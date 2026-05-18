8 Buzzy New Retail Openings Join Dallas’ Long-Awaited Henderson Avenue Mixed-Use Development
Emerging, International, and Nationally Recognized Fashion & Wellness Brands To Look Forward To
By Megan Ziots //
Eight new retail brands have been announced to open at Henderson Avenue. (Rendering by Pictury)
The Henderson Avenue development will be transformed into a walkable destination featuring retail, chef-driven restaurants, and a “hotelized” office space.
Brands at Henderson Avenue include Western wear, women's clothing, footwear, and more. (Rendering by Pictury)
Designed by Dallas-based architecture firm GFF, the Henderson Avenue development will include 10 distinct buildings.
A year and a half ago, we announced that Dallas’ long-awaited Henderson Avenue mixed-use development was breaking ground, bringing new retail and dining, as well as a “hotelized” office space, to the neighborhood.
You can learn all about Dallas-based development firm Ignite-Reebes inspiration for the transformation here. But in the meantime, the brands and restaurants opening at Henderson Avenue are gradually being announced.
We’d already learned of an exciting new restaurant opening called Romy, slated for some time this year, and the cult-favorite Portland-based ice cream shop Salt & Straw (which just made its Texas debut in Dallas), as well as the second outpost of PopUp Bagels coming to Henderson Avenue later this summer.
Now, we know which retail brands are headed to Henderson Avenue, on top of Rag & Bone, which will relocate from its current temporary location at 3010 N. Henderson to 2240 N. Henderson.
Here are the eight buzzy new retail openings to join the 161,000 square-foot development:
- Alberta Boot Co. – a Canadian concept, this boot brand brings handcrafted Western boots, clothing, and accessories to the U.S. for the first time with this new Dallas location.
- Cody & Sioux – also a U.S. debut, this Calgary-based boutique offers Western wear as well.
- Ariat – this will be the American Western brand’s first Dallas store, but there’s also one in Fort Worth.
- Cami – a New York-based women’s fashion brand, and “contemporary label known for elevated essentials and effortless style,” is making its Texas debut in Dallas.
- Guizio – a woman’s clothing store “celebrated for trend-forward, street-style-inspired designs.” Also making its Texas debut at the development.
- Jean Dousset – this fine jewelry house, known for its modern heirloom designs and bespoke engagement rings, is opening its first Texas location in Dallas.
- Margaux – a luxury footwear and accessories brand focused on “timeless design, comfort, and craftsmanship,” is opening its first Texas shop on Henderson Avenue.
- Sway Wellness – a modern wellness concept offering premium hemp-derived products “centered on balance, recovery, and everyday wellbeing.”
“When the project is complete, Henderson Avenue will feature an extraordinary mix of brands housed in a collection of design-forward buildings that you simply won’t find anywhere else in Dallas,” says Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Ignite-Reebes and Chairman of Global Retail at Newmark Mark Masinter. “These newest leases underscore the level of interest we’re seeing from premier culturally relevant retailers who recognize the uniqueness of this opportunity.”
The opening release states that the project remains on track for completion in late Q4 of this year.
We are wondering why two Canadian Western brands are opening at the development, as well as Ariat, all selling cowboy boots, but maybe you can’t offer too many cowboy boots in Texas? We shall see.
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