The 5 Best Holiday Shopping Strolls and Pop-Up Events in Dallas

The holiday season is upon us, and no matter who is on the list this year, you’ve got to start shopping. What better way to get started early, shop local, or give back than with Dallas holiday shopping strolls and pop-up events?

Shop an array of unique, rotating items in Downtown Dallas, enjoy the shopping experience with festive tunes and Santa photo opportunities at Highland Park Village, give back and get a discount on Lovers Lane, or head to Knox Street for a weekend full of festivities.

Happy shopping!

December 5 through 21

Opening on December 5, this innovative Downtown Dallas, Inc. holiday pop-up shop returns to Main Street. For three weeks, different retail experiences (rotating each week) will feature everything from clothing to art to food vendors. Participating vendors include Bullzerk, The Empanada CookHouse, Kettle Art Gallery, and so many more.

Founded by Bryan DeLuca and Matt Alexander in 2014, Unbranded provides free retail space to a curated group of artists, designers, and other business owners. SPACE at Adolphus Tower (1412 Main Street) will host art exhibitions, happy hours, and Sip & Shop (Thursdays from 5 pm to 8 pm) events to promote the participating Unbranded vendors. There will also be a complimentary gift-wrapping lounge, a coffee and hot cocoa bar from Flying Horse Cafe, guest DJs, and more.

Holiday Shop and Stroll on Lovers Lane

December 7

Benefitting Community Partners of Dallas, several shops in the Pavilion on Lovers Lane are hosting a Shop & Stroll from 11 am to 5 pm. If you donate a new, unwrapped toy for children in need (from CPD’s most needed wish list from The Toy Maven), you’ll receive 20 percent off purchases at Kat + Noelle, Nikki Smith Designs, PaperAffair, Scarlet Regaan, and TASC. You can find the list of most needed toys here. The Herbster Coffee Truck will also be handing out free coffee.

Highland Park Village Shopping Stroll

December 11

Highland Park Village’s annual Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll returns on Wednesday, December 11. From 4 pm to 7 pm, you can take photos with Santa, get the kids’ faces painted, participate in a toy drive, partake in exclusive store activations, listen to festive music, and more.

West Village Christmas Kick-Off

November 30

Head to Dallas’ West Village from 5 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, November 30 for a festive holiday market featuring special pop-ups like 33.9, Studio Nine Seven Two, Brianna Cannon, Outside, Texas, Hawley Truckers, and more. There will be complimentary cocktails from Bubble Bus Co., festive tunes, and the lighting of the West Village Christmas tree.

Knox Street’s Holiday Celebration

December 14 & 15

Knox Street is hosting a weekend full of holiday festivities on December 14 and 15. The event will feature complimentary pet photos with “Santa Paws,” live reindeer, an exclusive HerStory holiday market with more than 10 contemporary retail brands, a fresh floral and wreath market by Le Bloom, a streetside art gallery with Flowers with Legs, and exclusive shopping promotions and activations at dozens of stores including Boll & Branch, Interior Define, and BODYBAR. Ralph Lauren Home will be serving hot chocolate, Mister Charles will have a special lunch service on Saturday, and Berkeley’s Market will feature mimosa flights, to name a few. There will also be live musical entertainment.