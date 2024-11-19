12 Great Holiday Gifts They Didn’t Know They Needed — From the World’s Most Stylish Pen to Roman Sunglasses and So Much More

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Champagne Bollinger 007 Goldfinger Limited Edition

This rare gift set celebrates the 60th anniversary of Goldfinger and Champagne Bollinger’s iconic partnership with the James Bond franchise. Featuring a 2007 vintage Bollinger magnum encased in a bespoke Globe-Trotter air cabin case, this iconic gift comes complete with four Champagne Bollinger 007 glasses.

Just a little something for the ultimate wine collector, connoisseur, or secret agent in your life with a rare twist. This 007 Goldfinger set is limited to just 200 individually numbered gift sets.

Santos de Cartier Ballpoint Pen

This small model ballpoint pen is comfortable in a coat pocket, and an easy addition to a clutch purse. The stylish gold-finish metal with classic gadroon motif and screw head embellishments. The utilitarian luxury is accompanied by a medium-sized ballpoint pen refill, in blue ink. Cartier offers you the opportunity to have the writing instrument personalized, making it an extra special keepsake.

This ballpoint pen makes a perfect C-Suite statement. Functional elegance never goes out of style.

Dior’s Art of Living

This exquisite candle holder set is a partnership of La Collection Privée Christian Dior and Maison Bernardaud. Nestled in an elegant gifting case are three precious porcelain lithophane candleholders designed for display ― with shadow and light. These hand-crafted holders feature 30 Avenue Montaigne, La Colle Noire and a motif inspired by the French-style royal gardens.

When you light the three Bois des Rêves scented candles by Francis Kurkdjian, each design comes to life. Their luminous flames make the decorations dance.

Louis Vuitton’s Stylish Desktop

Part of a set crafted in three different sizes, this is the largest desk tray, and it pops ― lined in vibrant blue. It is a hint for those who need a subtle nudge to clean up their desk, and it will be an indispensable organizational tool for those who are already inclined to be neat. It provides deal storage for papers and letters. Wrapped in the Maison’s iconic coated canvas, the George Desk Tray is embellished with a leather pull featuring gold-tone rivets and engraved with the Louis Vuitton signature.

Versace’s Barocco Backgammon Set

Versace’s Barocco Backgammon Set is one sexy statement piece for any game room or vacation home. Fashion lovers will recall the Barocco motif ― a swirling floral design that became a Versace 1990s vintage logo. Designed with smooth leather and wood, the pastel blue and black backgammon set includes Medusa hardware and closure.

Chanel’s Le Lion Eau de Parfum

Part of the Exclusifs de Chanel collection, this intoxicating scent is like a warm wintery hug. Fashion icon Gabrielle Chanel was born in August of 1883, under the sign of Leo ― so this scent embodies the lioness herself. It’s unusual with smokey notes of amber, leather, labdanum and patchouli. Reminiscent of a romantic fireside evening, it’s a long-lasting fragrance, softened by vanilla, bergamot and a squeeze of lemon. The large bottle contains 6.8 ounces.

Keepsake Musical Ballerina Jewelry Box

Made by Wolf, which has been in the biz for 190 years, this is one keepsake that any Tiny Dancer will cherish. It’s an upgraded spin on the original ballerina musical jewelry box, designed by Phillip Wolf III in the 1950s. Now, the magic continues with a Swan Lake embroidered grand theatre design surrounding the custom scallop-edged mirror. Removable compartments are lined in striking blue ultra suede, and the box is finished with silvered hardware and a custom-designed key.

Lady Arpels Brise d’Été Watch

More than a watch, the Lady Arpel Brise d’Été watch is a delicate, mesmerizing artwork for your wrist. The ultimate splurge is fitted with 3.45 carats of diamonds, plus mother of pearl and other rare stones. Part of Arpels Poetic Complications collection delicate 18-karat white gold flowers float in the breeze inside this 18-karat white gold case with enamels. A pair of butterflies indicate the time with a green alligator band wrapping around your loved one’s wrist.

Bvlgari Roma Sunglasses

Who doesn’t love a pair of statement sunnies? The new Roma design features a flattering butterfly-shaped frame in a dark brown Havana tortoise color with brown lenses. Inspired by the eponymous Bvlgari Roma handbag it features a matching metal plate engraved with the iconic Bvlgari logo ― a Roman legacy with refined design.

These would go well with a trim pair of Ponte pants, an oversized white pinpoint button-down and two first-class tickets to Rome. Who wants to be a gifting hero?

Roberto Coin Venetian Princess Bangle

This 18-karat yellow gold statement bangle is simply smashing. Delicate, and intricately tooled, it is set with .60 carts of round white diamonds for a bit of added sparkle. Roberto Coin’s Venetian Princess bangle comes with a hidden ruby on the inside ― something he adds to every piece he creates, for health and happiness.

Velvet Jacket By Yves Saint Laurent

Forget the little black dress, the season calls for the perfect black velvet, double-breasted jacket. The modern shoulders snap with the feel of a bespoke piece. It’s finished with a timeless peaked lapel, with four buttons, and menswear-inspired waist pockets. You’ll be the bell of the ball, and party-ready throughout the season.

Gucci’s New Shimmery Silk Carré

The newest addition to Gucci’s famous silk scarves is the GG Silk Carré. Available in a subtle pink and white, the camel tone makes a statement edged in classic brown. The iconic GG motif is a lustrous display, shimmering in silvered lame. This silk scarf is a luxurious gift almost anyone would love to receive, hand-sewn in Italy of soft silk.