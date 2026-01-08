Houston Ballet’s Star Dancer Becomes a Jewelry Designer — Harper Watters Teams Up With Zadok

Close up of the three necklaces for which Harper Watters and Zadok Jewelers partnered. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

Houston Ballet principal Harper Watters displays the collection of necklaces created personally for him in partnership with Zadok Jewelers. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

Another surprise for Harper Watters in the gift box from Zadok Jewelers. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

The Rose necklace is a reminder of Harper Watters' role as Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

Amy Zadok of family-owned Zadok Jewelers presents Harper Watters with his personal collection of necklaces. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

A blue topaz set in white gold on a diamond-cut cable chain by Zadok Jewelers for Houston Ballet principal Harper Watters. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

Houston Ballet principal Harper Watters gets his first look at the personal collection of necklaces he and Zadok Jewelers collaborated on. (Photo by Kaitlyn Pham)

Known for his colorful creative bent and fashion savvy in addition to his on-stage physical prowess, Houston Ballet principal dancer Harper Watters has added another entry to his CV. He’s now a jewelry designer.

In honor of his promotion to principal dancer in November, Zadok Jewelers partnered with Watters to create three custom-designed necklaces for his personal collection. Each piece draws inspiration from roles that marked his rise in the ballet company.

“Our family has been a longtime fan of Harper and the Houston Ballet, and we wanted to create something that truly honored his artistry,” says Amy Zadok of the family-owned business. “This collaboration was especially meaningful for us because Harper taught our team so much throughout the creative process, and watching these pieces come to life in celebration of his accomplishments was incredibly special.”

The collaboration underscores Zadok Jewelers’ continuing commitment to celebrating the arts and supporting Houston’s creative community through meaningful craftsmanship.

Watters was heavily involved in the design process selecting stones, metals, chain silhouettes and meaningful engravings reflecting pivotal moments in his ascent to principal dancer.

“Choosing one defining moment felt impossible,” he says of the challenge. “What kept coming to mind instead were three very specific onstage experiences — moments where I felt myself grow, shift, or step into a new version of myself. Once I solidified those moments, everything clicked.”

Watters is a popular figure with more than 800,000 followers on social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok.

Harper Watters’ Jewels

The Blue Boy: A blue topaz set in white gold on a diamond-cut cable chain.

“I learned the lead role of Blue Boy in Maninyas with only two days before opening night,” Watters says. “Performing it and being promoted to principal dancer felt unforgettable. The Blue Topaz symbolizes that milestone and my journey.”

Puck: The character is represented in a hand-crafted rose charm in yellow and white gold accented with a ruby, suspended from a paperclip chain. A nod to Harper’s role as Puck in John Neumeiers’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“When I was cast as Puck, I was intimidated by the technical challenge, but as I immersed myself in the role, it became my favorite performance,” Watters says. “The rose represents the one Puck carries throughout the ballet. But also my willingness to challenge myself and fully embody the character.”

Sylvia: A white gold arrow with a diamond detail on a square wheat chain.

“Sylvia was the first full-length, three-act ballet where I danced a principal role, a major milestone in my career,” Watters notes. “The arrow symbolizes the confidence I gained in proving to my directors, colleagues and myself that I could lead a ballet and step into a larger version of who I was becoming.”