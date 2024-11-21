fbpx
Fashion / Holiday / Shopping

The 5 Best Holiday Shopping Strolls and Pop-Up Events in Dallas

Discounts at Favorite Stores, Santa Photo Opportunities, and Complimentary Drinks

BY // 11.21.24
Knox Street holiday shopping Dallas

Knox Street is hosting a weekend full of holiday festivities on December 14 and 15. (Courtesy)

The holiday season is upon us, and no matter who is on the list this year, you’ve got to start shopping. What better way to get started early, shop local, or give back than with Dallas holiday shopping strolls and pop-up events?

Shop an array of unique, rotating items in Downtown Dallas, enjoy the shopping experience with festive tunes and Santa photo opportunities at Highland Park Village, give back and get a discount on Lovers Lane, or head to Knox Street for a weekend full of festivities.

Happy shopping!

Unbranded

December 5 through 21

Opening on December 5, this innovative Downtown Dallas, Inc. holiday pop-up shop returns to Main Street. For three weeks, different retail experiences (rotating each week) will feature everything from clothing to art to food vendors. Participating vendors include Bullzerk, The Empanada CookHouse, Kettle Art Gallery, and so many more.

Founded by Bryan DeLuca and Matt Alexander in 2014, Unbranded provides free retail space to a curated group of artists, designers, and other business owners. SPACE at Adolphus Tower (1412 Main Street) will host art exhibitions, happy hours, and Sip & Shop (Thursdays from 5 pm to 8 pm) events to promote the participating Unbranded vendors. There will also be a complimentary gift-wrapping lounge, a coffee and hot cocoa bar from Flying Horse Cafe, guest DJs, and more.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024

Holiday Shop and Stroll on Lovers Lane

December 7

Benefitting Community Partners of Dallas, several shops in the Pavilion on Lovers Lane are hosting a Shop & Stroll from 11 am to 5 pm. If you donate a new, unwrapped toy for children in need (from CPD’s most needed wish list from The Toy Maven), you’ll receive 20 percent off purchases at Kat + Noelle, Nikki Smith Designs, PaperAffair, Scarlet Regaan, and TASC. You can find the list of most needed toys here. The Herbster Coffee Truck will also be handing out free coffee.

highland park village shopping stroll 2023 HPV004
Scenes from the 2023 Highland Park Village Holiday Shopping Stroll.

Highland Park Village Shopping Stroll

December 11

Highland Park Village’s annual Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll returns on Wednesday, December 11. From 4 pm to 7 pm, you can take photos with Santa, get the kids’ faces painted, participate in a toy drive, partake in exclusive store activations, listen to festive music, and more.

West Village Christmas Kick-Off

November 30

Head to Dallas’ West Village from 5 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, November 30 for a festive holiday market featuring special pop-ups like 33.9, Studio Nine Seven Two, Brianna Cannon, Outside, Texas, Hawley Truckers, and more. There will be complimentary cocktails from Bubble Bus Co., festive tunes, and the lighting of the West Village Christmas tree.

Knox Street holiday shopping Dallas
Knox Street is hosting a weekend full of holiday festivities on December 14 and 15.

Knox Street’s Holiday Celebration

December 14 & 15

Knox Street is hosting a weekend full of holiday festivities on December 14 and 15. The event will feature complimentary pet photos with “Santa Paws,” live reindeer, an exclusive HerStory holiday market with more than 10 contemporary retail brands, a fresh floral and wreath market by Le Bloom, a streetside art gallery with Flowers with Legs, and exclusive shopping promotions and activations at dozens of stores including Boll & Branch, Interior Define, and BODYBAR. Ralph Lauren Home will be serving hot chocolate, Mister Charles will have a special lunch service on Saturday, and Berkeley’s Market will feature mimosa flights, to name a few. There will also be live musical entertainment.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
3906 Antibes Lane
Royal Oaks Country Club
FOR SALE

3906 Antibes Lane
Houston, TX

$1,330,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Bielstein
This property is listed by: Anne Bielstein (713) 558-3262 Email Realtor
3906 Antibes Lane
2241 Wroxton Road
Rice | Museum District
FOR SALE

2241 Wroxton Road
Houston, TX

$2,649,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Labanowski
This property is listed by: Kelly Labanowski (713) 298-2150 Email Realtor
2241 Wroxton Road
64 Audubon Hollow Lane
Audubon Hollow
FOR SALE

64 Audubon Hollow Lane
Houston, TX

$2,899,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
64 Audubon Hollow Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X