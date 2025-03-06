Highland Park Village Launches Its Spring 2025 Lookbook Featuring Ready-to-Wear Fashions and Accessories
BY PC Studios // 03.06.25
Highland Park Village, Dallas’ premier open-air shopping and dining destination, has released its highly anticipated Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook featuring ready-to-wear fashions and accessories photographed at the Dallas Arboretum.
Find inspiration this spring from a collection of esteemed brands such as Akris, alice + olivia, Balmain, Brioni, Brunello Cucinelli, Carolina Herrera, Chloé, Fendi, KHAITE, Lela Rose, Moncler, SIMKHAI, Valentino, Veronica Beard, and more. From gowns for your next black-tie affair and dresses perfect for any luncheon to elevated basics and timeless accessories, Highland Park Village has everything needed for a fashionable season. Here’s a look at what’s in store.
Chic for Spring
Chic, everyday looks perfect for the season. These feminine outfits by Tory Burch, Lela Rose, and alice + olivia can be worn together or separately, making for versatile pieces in your closet. This ready-to-wear look from Chloé is perfect for transitioning from the cooler winter months to spring.
Event Ready
For any event this season may hold, Carolina Herrera and The Conservatory have you covered with these gorgeous gowns in the most beautiful spring hues. Whether you are off to a cocktail party, luncheon, or any celebration, explore La Vie Style House and SIMKHAI’s Spring Collections.
Timeless Accessories
The most perfect accessories help complete any look, and that certainly is the case here. Harry Winston and Jimmy Choo showcase spring-inspired colors that are sure to make a statement, while Peeper’s Eyewear and Cartier can be carried into seasons to come.
Spring Finds for Men
Ensure the men in your life stay fashionable this spring with the help of Highland Park Village brands. Neutrals stole the show this season as seen in these looks by ZEGNA, Brioni, and Peter Millar. And, this stunning timepiece from Audemars Piguet will complement any outfit from his closet.
To browse the full Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook, visit here. For more on everything that Highland Park Village has to offer, visit their website here.