Fashion

Houston’s Best Dressed Lawyer Brings Plenty of Style — Janet Carrig Makes a Difference in the Bayou City

A Passion For NonProfits

BY // 07.23.25
Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree Janet Carrig in Christian Siriano at the 2024 Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Quy Tran)
John & Janet Carrig, Houston Grand Opera board chair, on opening night 2019 (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Janet Carrig with her oldest grandchild during a hike along the Appalachian Trail.
XX & Janet Carrig dressed and ready for the Houston Grand Opera Ball.
Janet Carrig is costume ready for a '60s themed Alley Ball, her outfit inspired by Joan Jett
John and Janet Carrig at the KickStart Kids Heroes Among Us.
The John & Janet Carrig family Christmas photo from 2018.
The Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees represent a cross section of backgrounds, interests and ages with two unifying characteristics. Each has an altruistic interest in contributing to the Bayou City and each has a defining style. The philanthropic femmes will be saluted on September 17 at a Post Oak Hotel luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.

In this new PaperCity series, we are profiling each of the 2025 Houston Best Dressed honorees leading up to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon. Next up: Best Dressed first-timer Janet Carrig.

Following The Law

With a law degree from Yale and study at the Kellogg Management Institute at Northwestern University, Carrig has enjoyed a professional career that has included law firm partnerships and executive positions at leading corporations including Sara Lee, Kellogg Company and KMart. In 2006 she ascended to ConocoPhilips where she ultimately served as senior vice president, legal general counsel before retiring in 2018.

Opening Night 2019-20 / Rigoletto John & Janet Carrig, Houston Grand Opera board chair
John & Janet Carrig, Houston Grand Opera board chair, on opening night 2019 (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Throughout her impressive career, this first-time Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree has carved out family (five adult children) time and additional hours to support a number of nonprofits that have special meaning for her. She has served on the boards of Joffrey Ballet, Chicago Shakespeare Theater and the  Yellowstone Park Foundation, and was a member of the New York Stock Exchange Legal Advisory Committee. She is recipient of the Texas General Counsel Forum Magna Stella Lifetime Achievement Award.

Janet Carrig
Janet Carrig with her oldest grandchild during a hike along the Appalachian Trail.

Carrig shares that her passion for nonprofits includes Houston Grand Opera, for which she has served on the board since 2007 and served as board chair from 2018 to 2020; United Way as a member of the Women’s Initiative and the Alexis de Tocqueville Society; Hillsdale College; Wounded Warrior Project and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The Style Survey

Favorite designers: Chanel, Valentino, Oscar de la Renta

Style icons: Babe Paley, Audrey Hepburn, Jackie Kennedy, Ines de la Fressange.

Your go-to outfit: Black pants and black sweater, with a different accessory added each day for a fresh look.

Fragrance: Faubourg 24 by Hermès

Books on your coffee table: Bouchon by Thomas Keller, The Tree Book from the Smithsonian Collection, The Atlas of the Civil War, edited by James McPherson.

Travel destination that inspires: Amsterdam

Favorite hotel in the world: The Savoy in London

Janet Carrig
Janet Carrig is costume ready for a ’60s themed Alley Ball, her outfit inspired by Joan Jett

Bonus question

Something most people do not know about you: “I love to bake and share macarons”

Tickets for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes are available here.

