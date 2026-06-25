Houston’s Heights Plastic Surgery Launches New Membership Program, The Essex Society

The Essex Society makes it easier than ever to bring all your personalized wellness, advanced regimens, and longevity-focused care all under one wellness club to help you look, feel, and perform at your highest potential.

If summer and spending so much time at the pool or beach have you thinking about investing in yourself, Heights Plastic Surgery is ready to give your confidence the boost it deserves.

The only plastic surgery clinic in Houston where you can receive top-quality care from not one, but two experienced physicians, it’s already known to help so many Houstonians achieve peak wellness. No matter what you’re looking for, from peptides to body contouring and more, Heights Plastic Surgery is here to help make your dreams come true.

And now, just in time for summer bods, they’ve launched The Essex Society. Here, they’ve made it easier than ever to bring all your personalized wellness, advanced regimens, and longevity-focused care all under one wellness club to help you look, feel, and perform at your highest potential. Vitality and longevity aren’t just ideas at Heights Plastic Surgery; they’re part of their ethos. And they want them to be part of their clients’ DNA, too.

The Essex Society starts with a $500 enrollment fee, followed by a $200 monthly membership fee (12-month membership). The best part? Your monthly membership can be applied to a wide range of services or products, depending on what your body (or mind) needs that month. It even includes peptide regimens.

Like everything at Heights Plastic Surgery, it’s all done under the close supervision of Dr. Bullocks and Dr. Downey. So, you know that the member onboarding will be thorough, bespoke, and tailored just to your unique wellness goals. From a baseline lab panel to an InBody body composition analysis and more, you’ll start your membership with a deeper understanding of what’s actually happening inside your body before jumping into making any changes. Data is key.

And, we can’t forget about all the goodies and benefits that come along with the membership, too. From monthly injections to give you a little extra boost to a monthly InBody analysis to track your progress and unlimited IV Therapy, it’s the gift you’ll give yourself that just keeps giving. Plus, as an Essex Society member, you’ll get discounts on other services (like Hormone Optimization or medspa services) and products. They even offer a member rate for the Prenuvo scan. You know you’ve been wanting to try it.

Health is wealth, and there’s never been a better time to invest in yourself. The Essex Society makes it easier than ever, all under the guidance of some of Houston’s top doctors.