown on Howell Street. More GLO30s skincare studios are slated to open in Plano and Fort Worth. (My first visit was so memorable that we even recommended a SmartGLO facial in PaperCity‘s recent round-up of last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas.)

A membership-based skincare retreat, GLO30 aims to live up to its tag line: “Your perfect facial. Every 30 days.” Founded by Dr. Arleen Lamba, GLO30 aims to set itself apart by combining AI-driven skin analysis (fittingly dubbed GLOria) with expert-led, personalized treatments that take just 30 minutes a month.

AI-Powered Analysis

Upon arrival at the studio, GLOria took my photo. Bare-faced, with my head slightly tiled downwards and eyes up, the resulting photo was harrowing. (It looked like a mugshot you’d see on Snapped.) At each session and in real time, GLOria “examines how much light reflects on your face and detects dullness caused by dehydrated skin, wrinkles, enlarged pores, redness, and visible spots.” It also takes into account where you live.

Part of my overall GLO Zone Score, the AI-powered technology scored things like my pore visibility and skin texture before making personalized product recommendations. In my case, GLOria recommended (among a few other products) the brand’s VitaGlo Pads with Kojic Power to help with skin tone brightening and to reduce redness.

My aesthetician Priscilla used these products during my facial, but it also seemed like she brought out the whole skincare kit and caboodle. We cleansed, and we exfoliated. We masked, and we massaged. She also threw in a lot of extras.

Utilizing seasonal ingredients, the facials are curated every 30 days and are “specifically designed to combat location-based weather, air pollution, and its impact on your skin’s GLO.” Because monthly sessions are customized for what your skin needs at that exact time, every facial is different. Modalities include peels, light therapy, microdermabrasion, gua sha, high frequency, and even facial cupping.

Best of all, those extras don’t cost extra at GLO30. A SmartGLO Facial remains the same price every time, no matter which modalities are utilized. Members pay $99 and non-members pay $199.

I’m not normally a fan of memberships, but I like the monthly accountability when it comes to skincare because, remember, by the time you need it, it’s too late.

As always, Mother knows best. But GLOria seems pretty wise, too.

GLO30 is now open in Uptown Dallas, with other North Texas locations set to open soon to Plano and Fort Worth.