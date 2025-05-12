Cutest Fashion Show Ever Features Houston Moms and Their Adorable Young Kids In a SheSpace Moment

Stephanie Tsuru, Christy Lynn Lee (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Katie Beckam, Abby Alford with their daughters (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Abby Alford and daughter Emma (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Nancy Bihlmaier, Jenny Weber (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Elle Randle, Lauren Randle (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Christina Gong and daughter Olivia 0S1A5906 (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Christy Lynn Lee with a young bestie (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Courtney Harmon and sons (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Whitney Lawson and her children (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Jamie Weber twrils for mom Jenny Weber (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Jessic Ong and son 1A5894 (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Katiana Mojeda Sofia (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Bonna Kol, Phoebe Tudor, Shelby Hodge, Leigh Smith (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Leigh Smith, Christy Lynn Lee, Phoebe Tudo (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
SheSpace founder Stephanie Tsuru with models (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Weezie Lawson makes a beline for her grandmother leaving behind mom Whitney Kuhn Lawson (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Abby Alford, Kara Przybyl McIver (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Stephanie Tsuru, Christy Lynn Lee (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
01
18

SheSpace founder Stephanie Tsuru, designer Christy Lynn Lee at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

02
18

Katie Beckam, Abby Alford with their daughters. all wearing Christy Lynn, at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

03
18

Abby Alford and daughter Emma at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

04
18

Nancy Bihlmaier,Jenny Weber wearing Christy Lynn at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

05
18

Elle and Lauren Randle Stephanie Tsuru, Christy Lynn Lee (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

06
18

Christina Gong and daughter Olivia at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

07
18

Designer Kristy Lynn Lee with a young bestie at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

08
18

Courtney Hamron and her sons at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

09
18

Whitney Lawson and her children, Weezie and Patton, at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

10
18

Jamie Weber twirls for mom Jenny Weber at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

11
18

Jessic Ong and son at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

12
18

Katiana Mojeda and daughter Sofia at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

13
18

Bonna Kol, Phoebe Tudor, Shelby Hodge, Leigh Smith at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

14
18

Leigh Smith, Christy Lynn Lee, Phoebe Tudor at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

15
18

SheSpace founder Stephanie Tsuru with models at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

16
18

Weezie Lawson make a run for her grandmother leaving mom, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, behind on the runway at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

17
18

Abby Alford, Kara Przbyl McIver at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

18
18

Stephanie Tsuru, Christy Lynn Lee share the spotlight at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

Stephanie Tsuru, Christy Lynn Lee (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Katie Beckam, Abby Alford with their daughters (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Abby Alford and daughter Emma (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Nancy Bihlmaier, Jenny Weber (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Elle Randle, Lauren Randle (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Christina Gong and daughter Olivia 0S1A5906 (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Christy Lynn Lee with a young bestie (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Courtney Harmon and sons (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Whitney Lawson and her children (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Jamie Weber twrils for mom Jenny Weber (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Jessic Ong and son 1A5894 (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Katiana Mojeda Sofia (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Bonna Kol, Phoebe Tudor, Shelby Hodge, Leigh Smith (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Leigh Smith, Christy Lynn Lee, Phoebe Tudo (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
SheSpace founder Stephanie Tsuru with models (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Weezie Lawson makes a beline for her grandmother leaving behind mom Whitney Kuhn Lawson (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Abby Alford, Kara Przybyl McIver (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Stephanie Tsuru, Christy Lynn Lee (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Fashion / Shopping

Cutest Fashion Show Ever Features Houston Moms and Their Adorable Young Kids In a SheSpace Moment

Christy Lynn Lee and Stephanie Tsuru Team-Up

BY // 05.12.25
photography @LaurenHolubPhotography
SheSpace founder Stephanie Tsuru, designer Christy Lynn Lee at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Katie Beckam, Abby Alford with their daughters. all wearing Christy Lynn, at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Abby Alford and daughter Emma at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Nancy Bihlmaier,Jenny Weber wearing Christy Lynn at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Elle and Lauren Randle Stephanie Tsuru, Christy Lynn Lee (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Christina Gong and daughter Olivia at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Designer Kristy Lynn Lee with a young bestie at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Courtney Hamron and her sons at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Whitney Lawson and her children, Weezie and Patton, at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Jamie Weber twirls for mom Jenny Weber at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Jessic Ong and son at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Katiana Mojeda and daughter Sofia at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Bonna Kol, Phoebe Tudor, Shelby Hodge, Leigh Smith at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Leigh Smith, Christy Lynn Lee, Phoebe Tudor at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
SheSpace founder Stephanie Tsuru with models at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Weezie Lawson make a run for her grandmother leaving mom, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, behind on the runway at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Abby Alford, Kara Przbyl McIver at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Stephanie Tsuru, Christy Lynn Lee share the spotlight at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
1
18

SheSpace founder Stephanie Tsuru, designer Christy Lynn Lee at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

