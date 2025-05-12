Cutest Fashion Show Ever Features Houston Moms and Their Adorable Young Kids In a SheSpace Moment

Weezie Lawson make a run for her grandmother leaving mom, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, behind on the runway at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

Whitney Lawson and her children, Weezie and Patton, at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

Katie Beckam, Abby Alford with their daughters. all wearing Christy Lynn, at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

Too adorable for words. Nine Houston moms and their youngsters in fashions by designer Christy Lynn Lee lit up the morning as they walked — some charged, some twirled — down the runway that coursed through the middle of SheSpace. It was a heart-warming tribute to Mother’s Day.

As philanthropist and SheSpace founder Stephanie Tsuru explained to the gathering of some 60, the event was a collaboration between two women entrepreneurs who also happen to be friends.

The presentation featured not only Christy Lynn fashions for mom, but also a charming capsule collection for youngsters. While the line is totally girly-licious, Lee introduced a selection of bow ties made from mom fabrics, ensuring that participating moms could include their sons in the fashion parade too.

“I did a mini-capsule last year because a lot of my customers are moms. And they were always asking for something that matches for their children” Lee says. “I haven’t had any kids yet so I never had the passion to do it. But because a lot of the moms inspire me I thought OK, ‘Let’s do a small one last year.’ ”

Realizing that the demand is there for the Christy Lynn take on girl’s fashions, she created the 2025 capsule collection designed for ages 6 to 12. The styles are available only at the pop-up shop in River Oaks District and the flagship in Memorial’s Village Towers. Lynn shares that her pop-up store in River Oaks District is doing so well that she has extended her stay until the end of the year. And she has signed with a Milan showroom for European sales.

“When Christy designed my dress for (Houston’s) Best Dressed, we were chatting about the timing of her once a year mother/daughter collection,” Tsuru notes. “A few months later, here we are planning her first mother-daughter fashion show, destination SheSpace.

“We thought it made sense to hold it here since we are chock full of mothers and daughters, combined with her established clients. It was be a cute and memorable day.”

Moms escorting their minis on the runway included Abby Alford, Katie Beckham, Chistina Gong, Courtney Harmon, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Katiana Mojeda, Jessica Ong, Lauren Randle, and Jenny Weber.

PC Seen: Phoebe Tudor, Nancy Bihlmaier, Leigh Smith, Bonna Kol, Christina Yee, Alicia Harris, Bridgett Truxillo, Shelley Kuhn, Ashley Shafik, Carrie Colbert, Laurencia Chou,, Christina Caruso, Vi Vi Nguyen, Nicole Gautier, Ramsey Howell, Lisa Jakel, Marija Babic, and Kristen Sprenger.