Set Within Highland Park Village’s Iconic Cafés and Restaurants, Explore the Latest in Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear Fashions and Accessories

Spring has arrived at Highland Park Village, and the season’s most exciting ready-to-wear and accessories can now be found in-store. From Akris, ALICE + OLIVIA, Celine, Chloé, MARKET, SIMKHAI, Valentino, ZEGNA, and more, Dallas’ premier open-air shopping destination has everything needed to prepare for the season ahead.

After months of winter whites and cozy layers, spring 2026 showcases pops of color, exciting prints, decorative textures, and utility-inspired pieces that will become staples in your closet. Whether you are looking for a look perfect for your next luncheon, garden party, or night out, or just simply are wanting to discover the perfect accessory to elevate your existing wardrobe, Highland Park Village is the go-to destination for your next spring outfit.

The brighter the better. Vivid colors are impossible to miss this spring, and there are a million ways to wear them. Make the day brighter in a sunshine yellow mini dress from LOEWE or go all out in a beautiful red statement gown from Carolina Herrera. For a more playful take on the color trend, La Vie Style House offers a color-blocked pink and orange dress that perfectly captures the joys of the spring season.

Bold prints are anything but quiet this season. Miu Miu combines different shades of purple florals to this yellow mini dress, while La DoubleJ stands out with a colorful, geometric maxi. With the flagship store located in Highland Park Village, Lela Rose offers a beautifully designed, floor-length floral skirt accented with leather and paired with a pink floral appliqué top.

It’s all in the details. Decorative textures take the runway for spring designs this year. Fendi showcases a grey skirt decorated in black and white appliqués and polished cabochons for a striking three-dimensional effect. LoveShackFancy leans into its signature colors, adding a floor-length fringe hem that gracefully moves with every step. FRAME adds to the trend with a delicate crochet set that easily takes you from brunch to an evening out.

Utility dressing is back and better than ever for spring 2026. Moncler delivers a polished buttoned and belted coat that styles structure with effortless sophistication. Balmain makes a statement with a blue-green gabardine jacket paired with tan utility shorts for the perfect ensemble. KHAITE rounds out the trend with a tan wool crepe jacket and denim skirt, a simple yet structured combination.

The finishing touch makes all the difference. Complete any look with these perfect standout spring accessories. Material Good delivers an oval turquoise cabochon necklace that perfectly highlights the season’s emphasis on bright colors. Richard Mille’s black tonneau skeletonized watch is a feat of craftsmanship, serving as the perfect timepiece. And, Jimmy Choo brings a look together with pink lace slingback pumps and a matching bucket bag for spring’s most coordinated finish.

The men’s ready-to-wear offerings at Highland Park Village this season are exactly what a well-dressed wardrobe needs. Peter Millar has him covered with tailored neutral staples that will carry him through the season. Brunello Cucinelli elevates the spring suiting with a refined collection of blue looks cut in their signature Italian fabrics. To round out his closet, Beretta Gallery delivers a sharp, dark brown jacket and duffel that brings a sporting elegance to the spring season.

To browse the full Spring 2026 Fashion Lookbook, click here. For more on everything that Highland Park Village has to offer, visit HPVillage.com.