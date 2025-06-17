Houston’s Creative Food and Fashion Scene Takes Centerstage — Sips, Saddles, Girl Power Art and Kimonos Get a Moment

10. Dulia Hernandez with Michio, Tina and Josh Zulu at Kimono Zulu Exhibition at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Charlie Horse Photos)

Houston has long been one of the most diverse cities in America and fittingly, Houstonians come together to celebrate Black History Month, Women’s History Month and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in style. This is a city that recognizes the creative people who make H-Town unique.

In the Bayou City, people often party with a purpose.

Sips & Saddles: Supperclub

Certified sommelier Monica Jones truly outdid herself with another night for the books. Jones presented the Sips & Saddles Supperclub Dinner — a memorable night that celebrated Women’s History Month at Houston’s new Hotel King David.

Reowned distiller Marlene Holmes, a recent inductee into the Whisky Magazine’s Hall of Fame, brought a special touch with her masterful whiskey choices from her own distillery Marlene & Greene.

Jones worked closely with acclaimed Houston chef, Dominick Lee, to pair each dish of a three-course menu with an exceptional bottle of wine. The evening began with a memorable amuse-bouche, followed by smoked turkey necks and lima beans for the first course. The second course consisted of grilled viel chop. For dessert, Chef Lee served whiskey infused bananas foster — a nod to Marlene Holmes and her distillery.

Jones shared insights on each glass of wine, offering notes that added to this special meal.

PC Seen: Tiffany Riggs of Ronald McDonald House, Kristal Howard, Brianna Mills, Stephanie Franklin of Franklin Vines, Crystal Fisher, Tonia Labbe, Kaylon Beck, Julia Watson, Mariah Bingham, Lauren Beamon, Jade Waddy, and Corniche Jones.

Sneha Merchant Art Exhibition

Houston artist Sneha Merchant displayed her remarkable artwork at an exhibition hosted by Neiman Marcus commemorating Women’s History Month. Through her signature kinetic works and detailed mandalas, as well as portraits of empowering female icons, Merchant drove the importance of celebrating women’s history home.

Merchant showed off 14 distinct pieces including Taylor- Girl Power, Anna Wintour: Vogue, Mona Lisa & Madonna: My Body My Choice, Marilyn Monroe: Marilyn Smile, and Dolly Parton. The artist also displayed her adoration for Houston with a similar painting dubbed Astros MVP- Jose Altuve. The artworks featured an inspiring quote alongside each portrait.

Sixty-five lucky art lovers got to experience this special night at Neiman Marcus. Five of Merchant’s pieces sold, making the night even more meaningful for this Houston creative.

PC Seen: Nick Merchant, Heather Almond, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Laura Ward, Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Stacey and Al Lindseth, Alice Brams, Ruchi Mukherjee, Anna Reger, Paul and Tamatha Caldwel, Ally Shell, Beth Muecke, Ahmad Malik, Doug Harris, Linda and Patrick Magil, Kent and Shara Schaffer, Farah Nasser, Maheen Dhanani, Michele Bell Till, Sandra Cooper, Perri Palermo, and Naureen Malik.

Some pieces from the Sneha Merchant exhibition are still available for purchase online. Go here for more info.

Kimono Zulu Exhibition at Neiman Marcus

Nearly 50 people gathered on the first floor of Houston’s Neiman Marcus to celebrate the second exhibition for founder Tina Zulu’s Kimono Zulu. The opening reception commemorated Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, with many of the attendees dressed in kimono-inspired looks. The event applauded Zulu’s innovative take on Japanese craftsmanship.

The evening put a focus on the role fashion plays in the community. Zulu calls her kimonos “wearable art with soul,” driving home how fashion serves as an outlet for self-expression and authenticity. The exhibition also offered a unique look at how fashion and art go hand-in-hand, with distinctive embellishments such as hand-painted and mixed-media components.

Neiman Marcus’ visual merchandising team hand picked each unique piece displayed during the event. Fashion devotees perused through the kimonos, each depicting the various collaborations with local artists, including Emilie Duval, Ally Ham, Sebastien “Mr. D 1987” Boileau, Selven O’Keef Jarmon, Magpies & Peacocks and DonRasta Rseenal. The night was especially significant to Tina Zulu, who first started in the fashion industry years ago at Neiman Marcus.

PC Seen: Rene Garza, Michael Mandola, Danny Nguyen, Josh Zulu, Sarah Aramburo, Stacy Riddle, Roe and Brian Manaveese, Thanh Nguyen, Adrienne Feinberg, and Karla Modesto.

Shop the kimono collection here, or in person through Kimono Zulu’s by-appointment showroom — via e-mail tinazulu@kimonozulu.com

or phone: 713-581-4788.