Elevate Your Energy, Clarity, and Confidence From the Inside Out with Heights Plastic Surgery & Studio Essex Medical Spa

From its conveniently located, yet intimate, aesthetic office space to its own privately owned surgical center, you’ll feel a sense of vibrant excitement from the moment you walk in its door.

As one of the most trusted plastic surgery offices in Houston, every journey at Heights Plastic Surgery begins with a consultation.

This is data-backed, physician-led optimization designed for high-performing men and women who want to feel as good as they look.

Heights Plastic Surgery is led by two board-certified experienced plastic surgeons, Dr. Downey and Dr. Bullocks - one of the only plastic surgery clinics in Houston to have two plastic surgeons on-staff and ready to help you achieve your goals.

We’re fully into the swing of the new year, and if you’re starting to slip into the winter blues, Heights Plastic Surgery & Studio Essex Medical Spa is here to help you feel better than ever. Their goal? To help elevate your energy, clarity, and confidence from the inside out. Because, as we’ve all heard from the beginning, it’s what’s on the inside that matters just as much as what’s on the outside. And when you feel good, you look good. Confidence is the best accessory.

According to Dr. Bullocks and Dr. Downey, high-end aesthetic practices are evolving beyond surface-level beauty into medically supervised wellness and performance optimization. At Heights Plastic Surgery & Studio Essex Medical Spa, these board-certified plastic surgeons are redefining what it means to “look good.” They’re prioritizing internal health – from hormones to your metabolism to recovery to longevity and more – all alongside aesthetic treatments.

“This is not spa wellness or trends-driven biohacking,” says Dr. Downey. “It’s data-backed, physician-led optimization designed for high-performing men and women who want to feel as good as they look.”

They’re seeing their clients increasingly looking for an inside-out transformation, versus surface-only aesthetics. Because, at the end of the day, it all starts from within. But, in an increasingly crowded wellness market where buzzwords are thrown around like candy, it’s hard to know where to start.

That’s why it’s important to visit a place like Heights Plastic Surgery & Studio Essex Medical Spa, the only plastic surgery clinic in Houston where you can receive top-quality care from not one, but two experienced physicians. They provide physician oversight to your plan and true customization rather than trends in a discrete environment with an elevated patient experience and concierge model. There’s no one-size-fits-all protocol when it comes to wellness, because every body is different. These plans require ongoing lab monitoring, virtual consults, and long-term support. Not your usual one-and-done appointment or treatment.

“Longevity, performance, and prevention are truly the future of beauty,” says Dr. Bullocks. “We’re seeing this exciting shift towards longevity-focused aesthetics, and we’re thrilled to be on the frontlines of it for Houstonians.”

Our doctors are always on the cutting edge of the latest treatments, from things you may have heard of – like peptides, IV therapy/drips, body contouring, or hormone optimization therapy to lesser known treatments like bioidentical estrogen support for women, Emsculpt, or Emtone. It’s hard to beat no downtime, performance-driven aesthetic refinements.

But it’s not just for women. Heights Plastic Surgery & Studio Essex Medical Spa also helps men feel their best, whether it’s through testosterone therapy or medical weight loss.

Whatever your goals are in 2026, the doctors and staff at Heights Plastic Surgery & Studio Essex Med Spa have the treatments to make them come true.