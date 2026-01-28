How Helena Simon Turned a Flower Into the Perfect Jewelry — Broaches That Leave a Lasting Impression

Each Helena Simon floral brooch is accompanied by cards offering styling tips, notes on the particular flower and more.

I‘m in love. Not the kind of love that would make my husband jealous. But the kind aiming to absorb much of my discretionary income. The object of my passionate affection? Helena Simon’s magnificent floral brooches.

From the moment I saw the delicate flowers in their beautiful manifestations, I was smitten. And it was merely the online images that hurled Cupid’s arrow. After receiving the actual large yellow rose brooch, I am swooning.

It is so easy now to imagine the true beauty of the petite gardenia centered with a pearl, the festive cherry blossom cluster and the dainty paper white narcissus among the dozens of fabric creations.

The floral brooches are unique works of art as each is start-to-finish handmade. Each requires some 48 hours to complete, from cutting the fabric, to embossing fabric, dying fabric and assembling. All of it is done by hand.

“Nothing is done by machine, even the tools that we use to cut and emboss the flowers are hundreds of years old,” Helena Simon says. “Definitely, craftsmanship is really key to the product. These are hands-on delicate flowers and there are only so many that we make.”

The beautiful namesake creations are priced accordingly, ranging typically from $295 to $545 with exceptional pieces climbing into four figures.

“It’s not cheap. It’s a considered purchase,” Simon says. “A lot of thought goes into it. It is not a throwaway gift in any shape or form.”

The brooches, resting on a velvet pillow, come in beautiful ribbon-tied boxes that include a note from Simon, the batch number, a card detailing care for the flowers and a MagnaPin enabling wear without piercing fabric. Helena Simon also offers tasteful carrying cases for the flowers ,making them ideal for travel.

Coincidentally and lucky for Houstonians, Tootsies is hosting a Helena Simon trunk show this Thursday, January 29th through Saturday, January 31, presenting between 50 and 100 flowers for purchase and for making special orders.

The Helena Simon Story

This former full-time mom stepped into the design world after her twins departed for college leaving behind that unwelcome empty nest syndrome. She needed a diversion.

“I wanted something that is a complement of all the things that I love: nature, gardening, flowers, art, fashion . . . And I love the idea of a gift,” Simon tells PaperCity. “My affinity of all these things ends in a beautiful floral brooch.”

Flowers have long been a part of Simon’s life as her mother is English, and the family spent summers in the English countryside, which she attributes to her love of gardening and beautiful gardens.

After launching Helena Simon broaches 18 months ago, Simon has found the popularity of her blossoms, luxury artwork actually, has become a welcome problem. Demand is outpacing the limited production.

“I’m so happy that we are being well received,” she says. “But for such a serious, hands-on delicate flower there are only so many that we make. We have sold out and are having to remake them. It’s a good problem to have.”

Helena Simon flowers can be purchased here and online at Nordstrom.