HART Joins the Coterie of Chic Brands Destined For Dallas, Opening Its First Texas Store — A PaperCity Exclusive

HART jewelry is built as a flexible, modular system, meaning pieces are designed to layer, connect, and be worn in multiple ways. (Photo by HART)

Charmed to meet you, HART Jewelry!

Today, Charleston-based personalized jewelry brand HART announced exclusively to PaperCity that they’ll be joining the party on Knox Street, opening a boutique in early August. HART’s fifth retail location and first in Texas, the Dallas store follows the recent launch of HART’s flagship on Bleecker Street in New York City’s West Village.

Just as we did with Marghi Adzick of Addison Bay, we recently caught up with Curry Hagerty, partner and CEO of HART, to get the tea on how the Dallas location came to be for the brand beloved by urban cool girls and Southern preps alike.

Why Dallas?

Texas has been on our retail vision board from the very beginning. It’s a place my sister and business partner, Hart Hagerty, and I genuinely love. Dallas, in particular, has this incredible energy that feels aligned with everything HART stands for — style with substance, community, and a real appreciation for pieces that mean something.

How have Texans — and Dallasites in particular — shown up for HART from the beginning?

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We’ve been doing events in Texas since 2021, starting with our first trip back in 2021 for the Winter Antiques Show in Round Top… and we haven’t stopped! We are so grateful to our Dallas retailer partners at Clover and St. Bernard for hosting us for trunk shows over the years. And, just last fall, we participated in ShopBop’s pop-up in Dallas’ West Village. Beyond those in-person moments, Dallas is consistently one of our top ship-to cities for e-commerce, so opening a brick-and-mortar here is a natural next step. We’ve already met so many of our Dallas customers IRL, and we can’t wait to have a permanent home for them.

How did you narrow down where you wanted your Dallas brick-and-mortar to be?

We work with RUE Realty on our national expansion, and, as Dallas locals, they really know the market inside and out. They helped us find what we genuinely believe is the best corner in all of Dallas real estate for advanced contemporary women’s fashion. We are especially thrilled to be near Ann Mashburn. We’ve done trunk shows with them on the East Coast, so it’s a natural fit to be in the same complex.

The space itself is 1,500 square feet, and we’re really excited to build out a dedicated area for private events. One of our signature experiences is hosting private shopping parties, which are perfect for elevated corporate events, bridal showers, and birthday celebrations. We also love partnering with local charities and organizations on giving-back events in stores.

Can you share any details about the space itself?

We’re thrilled to be partnering with Dallas-based interior designer Javier Burkle on this project. HART has always been a brand built around meaningful pieces that tell a story, so our approach to the space is to create a retail environment that feels equally personal. We want the Dallas store to honor our Charleston heritage while embracing the spirit of Texas, blending the two with a sense of warmth, character, and discovery throughout. The result is a store that feels like stepping into the home of a well-traveled collector, where every detail invites you to explore and connect with the brand on a deeper level.

What is the timeline for when the store will open? Any fun plans for the launch?

We’ll be opening in mid-August, and we are absolutely planning to make a splash. We’re taking notes from our most recent opening on Bleecker Street in New York City. We partnered with SMU alum and tastemaker Lilly Sisto for the grand opening. The energy was incredible, and it has us even more excited for what’s ahead in Dallas. The timeline of the ME+EM and Addison Bay openings is going to bring an extra pop of energy to Knox Street, and we are so excited to be a part of the momentum of bringing this retail corridor to life.

From your newest collections, what are Texans gravitating toward right now?

We’re betting big on our brand new Lariat Necklace for Texas. Our jewelry is built as a flexible, modular system, meaning pieces are designed to layer, connect, and be worn in multiple ways. Texans have a real affinity for jewelry that feels bold and personal, and the Lariat fits that beautifully. We’re also loving color for layering pieces, and we know the Dallas girl is going to love the Turquoise Tennis Necklace.

The charm that I think will resonate most is our Fortuna Horseshoe Charm. Fortune favors the bold. It’s a reminder that luck is something you create, worn as a symbol of boldness, courage, and the power of believing in yourself. The Latin mantra “Fortis Fortuna Adiuvat” is engraved on the back. And we do have some very special Texas-exclusive charms in the works that will only be available in-store in Dallas.

Above all, we want HART to be the go-to destination for gifting with meaning and intention in Dallas, whether you’re shopping for someone you love or treating yourself.