Houston Texans Foundation vice president Hannah McNair and designer Christy Lynn Lee unveiled the team's new fashion partnership. (Photo by Andres Oyuela)

The Texans Emi Dress by Christy Lynn is part of the Houston Texans capsule collection.

Houston Texans Foundation vice president Hannah McNair and designer Christy Lynn Lee at Drake's Hollywood luncheon.

The Houston Texans T Logo Sweater in battle red from the Christy Lynn capsule collection, licensed by the NFL

Sexy silk lounge wear from the Christy Lynn capsule collection for the Houston Texans

Houston Texans H Logo sweater in H-town blue from the Christy Lynn capsule collection, licensed by the NFL

The model wears the 'Texans' cashmere sweater, denim jacket and skirt all from the Christy Lynn capsule collection for the Houston Texans.

The Houston Texans Monroe Jacket with H logo lining from the Christy Lynn capsule collection licensed by the NFL.

The Houston Texans H Logo sweater in H-town blue from the Christy Lynn capsule collection

Houston Texans Foundation vice president Hannah McNair and designer Christy Lynn Lee at the Drake's Hollywood luncheon unveiling a unique fashion partnership.

Texans Kristen Dress in a 'Texan Sky' pattern in silk from the Christy Lynn capsule collection for the Houston Texans

Houston Texans Dasha Top in deep steel blue from the Christy Lynn capsule collection, which is licensed by the NFL

The Houston Texans Kristen Dress in a 'Texan Sky' pattern in silk from the Christy Lynn capsule collection, licensed by the NFL

Fashion / Style

Top Houston Fashion Designer and the Texans Team Up For High-Style Clothes That Will Change NFL Game Day Wear

How Hannah McNair Found Christy Lynn Lee

BY //
Houston Texans Foundation vice president Hannah McNair and designer Christy Lynn Lee unveiled the team's new fashion partnership. (Photo by Andres Oyuela)

The Texans Emi Dress by Christy Lynn is part of the Houston Texans capsule collection.

Houston Texans Foundation vice president Hannah McNair and designer Christy Lynn Lee at Drake's Hollywood luncheon.

The Houston Texans T Logo Sweater in battle red from the Christy Lynn capsule collection, licensed by the NFL

Sexy silk lounge wear from the Christy Lynn capsule collection for the Houston Texans

Houston Texans H Logo sweater in H-town blue from the Christy Lynn capsule collection, licensed by the NFL

The model wears the 'Texans' cashmere sweater, denim jacket and skirt all from the Christy Lynn capsule collection for the Houston Texans.

The Houston Texans Monroe Jacket with H logo lining from the Christy Lynn capsule collection licensed by the NFL.

The Houston Texans H Logo sweater in H-town blue from the Christy Lynn capsule collection

Houston Texans Foundation vice president Hannah McNair and designer Christy Lynn Lee at the Drake's Hollywood luncheon unveiling a unique fashion partnership.

Texans Kristen Dress in a 'Texan Sky' pattern in silk from the Christy Lynn capsule collection for the Houston Texans

Houston Texans Dasha Top in deep steel blue from the Christy Lynn capsule collection, which is licensed by the NFL

The Houston Texans Kristen Dress in a 'Texan Sky' pattern in silk from the Christy Lynn capsule collection, licensed by the NFL

Say hello to the next level in game day dressing with Houston Texans Foundation vice president Hannah McNair and Houston-based fashion designer Christy Lynn Lee just revealing a new high-style collaboration. Think beyond the typical sports T-shirt merch to cashmere and silk.

Before the chicest clutch of mostly femmes at rocking Houston steakhouse Drake’s Hollywood, McNair and Lee introduced the first eight pieces in the NFL licensed capsule collection that fashionably celebrates the Houston Texans this Thursday afternoon. Models strutted through the Montrose restaurant in samples from the collection: silk dresses, silk loungers, denim jackets and fabulous merino cashmere sweaters.

It is a curated high-style collection guaranteed to stir the fashionista in every female Texans fan.

Distributed by facilities giant Aramark, the fashions will be available via pre-order only at the team store, online and at Christy Lynn boutique in River Oaks District and her flagship store in Memorial Villages.

“We get to pick a local designer every year to collab with and we’ve never done a high-end women’s line,” McNair tells PaperCity. “So we were so excited. We looked around Houston. I happen to be obsessed with one of her sweaters that I bought in every color. So we looked into Christy Lynn and here we are.

“She’s done a fabulous job. I couldn’t have imagined anything better. So we’re just super excited. ”

Each piece pays homage to the Houston Texans in both logos and team colors — Deep Steel Blue, Liberty White, Battle Red and H-Town Blue. With quality of fabric and stylish design at the forefront, it’s no surprise that the pieces are priced at a certain level. Sweaters, such as the one worn on this day by McNair’s identical twin sister Joanna Marks, cost $450 and the Texans Kristen dress, worn by Hannah McNair herself, is priced at $650.

“For our female fans, they were looking for something feminine to wear to games. You know you could get your traditional  T-shirt or something from the team shop but we’ve never had a high-end feminine line,” McNair says. “So we are very, very excited for the female fans who are glad for this.”

It’s an interesting twist for the talented designer of Korean heritage who moved to Houston from New York only seven years ago to establish her brand.

“This is a first sports collaboration for me,” Lynn tells PaperCity backstage after the presentation. “I’m really known for my feminine floral silk dresses. So you wouldn’t immediately think that I would do something a little bit sporty and integrate that into my collection.

It was Christy Lynn’s original iconic cashmere sweater — monogramed with “Houston” — that started the conservation with McNair.

“So when the opportunity came, I said we have to do a custom merino cashmere sweater. So I started with that,” Lynn says of the capsule collection. “And the I did the silk dresses, the silk monogram and the custom print. . .” and on from there.

New pieces in the collection will be dropped throughout the Texans’ season.

Stay tuned to PaperCity for the party coverage of this high-octane midday fête.

