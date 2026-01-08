Harper Watters BTS 2 (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Blue Boy from Stanton Welch Works (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Harper watters and Amy Zadok (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Puck from A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Harper BTS 1 (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
The Shepherd from Sylvia (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Harper Watters (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Styled Pieces 1 (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
01
08

Houston Ballet principal Harper Watters gets his first look at the personal collection of necklaces he and Zadok Jewelers collaborated on. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

02
08

A blue topaz set in white gold on a diamond-cut cable chain by Zadok Jewelers for Houston Ballet principal Harper Watters. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

03
08

Amy Zadok of family-owned Zadok Jewelers presents Harper Watters with his personal collection of necklaces. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

04
08

The Rose necklace is a reminder of Harper Watters' role as Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

05
08

Another surprise for Harper Watters in the gift box from Zadok Jewelers. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

06
08

The arrow represents Houston Ballet principal soloist Harper Watters' first full-length ballet performance. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

07
08

Houston Ballet principal Harper Watters displays the collection of necklaces created personally for him in partnership with Zadok Jewelers. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

08
08

Close up of the three necklaces for which Harper Watters and Zadok Jewelers partnered. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

Harper Watters BTS 2 (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Blue Boy from Stanton Welch Works (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Harper watters and Amy Zadok (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Puck from A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Harper BTS 1 (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
The Shepherd from Sylvia (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Harper Watters (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Styled Pieces 1 (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Fashion / Style

Houston Ballet’s Star Dancer Becomes a Jewelry Designer — Harper Watters Teams Up With Zadok

Building Jewels Around Memorable Roles

BY //
photography Kaitlyn Pham
Houston Ballet principal Harper Watters gets his first look at the personal collection of necklaces he and Zadok Jewelers collaborated on. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
A blue topaz set in white gold on a diamond-cut cable chain by Zadok Jewelers for Houston Ballet principal Harper Watters. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Amy Zadok of family-owned Zadok Jewelers presents Harper Watters with his personal collection of necklaces. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
The Rose necklace is a reminder of Harper Watters' role as Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Another surprise for Harper Watters in the gift box from Zadok Jewelers. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
The arrow represents Houston Ballet principal soloist Harper Watters' first full-length ballet performance. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Houston Ballet principal Harper Watters displays the collection of necklaces created personally for him in partnership with Zadok Jewelers. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Close up of the three necklaces for which Harper Watters and Zadok Jewelers partnered. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
1
8

Houston Ballet principal Harper Watters gets his first look at the personal collection of necklaces he and Zadok Jewelers collaborated on. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

2
8

A blue topaz set in white gold on a diamond-cut cable chain by Zadok Jewelers for Houston Ballet principal Harper Watters. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

3
8

Amy Zadok of family-owned Zadok Jewelers presents Harper Watters with his personal collection of necklaces. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

4
8

The Rose necklace is a reminder of Harper Watters' role as Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

5
8

Another surprise for Harper Watters in the gift box from Zadok Jewelers. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

6
8

The arrow represents Houston Ballet principal soloist Harper Watters' first full-length ballet performance. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

7
8

Houston Ballet principal Harper Watters displays the collection of necklaces created personally for him in partnership with Zadok Jewelers. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

8
8

Close up of the three necklaces for which Harper Watters and Zadok Jewelers partnered. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

Known for his colorful creative bent and fashion savvy in addition to his on-stage physical prowess, Houston Ballet principal dancer Harper Watters has added another entry to his CV. He’s now a jewelry designer.

In honor of his promotion to principal dancer in November, Zadok Jewelers partnered with Watters to create three custom-designed necklaces for his personal collection. Each piece draws inspiration from roles that marked his rise in the ballet company.

Styled Pieces 1 (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Close up of the three necklaces for which Harper Watters and Zadok Jewelers partnered. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

“Our family has been a longtime fan of Harper and the Houston Ballet, and we wanted to create something that truly honored his artistry,” says Amy Zadok of the family-owned business. “This collaboration was especially meaningful for us because Harper taught our team so much throughout the creative process, and watching these pieces come to life in celebration of his accomplishments was incredibly special.”

