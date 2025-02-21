Houston’s New Yellow Rose By Kendra Scott Store Opens In The Heights, Creating a Feverish Frenzy Of Western Wows

The fab leather bag available at Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott comes in a variety of rodeo ready colors. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

From the fabulous to the playful, merchandise in the new Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott boutique has the proverbial something for everyone. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Jewelry collections at Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott range from her designs to vintage pieces. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The cozy atmosphere of the latest Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott was created by the designer and her talented team.

Shoppers can belly up to the bar in the new Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott in Heights Mercantile.

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott in Heights Mercantile expands the Kendra Scott brand into the world of western influences.

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott in Heights Mercantile is the third Yellow Rose in Texas.

Awe shucks. Austin-based jewelry designer Kendra Scott came down with a fever Thursday morning and had to miss the opening bash of her third Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott boutique, this one in Houston’s Heights Mercantile development. But Scott would have loved this store opening’s rocking success.

With Texas roots that began in Houston when she was 16 years old, Scott has created a complete lifestyle brand with Yellow Rose that reimagines Western fashion. She launched her flagship Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott store in Austin in November with a Dallas Yellow Rose boutique opening in December.

On this Houston night, merchandise got swept up with enthusiasm as a chic clutch of invitees-only poured over a store space that previously housed Favor the Kind. Though no one could really recall the earlier tenant with the Kendra Scott team completely transforming the space into an uber Western tableau enhanced with everything from a storefront painting by muralist Aaron Flynn and a brilliant cowgirl installation in colorful cowhide by Kyle Bunting to Scott’s personal collection of antique treasures.

The evening was hosted by social media stars Natalie Steen, Lyndsey Zorich and the fabulous Shelby Mayfield, noted barrel racer and Western style influencer.

While Scott could not make the party, PaperCity conducted an exclusive interview over email with the designer who once lived in Houston and attended Klein High School, calls Austin home and enjoys Texas ranch life which inspired the Yellow Rose brand.

PaperCity: The store opening is perfectly timed with the start of Rodeo Houston. Is there a connection?

Kendra Scott: After 22 years here in Texas, I wanted to create something that speaks directly to my roots. The ranch life, the Texas spirit, and celebrate that blend of vintage Western and modern flair. Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is about celebrating the modern cowgirl while staying true to the core values that have always been part of the Kendra Scott brand: family, fashion and philanthropy.

Houston has been such an important community to us since the start of our business, so it only made sense to do our third store here. Especially with Houston rodeo being one of the biggest events for the city.

PC: What inspired this pivot from the classy, sophisticated boutiques already in Houston?

KS: Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is an extension of our original brand, but it puts the modern cowgirl front and center. I want this brand to capture and evoke my Texas roots in Austin and life on my Hill Country ranch. It blends city edge with country soul . . . With pieces like Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, you can effortlessly merge timeless elegance with a contemporary cowgirl twist, creating a look that’s uniquely your own while still honoring the spirit of Texas.

PC: Can you tell us a bit about the ranch that you often refer to?

KS: Yellow Rose Ranch is my sanctuary in the Texas Hill Country. It’s where I go to unplug, connect with my family, nature and my animals. It’s truly my heaven on earth. It’s where I find balance, rest and even reignite my creativity when it comes to design.

A lot of the inspiration for Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott comes from the tranquility found at the ranch from my animals, like my horse Beau, to the simple pleasures found in the Texas Hill Country.

PC: What led to the expansion from jewelry to the breadth of Western fashion?

KS: Being a multi-generational brand has given us the flexibility to branch out into new areas – for Kendra Scott, that meant watches, engagement, fragrance and more. When we launched Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott in 2023, we started by taking a tiny mobile home around Texas during Rodeo season. The response was so exciting. Our customers couldn’t get enough of the designs and wanted more. As the buzz grew, it became clear that expanding Yellow Rose into lifestyle was the right move.

Now, we’re so excited to offer not just jewelry, but apparel, boots, hats and more through incredible partnerships with brands we admire like H Bar C, Three Sons, Juan Antonio Leather, Arloom and more.

PC: Who is your customer for the Yellow Rose Brand?

KS: Yellow Rose is for everyone — from Western aficionados to city girls and country girls alike. When someone walks into a Yellow Rose store, I want them to feel like they’ve stepped into something that’s truly their own, whether they’re from the city or the country. From the beginning, my goal has been simple: I want people to leave feeling better than when they walked in.

It’s never about the transaction. It’s about the connection, every single time. I want them to experience the full Yellow Rose vibe— to feel the energy of Texas, the spirit of ranch life and that modern cowgirl energy.

Click thru the photo slideshow above this story for a closer look at Houston’s new Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott store.