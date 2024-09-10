Highland Park Village personal shopping
Fashion / Shopping

Inside One of Dallas’ Top Personal Shopping Experiences at Highland Park Village

Local Stylists Talk Process and Fall Fashion Trends

BY Julianna Chen // 09.10.24
Dallas’ favorite destination for luxury, Highland Park Village, offers a collection of over 50 stores where shoppers are sure to find the high-end handbags, accessories, or apparel of their dreams – but putting it all together can be the hardest part. 

Whether you’re a fashionista who queued for the opening of Chloé’s first store in Texas or you barely know how to pronounce Loewe, Highland Park Village’s personal shoppers are here to help with every need from special occasion styling to gift-giving.

Below, we caught up with the three-person team to learn more about the experience and to help you decide if personal shopping is right for you. 

How It Started

“Over 22 years ago, I first started working in Highland Park Village,” Liz Thrash, director of personal shopping, tells PaperCity. “The co-owners, Elisa Summers and Heather Washburne, loved the idea of a one-stop shop for clients to try on a mix of the brands offered in the shopping center.”

Today, 11 years after Thrash first began the program working out of an office cubicle, the trunk of her car, and her clients’ homes, that one-stop convenience has become the defining pillar of the experience. Clients can check out their perfect pieces directly in the private salon without having to lug their finds from store to store.

“Now, our team has grown to three shoppers, Becky Bowen, Reed Robertson, and myself, and four full-time assistants,” continues Thrash. With decades of combined experience, the team takes pride in helping Dallasites cultivate their wardrobes daily.

Inside the Personal Shopping Experience

After completing an introductory phone call to assess your style needs, you’ll try on the latest looks in one of four fitting rooms and enjoy complimentary champagne and water. The team and their assistants are there to provide honest feedback and swap out styles or sizes as needed.

“One of the most rewarding parts of my job is being able to play a variety of roles based on my client’s needs,” says Bowen. “During the process, our goal is to eliminate last-minute panics or compromises so they know they look their absolute best when entering a room.”

But styling isn’t without its struggles, and the team knows exactly how to step in.

“Navigating the constantly evolving landscape of fashion trends can be overwhelming for clients. I keep them on trend without the stress,” Bowen says.

Can’t wait for your luxury shopping appointment at Highland Park Village? Make sure to take some time to reflect on what you want out of it, the team recommends.

“I always ask new clients who their style icon is. Then, we break down the actual elements of that person’s style to identify what exactly they like about the way they dress,” Robertson says. “This gets the ball rolling on what exactly they would like to embody and helps me curate what to show them when they come in for their first appointment.”

Fall Fashion Trends

Thrash: “Fall/winter is my favorite season in fashion. I always recommend a beautiful coat, and leopard, fur, suede, and leather were all over the runways. Shades of green, brown, and burgundy are must-have colors this fall. And beautiful, tailored suiting is another trend we’re seeing in the stores, whether contemporary or luxury. Everyone needs a beautiful suit.”

Bowen: “I’m excited to see all of the ladylike shapes take on a twist. Valentino did an unbelievable, classic-style swing skirt in black leather. It gives a polished look with just the right amount of edge.”

Robertson: “I’m really drawn to the Audrey Hepburn aesthetic. I’ve always loved the idea of suiting for women as formalwear. The whimsicality of Loewe’s versions in particular, like tailored tailcoats and fabulous Annie Hall tinged trousers, are always important to me.”

As for the trends they’re totally over?

“I think the only thing I’m ‘over’ is the idea that you have to follow any single trend or given guideline,” says Robertson. “Clients dictate trends, not the other way around. Our emotions change every day, so why can’t our style evolve, too? Themes in fashion are merely suggestions – never requirements.”

To schedule an appointment with a personal shopper at Highland Park Village, fill out this form or call 214-272-4894. 