2
18

Katie Beckam, Abby Alford with their daughters. all wearing Christy Lynn, at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

3
18

Abby Alford and daughter Emma at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

4
18

Nancy Bihlmaier,Jenny Weber wearing Christy Lynn at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

5
18

Elle and Lauren Randle Stephanie Tsuru, Christy Lynn Lee (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

6
18

Christina Gong and daughter Olivia at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

7
18

Designer Kristy Lynn Lee with a young bestie at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

8
18

Courtney Hamron and her sons at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

9
18

Whitney Lawson and her children, Weezie and Patton, at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

10
18

Jamie Weber twirls for mom Jenny Weber at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

11
18

Jessic Ong and son at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

12
18

Katiana Mojeda and daughter Sofia at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

13
18

Bonna Kol, Phoebe Tudor, Shelby Hodge, Leigh Smith at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

14
18

Leigh Smith, Christy Lynn Lee, Phoebe Tudor at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

15
18

SheSpace founder Stephanie Tsuru with models at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

16
18

Weezie Lawson make a run for her grandmother leaving mom, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, behind on the runway at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

17
18

Abby Alford, Kara Przbyl McIver at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

18
18

Stephanie Tsuru, Christy Lynn Lee share the spotlight at the SheSpace 'Mommy & Me' fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

Too adorable for words. Nine Houston moms and their youngsters in fashions by designer Christy Lynn Lee lit up the morning as they walked — some charged, some twirled — down the runway that coursed through the middle of SheSpace. It was a heart-warming tribute to Mother’s Day.

As philanthropist and SheSpace founder Stephanie Tsuru explained to the gathering of some 60, the event was a collaboration between two women entrepreneurs who also happen to be friends.

Katie Beckam, Abby Alford with their daughters (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Katie Beckam, Abby Alford with their daughters. all wearing Christy Lynn, at the SheSpace ‘Mommy & Me’ fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

The presentation featured not only Christy Lynn fashions for mom, but also a charming capsule collection for youngsters. While the line is totally girly-licious, Lee introduced a selection of bow ties made from mom fabrics, ensuring that participating moms could include their sons in the fashion parade too.

“I did a mini-capsule last year because a lot of my customers are moms. And they were always asking for something that matches for their children” Lee says. “I haven’t had any kids yet so I never had the passion to do it. But because a lot of the moms inspire me I thought OK, ‘Let’s do a small one last year.’ ”

Christina Gong and daughter Olivia 0S1A5906 (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Christina Gong and daughter Olivia at the SheSpace ‘Mommy & Me’ fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

Realizing that the demand is there for the Christy Lynn take on girl’s fashions, she created the 2025 capsule collection designed for ages 6 to 12. The styles are available only at the pop-up shop in River Oaks District and the flagship in Memorial’s Village Towers. Lynn shares that her pop-up store in River Oaks District is doing so well that she has extended her stay until the end of the year. And she has signed with a Milan showroom for European sales.

Nancy Bihlmaier, Jenny Weber (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)
Nancy Bihlmaier,Jenny Weber wearing Christy Lynn at the SheSpace ‘Mommy & Me’ fashion show (Photo by @LaurenHolubPhotography)

“When Christy designed my dress for (Houston’s) Best Dressed, we were chatting about the timing of her once a year mother/daughter collection,” Tsuru notes. “A few months later, here we are planning her first mother-daughter fashion show, destination SheSpace.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025

“We thought it made sense to hold it here since we are chock full of mothers and daughters, combined with her established clients. It was be a cute and memorable day.”

Moms escorting their minis on the runway included Abby Alford, Katie Beckham, Chistina Gong, Courtney Harmon, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Katiana Mojeda, Jessica Ong, Lauren Randle, and Jenny Weber.

PC Seen: Phoebe Tudor, Nancy Bihlmaier, Leigh Smith, Bonna Kol, Christina Yee, Alicia Harris, Bridgett Truxillo, Shelley Kuhn, Ashley Shafik, Carrie Colbert, Laurencia Chou,, Christina Caruso, Vi Vi Nguyen, Nicole Gautier, Ramsey Howell, Lisa Jakel, Marija Babic, and Kristen Sprenger.

Featured Events
NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811
View Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
3605 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3605 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3605 Beverly Drive
4001 Glenwick Ave
University Park
FOR SALE

4001 Glenwick Ave
Dallas, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4001 Glenwick Ave
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
5020 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5020 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$12,250,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5020 Park Lane
5909 Luther Lane #2000
Park Cities Area
FOR SALE

5909 Luther Lane #2000
Dallas, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
5909 Luther Lane #2000
3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
Wycliff Heights
FOR SALE

3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
Dallas, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
3636 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3636 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3636 Amherst Avenue
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
10331 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10331 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$15,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
10331 Strait Lane
15788 Barron Road
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

15788 Barron Road
Caney City, TX

$18,995,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
15788 Barron Road
4524 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4524 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$7,250,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4524 Park Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X