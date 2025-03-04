Enter For a Chance To Win $1,000 Gift Card to Hiatus Day Spa + Med Spa
The Favorite Wellness Haven Offers Massages, Facials, and MoreBY PC Studios // 03.04.25
Hiatus Spa + Retreat is a must-visit for relaxation and pampering in Dallas and Fort Worth.
Hiatus Spa features several signature therapies including the You Dew You HydraFacial. (Courtesy of Hiatus Spa)
Hiatus Spa has locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, and Frisco.
Hiatus Spa + Retreat is a haven for all things wellness in North Texas. (Photo by Molly Culver )
This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff.
As we transition into the new season, it’s the perfect time to unwind and treat yourself. We’ve teamed up with Hiatus Day Spa + Med Spa to give one lucky winner a luxury spa experience. Enter for your chance to win a $1,000 gift card to use on any spa services or Med Spa treatments. Hiatus Day Spa + Med Spa has locations in Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, Plano, and Frisco.
PRIZE: $1,000 Gift Card to Hiatus Day Spa + Med Spa
All Hiatus Spa Services are valid including:
– Massage
– Skincare Services
– Hydrafacials
– Acupuncture
– Tips + Toes
– Retail
– MedSpa Treatments*
Must have consultation prior to treatment
Does not expire
No exclusions apply