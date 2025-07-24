Houston’s Best Dressed Lawyer Brings Plenty of Style — Janet Carrig Makes a Difference in the Bayou City

Janet Carrig with her oldest grandchild during a hike along the Appalachian Trail.

Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree Janet Carrig in Christian Siriano at the Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Quy Tran)

The Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees represent a cross section of backgrounds, interests and ages with two unifying characteristics. Each has an altruistic interest in contributing to the Bayou City and each has a defining style. The philanthropic femmes will be saluted on September 17 at a Post Oak Hotel luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.

In this new PaperCity series, we are profiling each of the 2025 Houston Best Dressed honorees leading up to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon. Next up: Best Dressed first-timer Janet Carrig.

Following The Law

With a law degree from Yale and study at the Kellogg Management Institute at Northwestern University, Carrig has enjoyed a professional career that has included law firm partnerships and executive positions at leading corporations including Sara Lee, Kellogg Company and KMart. In 2006 she ascended to ConocoPhilips where she ultimately served as senior vice president, legal general counsel before retiring in 2018.

Throughout her impressive career, this first-time Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree has carved out family (five adult children) time and additional hours to support a number of nonprofits that have special meaning for her. She has served on the boards of Joffrey Ballet, Chicago Shakespeare Theater and the Yellowstone Park Foundation, and was a member of the New York Stock Exchange Legal Advisory Committee. She is recipient of the Texas General Counsel Forum Magna Stella Lifetime Achievement Award.

Carrig shares that her passion for nonprofits includes Houston Grand Opera, for which she has served on the board since 2007 and served as board chair from 2018 to 2020; United Way as a member of the Women’s Initiative and the Alexis de Tocqueville Society; Hillsdale College; Wounded Warrior Project and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The Style Survey

Favorite designers: Chanel, Valentino, Oscar de la Renta

Style icons: Babe Paley, Audrey Hepburn, Jackie Kennedy, Ines de la Fressange.

Your go-to outfit: Black pants and black sweater, with a different accessory added each day for a fresh look.

Fragrance: Faubourg 24 by Hermès

Books on your coffee table: Bouchon by Thomas Keller, The Tree Book from the Smithsonian Collection, The Atlas of the Civil War, edited by James McPherson.

Travel destination that inspires: Amsterdam

Favorite hotel in the world: The Savoy in London

Bonus question

Something most people do not know about you: “I love to bake and share macarons”

Tickets for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes are available here.