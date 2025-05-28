This Magical Music Wedding Brought Mariachi and Hendrix Together — Fireworks, Sparks, a Surprise Dance & a Rocking Good Time

Gracie's folklorico group performed several traditional dances at the reception, with Gracie in white.

Ethan jammed out to Jimi Hendrix, and was joined on vocals by his groomsman John Diamantidis.

Ethan changed into a white charro suit during the reception for several dances.

Madera Estates' look was just what the couple wanted for their celebration.

Gracie and Ethan didn't let a few raindrops get in the way of a beautiful celebration. The ceremony was moved indoors. And this beautiful dress almost caught on fire. (Photo by JMG Photography Houston)

Guests made good use of the sparklers, and raindrops just added to the beauty of this wedding night. (Photo by JMG Photography Houston)

Ethan played Jimi Hendrix's "Wild Thing" at the reception, bringing in a touch of American Rock and Roll. (Photo by JMG Photography Houston)

The groomsmen got the first look at Gracie, just before Ethan turned around.

Gracie and Ethan with their attendants at Madera Estates. (Photo by JMG Photography Houston)

Despite the rain, magical fireworks added to the celebration of Gracie Montes and Ethan Gray's wedding at Madera Estates.

An early 2020 Hinge match first brought Gracie Montes and Ethan Gray together for a first date at Fabian’s Latin Flavors in Houston, but COVID soon moved their dates to outdoor picnics. Fast forward four years and Ethan Gray is asking Gracie Montes’ parents for her hand in marriage in Spanish. That would set up for a stylish wedding that brought two worlds together in The Woodlands region.

The couple chose Madera Estates, where 300-hundred-year-old trees dot the sprawling five acre venue in Conroe. The flexibility that an indoor/outdoor ceremony could bring, along with the hacienda look, made this wedding wonderland especially perfect for this matched pair.

Gracie Montes even performed at the venue with her Mixteco Ballet Folklorico group and the mariachi band Los Gallitos earlier. Talk about serendipity.

Feeling Sparks — In the Sky

Gracie walked down the aisle to Claire de Lune played by Ethan’s groomsmen Rob Carr. Ethan’s grandmother walked down the aisle at her wedding to the same song many decades before. Gracie’s entrance might have been even more memorable. As she walked down the aisle, her extravagant wedding dress bumped into a lantern and almost caught on fire. That’s an unforgettable moment.

Rain pushed the wedding ceremony indoors, but the couple still pulled off some big outdoor moments.

The reception certainly started out with a bang. After the ceremony, the new husband and wife asked everyone to come outside for a little champagne and a toast. Ethan gave a sweet toast to all of their friends and family — and fireworks exploded in the sky. This wedding was certainly lit.

Mother's Day Gifts Swipe

















Next

There is something magic about fireworks in the rain. Having Grace’s mariachi band Los Gallitos perform added to the charmed atmosphere..

For their first official dance as a married couple, Ethan and Gracie both made outfit changes. Gracie changed into a white traditional Mexican folklorico dress while Ethan donned a white and gold charro suit. Gracie performed a prepared folklorico dance with her friends, and Ethan surprised everyone by jumping in halfway through the dance.

Ethan and Gracie soon escaped into a private dinner, while their wedding guests enjoyed dinner in Madera Estates’ reception hall, with the food catered by Churrascos. That meant a bountiful buffet with options galore. Then, it was time for more dancing. This wedding certainly had rhythm.

Ethan kicked off the dancing with a guitar performance. As groomsman John Diamantidis sang Jimi Hendrix’s Wild Thing, Ethan shredded on guitar. After this memorable rock moment, a DJ kept things moving.

Ethan played Jimi Hendrix’s “Wild Thing” at the reception, bringing in a touch of American rock and roll to this wedding at Madera Estates.After the final dance, Ethan and Gracie exited underneath sparklers given to all the guests. Some more serious sparks.

The Big Wedding Details

Gracie’s maid of honor was her older sister Michelle Montes. Jeannette Morales, Kelly Vences, Emily Mena and Andrea Blanco completed the bridesmaids. Ethan’s best man was Mark Bayer. Ryan Neelan, Robert Carr, Jacob Morgan and Nathan Kalambi served as groomsmen.

The flowers bouquets and arrangements were made and delivered by Bride and Bloom in Montgomery. Flowers were imported in bulk from Ecuador for subtle table enhancements.

The newlyweds plan to honeymoon in Patagonia.