The collaboration underscores Zadok Jewelers’ continuing commitment to celebrating the arts and supporting Houston’s creative community through meaningful craftsmanship.

Harper Watters
Harper Watters, seen here as Houston Ballet’s production of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s ‘Delmira.’ (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)

Watters was heavily involved in the design process selecting stones, metals, chain silhouettes and meaningful engravings reflecting pivotal moments in his ascent to principal dancer.

“Choosing one defining moment felt impossible,” he says of the challenge. “What kept coming to mind instead were three very specific onstage experiences — moments where I felt myself grow, shift, or step into a new version of myself. Once I solidified those moments, everything clicked.”

Watters is a popular figure with more than 800,000 followers on social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok.

Blue Boy from Stanton Welch Works (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
A blue topaz set in white gold on a diamond-cut cable chain by Zadok Jewelers for Houston Ballet principal Harper Watters. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

Harper Watters’ Jewels

The Blue Boy: A blue topaz set in white gold on a diamond-cut cable chain.

“I learned the lead role of Blue Boy in Maninyas with only two days before opening night,” Watters says. “Performing it and being promoted to principal dancer felt unforgettable. The Blue Topaz symbolizes that milestone and my journey.”

Puck: The character is represented in a hand-crafted rose charm in yellow and white gold accented with a ruby, suspended from a paperclip chain. A nod to Harper’s role as Puck in John Neumeiers’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Harper watters and Amy Zadok (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)
Amy Zadok of family-owned Zadok Jewelers presents Harper Watters with his personal collection of necklaces. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

“When I was cast as Puck, I was intimidated by the technical challenge, but as I immersed myself in the role, it became my favorite performance,” Watters says. “The rose represents the one Puck carries throughout the ballet. But also my willingness to challenge myself and fully embody the character.”

Sylvia: A white gold arrow with a diamond detail on a square wheat chain.

Sylvia was the first full-length, three-act ballet where I danced a principal role, a major milestone in my career,” Watters notes. “The arrow symbolizes the confidence I gained in proving to my directors, colleagues and myself that I could lead a ballet and step into a larger version of who I was becoming.”

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Comedy, Psychological, Historical, and Crime Thrillers Keeping Us on the Edge of Our Seats
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Comedy, Psychological, Historical, and Crime Thrillers Keeping Us on the Edge of Our Seats
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This September — <em>The Office</em> Spinoff, Crime Dramas, Psychological Thrillers, and More
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This September — The Office Spinoff, Crime Dramas, Psychological Thrillers, and More
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An <em>Alien</em> Prequel, Lena Dunham’s Latest Comedy, and More
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Alien Prequel, Lena Dunham’s Latest Comedy, and More
4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Owen Wilson-Led Sports Dramedy and Thrillers Based on Favorite Books
4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Owen Wilson-Led Sports Dramedy and Thrillers Based on Favorite Books
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Netflix, Prime, and Apple TV+ Picks
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Netflix, Prime, and Apple TV+ Picks
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — A Jon Hamm-Led Crime Drama, The Latest Series From <em>Gilmore Girls</em> Creators, and More
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — A Jon Hamm-Led Crime Drama, The Latest Series From Gilmore Girls Creators, and More
read full series
The one for you in Houston
Partner with Us
Martha Turner Sotheby's Houston

Featured Properties

Swipe
695 Rocky River Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

695 Rocky River Road
Houston, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Ruthie Newberry Porterfield
This property is listed by: Ruthie Newberry Porterfield (713) 558-3247 Email Realtor
695 Rocky River Road
2323 W Main Street #506
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2323 W Main Street #506
HOUSTON, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Karen Keplinger Stowers
This property is listed by: Karen Keplinger Stowers (832) 293-2827 Email Realtor
2323 W Main Street #506
2211 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2211 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2211 Avalon Place
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X