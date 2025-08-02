Houston’s Hostess With The Mostest — Best Dressed First-Timer Jo Lynn Falgout Opens Her River Oaks Home To So Many Causes

Jo Lynn & Gregg Falgout, Christine Falgout-Gutknecht at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Jo Lynn Falgout, on the runway as honoree at the 2019 Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

The Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees represent a cross section of backgrounds, interests and ages with two unifying characteristics. Each has an altruistic interest in contributing to the Bayou City and each has a defining style. The philanthropic femmes will be saluted on September 17 at a Post Oak Hotel luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.

In this new PaperCity series, we are profiling each of the 2025 Houston Best Dressed honorees leading up to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon. Next up: Best Dressed first timer Jo Lynn Falgout.

Jo Lynn Falgout’s Giving Style

You could call Jo Lynn Falgout, the hostess with the mostest in the most complimentary of senses. For she and her husband Gregg Falgout, owner and president of Island Operating Company, have opened their beautiful River Oaks mansion to more fundraisers than can be counted. When the Falgouts focus on a particular nonprofit, they open their hearts and their doors, literally, in the most gracious manner.

Nonprofits benefiting from their personal generosity include Memorial Hermann Foundation. First time Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honor Falgout joined the foundation board in 2010 and in the interim has co-chaired the foundation’s Circle of Life Gala and the Razzle Dazzle luncheon. In addition to hosting various events for the foundation in their home, the Falgouts have opened their doors for the Holly Hall Silver Tea, the Houston Symphony League, St. Luke’s Hospital Friends of Nursing, and numerous others.

The party highlight for the Falgouts was honoring sponsors of MD Anderson Cancer Center’s 80th anniverary celebration in their home. The Righteous Brothers performed. John Stamos emceed. And among guests were the Beach Boys’ Mike Love and the Commodores, all of whom performed at the following night’s gala.

For several years, the Falgouts hosted a Sporting Clay Tournament, “Zone in on The Cure for Cancer,” benefiting MD Anderson’s Melanoma Moon Shot program.

The Style Survey

Now, let’s ask the Best Dressed honoree some stylish questions.

Favorite designers: Dior, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and Jenny Packham for formal, Ralph Lauren and Hermès for casual.

Style icon: Princess Grace of Monaco, Christie Brinkley and Catherine, Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton).

Your go-to outfit: Blazer with a white T-shirt, black jeans and designer sneaker. It’s “versatile and can work in various settings by just changing a few accessories.”

Fragrance: Cartier’s Baiser Vole

Books on your coffee table: Aspen Style, Destinations of a Lifetime, and Slim Aarons: Women

Travel destination that inspires: Italy, where my paternal grandparents were born.

Favorite hotel in the world: Montage Laguna Beach

Bonus Question

Something most people do not know about you?

“I used to foster dogs at K-9 Angels Rescue until my grandchildren came along,” Jo Lynn Falgout says.

Tickets for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes are available here.