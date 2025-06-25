8A60EF99-F578-474B-AD95-5F517EFAF91C_1_105_c (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Fashion / Style

Houston’s Best Dressed Strike a Pose In Their Stunning Ball Gown Best at a Unique Bayou City Hotel

Building Anticipation For PaperCity Philanthropy In Fashion

BY // 06.24.25
photography Shelby Hodge
Isabel David in Valentino at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Photographer Alejandro Salinas, Best Dressed honoree Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Ceron hair stylist Tarek El-Bjeirmi, make-up artist Juan Peralta at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Tarek El-Bjeirmi at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion photo shoot at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Juan Peralta gives Best Dressed honoree Alexandra Killion a touch up (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion honoree Jo Lynn Falgout at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Jordan Seff at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Winell Herron with Juan Peralta at the PaperCity Best Dressed Philanthropy in Fashion photo shoot at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Isabel David, Juan Peralta at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot at Hotel Saint Augustine(Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell wearing Oscar de la Renta at the PaperCity Best Dressed Philanthropy in Fashion photo shoot at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
A stunning portrait of Lexi Sakowitz Marek wearing Carolina Herrera for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion photo shoot (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Honoree Janet Carrig at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Winell Herron in Helen Morley gown at the PaperCity Best Dressed Philanthropy in Fashion photo shoot (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Elizabeth Stein at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Hair Stylist Tarek El-Bjeirmi, honoree Jordan Steff (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Jennifer Allison, Tarek El-Bjeirmi at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Jordan Seff at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Interior designer Alexandra Killion at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Juan Peralta, Jennifer Allison at the PaperCity Best Dressed Philanthropy in Fashion photo shoot (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Jennifer Allison wearing Pamela Rolland at the PaperCity Best Dressed Philanthropy in Fashion photo shoot (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell wearing Oscar de la Renta at the PaperCity Best Dressed Philanthropy in Fashion photo shoot (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Interior designer Alexandra Killion at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
PaperCity's Daria Massey, Sophia Porter providing assistance at the Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
We dare not say that clothes make the woman (or the man), so please forgive when in this moment we focus singularly on the designer gowns that the PaperCity Philanthropy In Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees chose for the magazine photo shoot. After all, we have already shared their myriad philanthropic and community leadership roles. (You can read about all that here.)

Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell wearing Oscar de la Renta at the PaperCity Best Dressed Philanthropy in Fashion photo shoot at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell wearing Oscar de la Renta at the PaperCity Best Dressed Philanthropy in Fashion photo shoot at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

On this sunny day at Hotel Saint Augustine, the focus was literally on the outer beauty and fashion savvy of the 10 honorees. With makeup artist Juan Peralta boasting cover credits in Spanish language Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Bazaar and more working his Dior magic; popular Ceron hair stylist Tarek El-Bjeirmi perfecting coiffs; and talented photographer Alejandro Salinas capturing the glam via his lens, it was indeed a day of beauty.

Orchestrating the day-long photo shoot was PaperCity‘s talented art director Michelle Aviña, who took advantage of the hotel’s unique architecture for a compelling backdrop to the ball gown photos that will be featured in PaperCity‘s September print issue.

Hotel Saint Augustine by Bunkhouse on opening night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hotel Saint Augustine by Bunkhouse on opening night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

That magazine will be on the stands weeks before the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation on September 17th, which benefits March of Dimes, with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital serving as presenting sponsor.

The Post Oak Hotel fundraiser, chaired by Stacey Lindseth and Heidi Smith, is set for September 17.

IMG_8762 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Tarek El-Bjeirmi at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion photo shoot at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

First time Houston Best Dressed honorees posing in grand gowns for the photo shoot were Jennifer Allison in dramatic black Pamella Roland, Jo Lynn Falgout in a dazzling, red-carpet ready Jenny Packham, Janet Carrig decked out in a Chanel top and Monique Lhuillier voluminous skirt, Alexandra Killion in embroidered Alémais, Lexi Sakowitz Marek in stunning Carolina Herrera,  Elizabeth Stein in a Rachel Gilbert gown accentuated with diamond necklace and earrings from Lugano, and Jordan Seff in a fetching Carolina Herrera.

