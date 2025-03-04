Hiatus Dallas PaperCity Giveaway
Fashion / Wellness

Enter For a Chance To Win $1,000 Gift Card to Hiatus Day Spa + Med Spa

The Favorite Wellness Haven Offers Massages, Facials, and More

BY // 03.04.25
Hiatus Day Spa + Med Spa is a must-visit for relaxation and pampering.
Hiatus Day Spa + Med Spa features several signature therapies including the You Dew You HydraFacial. (Courtesy of Hiatus Spa)
Hiatus Day Spa + Med Spa has locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Houston, and Frisco.
Hiatus Day Spa + Med Spa is a haven for all things wellness. (Photo by Molly Culver )
As we transition into the new season, it’s the perfect time to unwind and treat yourself. We’ve teamed up with Hiatus Day Spa + Med Spa to give one lucky winner a luxury spa experience. Enter for your chance to win a $1,000 gift card to use on any spa services or Med Spa treatments. Hiatus Day Spa + Med Spa has locations in Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, Plano, and Frisco.

PRIZE: $1,000 Gift Card to Hiatus Day Spa + Med Spa

All Hiatus Spa Services are valid including:

– Massage

– Skincare Services

– Hydrafacials

– Acupuncture

– Tips + Toes

– Retail

– MedSpa Treatments*

Must have consultation prior to treatment

Does not expire

No exclusions apply

ENTER HERE TO WIN

