Highland Park Village Launches Its Spring 2025 Lookbook Featuring Ready-to-Wear Fashions and Accessories

Highland Park Village, Dallas’ premier open-air shopping and dining destination, has released its highly anticipated Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook featuring ready-to-wear fashions and accessories photographed at the Dallas Arboretum.

Find inspiration this spring from a collection of esteemed brands such as Akris, alice + olivia, Balmain, Brioni, Brunello Cucinelli, Carolina Herrera, Chloé, Fendi, KHAITE, Lela Rose, Moncler, SIMKHAI, Valentino, Veronica Beard, and more. From gowns for your next black-tie affair and dresses perfect for any luncheon to elevated basics and timeless accessories, Highland Park Village has everything needed for a fashionable season. Here’s a look at what’s in store.

Chic for Spring 1 4 Tory Burch; Highland Park Village Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook 2 4 Lela Rose; Highland Park Village Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook 3 4 alice + olivia; Highland Park Village Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook 4 4 Chloé; Highland Park Village Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook

Chic, everyday looks perfect for the season. These feminine outfits by Tory Burch, Lela Rose, and alice + olivia can be worn together or separately, making for versatile pieces in your closet. This ready-to-wear look from Chloé is perfect for transitioning from the cooler winter months to spring.

Event Ready 1 4 Carolina Herrera; Highland Park Village Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook 2 4 The Conservatory; Highland Park Village Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook 3 4 La Vie Style House; Highland Park Village Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook 4 4 SIMKHAI; Highland Park Village Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook

For any event this season may hold, Carolina Herrera and The Conservatory have you covered with these gorgeous gowns in the most beautiful spring hues. Whether you are off to a cocktail party, luncheon, or any celebration, explore La Vie Style House and SIMKHAI’s Spring Collections.

Timeless Accessories 1 4 Harry Winston; Highland Park Village Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook 2 4 Jimmy Choo; Highland Park Village Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook 3 4 Peeper's Eyewear; Highland Park Village Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook 4 4 Cartier; Highland Park Village Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook

The most perfect accessories help complete any look, and that certainly is the case here. Harry Winston and Jimmy Choo showcase spring-inspired colors that are sure to make a statement, while Peeper’s Eyewear and Cartier can be carried into seasons to come.

Spring Finds for Men 1 4 ZEGNA; Highland Park Village Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook 2 4 Brioni; Highland Park Village Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook 3 4 Peter Millar; Highland Park Village Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook 4 4 Audemars Piguet; Highland Park Village Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook

Ensure the men in your life stay fashionable this spring with the help of Highland Park Village brands. Neutrals stole the show this season as seen in these looks by ZEGNA, Brioni, and Peter Millar. And, this stunning timepiece from Audemars Piguet will complement any outfit from his closet.

To browse the full Spring 2025 Fashion Lookbook, visit here. For more on everything that Highland Park Village has to offer, visit their website here.