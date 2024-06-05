Leisa Holland Nelson, Maidie Ryan, and Shavonnah Roberts Schreiber (Photo by Quy Tran)
Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman, Maidie Ryan, Shavonnah Roberts Schreiber at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Fady Armanious, Disney Harris at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

PostScript chef Bryan Caswell & Erin Hicks at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Kara Neumann, Mary Catherine Sharman at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Camp Aspen's snowleaf cap (Photo by Quy Tran)

Patrick Ryan, Aaron Scheffler, Margaret Scheffler, and Michelle Scheffler at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Kate Zdeblick, Beth Zdeblick at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Selby Bush Lilley, Bethany Buchanan at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Camp Aspen silk screen art work on the 100% cotton fabric pullover sure to be a hit with UT fans (Photo by Quy Tran)

Lana Muranovic, Camila Cubero, and Katya Kulic at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Maidie Ryan, Melanie Camp at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Marie-Ange St-Laurent, Kacie Peltier, Jayme Toeppich at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Megan Sigler, Danna White, Missy Belcher at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Miya Shay, Marcy de Luna at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Camp Aspen pop-up guests Carey Kirkpatrick, Joel Luks, Danna White (Photo by Quy Tran)

Camp Aspen's polyester sherpa fleece (Photo by Quy Tran)

Mary Ann Hebrank, Stuart Rosenberg, Sandy Rosenberg at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Megha McSwain at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Fashion / Style

Houston Sibling Entrepreneurs Start a New Fashion Line That Channels a Texas Vacation Favorite — Camp Aspen Is Here

This Glamorous Snow Leaf Logo Is Already Doing Good For Bo's Place

BY // 06.04.24
photography Quy Tran
Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman, Maidie Ryan, Shavonnah Roberts Schreiber at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Fady Armanious, Disney Harris at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

PostScript chef Bryan Caswell & Erin Hicks at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Kara Neumann, Mary Catherine Sharman at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Camp Aspen's snowleaf cap (Photo by Quy Tran)

Patrick Ryan, Aaron Scheffler, Margaret Scheffler, and Michelle Scheffler at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Kate Zdeblick, Beth Zdeblick at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Selby Bush Lilley, Bethany Buchanan at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Camp Aspen silk screen art work on the 100% cotton fabric pullover sure to be a hit with UT fans (Photo by Quy Tran)

Lana Muranovic, Camila Cubero, and Katya Kulic at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Maidie Ryan, Melanie Camp at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Marie-Ange St-Laurent, Kacie Peltier, Jayme Toeppich at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Megan Sigler, Danna White, Missy Belcher at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Miya Shay, Marcy de Luna at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Camp Aspen pop-up guests Carey Kirkpatrick, Joel Luks, Danna White (Photo by Quy Tran)

Camp Aspen's polyester sherpa fleece (Photo by Quy Tran)

Mary Ann Hebrank, Stuart Rosenberg, Sandy Rosenberg at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Megha McSwain at the Camp Aspen pop-up at Tootsies (Photo by Quy Tran)

Just in time for summer and dreams of escaping to the mountains, the brother and sister team of Patrick Ryan and Maidie Ryan have introduced an elevated loungewear brand that reminds of many Texans’ favorite mountain retreat. Taking advantage of the approaching summer solstice, the Houston duo launched their first Camp Aspen collection, dubbed Elegant by Nature, with a fundraiser for Bo’s Place.

The party began at Tootsies with oodles of logo tees, comfy tops and caps on display and then moved across the drive to Chef Bryan Caswell’s butterfly-centric PostScript restaurant.

So popular were the richly constructed Camp Aspen tees and caps, colorful cashmere travel sets and chic sherpa vests that by party’s end the racks were close to depleted.

“I was inspired by Aspen’s timelessness and how there wasn’t yet a brand that captured that essence nor the aspirational nature of the city,” brand founder Patrick Ryan tells PaperCity. “And that’s why I wanted to create Camp Aspen.”

The line, noted for its glam snow leaf logo, is designed by a team under direction of vice president of creative Josh Kopeika and is manufactured in Los Angeles.

The party also introduced the second edition of the collectible campzine, something of a buzzy scrapbook ode to Aspen that is filled with nostalgia for the billionaires’ mountain retreat presenting real and some imagined moments on the ski slopes and around the chic village.

“With the clothing and campzine, we’re able to revel in the fun and sportiness of Aspen, coupled with the familiar nostalgia of camp,” Maidie Ryan says.

The women’s and men’s Camp Aspen collections will be available for online sales beginning June 21, the day after the summer solstice.

PC Seen: Kathryn Josey Rao, Fady Armanious, Bethany Buchanan, Erin Hicks, Lauren Levicki Courville, Camila Cubero, Donna and Norman Lewis, Disney Harris, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Marcy de Luna, Lauren Paine, Michelle and Aaron Scheffler, Shavonnah Roberts Schreiber, Melanie Camp, and Beth Zdeblick with her daughter Kate Zdeblick.

