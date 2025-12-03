Houston’s New Brunch Haven Keeps It Going After Dark — The Henry Is a Restaurant That Does It All

An array of American-style dishes served at the new eatery, The Henry in Memorial's Town & Country center. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

While I dined after dark, as a fan of the morning meal, I’d head back to try their Greek yogurt parfait with ancient grain granola and fresh fruit ($13.75), the flower child scramble ($18) mingled with roasted mushrooms, brussels sprouts, Romanesco broccoli (that trendy chartreuse colored broccoflower), and kale or perhaps their quinoa, egg and black bean stuffed burrito ($17). (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, enter the 6,725 square foot eatery beneath the happy evergreen and white striped awnings, or on a perfect fall day, elect to sit out-of-doors, shaded under umbrella-covered tables on the patio. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The patio at the new restaurant, The Henry. The first Houston location opened this week in Memorial (700 Town and Country Blvd., Suite 2700), with plans to open another in the Uptown area next year. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

If you like the vibe, not to mention the consistent, straightforward, American-style fare at the bustling eateries Hillstone and the Dallas-born Hudson House, check out the new eatery, The Henry. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Henry’s beverage program features spirit-laced drinks and those without it, from a morning pick-me-up to a late-night tipple. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

If you like the vibe, not to mention the consistent, straightforward, American-style food at the bustling restaurants Hillstone and the Dallas-born Hudson House, you might want to check out the new The Henry restaurant in Houston. The Henry comes from Fox Restaurant Concepts, the Arizona-based group behind the popular restaurant chains Flower Child and North Italia (three of 12 different restaurant types in total this prolific group has rolled out).

The first Houston location of The Henry in Memorial (700 Town and Country Boulevard, Suite 2700) is open, with plans to open another in the Central Park Post Oak development in Uptown in 2026.

One enters this 6,725-square-foot restaurant beneath the happy evergreen and white striped awnings. On a perfect fall day, shaded under umbrella-covered tables on the patio beckon. While I dined after dark, as a fan of breakfast, I’d head back to try The Henry’s Greek yogurt parfait with ancient grain granola and fresh fruit ($13.75). The Flower Child scramble ($18) mingled with roasted mushrooms, Brussels sprouts, Romanesco broccoli (that trendy chartreuse colored broccoflower) and kale is another unique option. There is also a quinoa, egg and black bean stuffed burrito ($17).

The Henry Embraces Brunch

Boozy brunches include the above, as well as a broader menu selection, including the dessert-like French toast ($18) with cinnamon-scented caramel and cream cheese frosting, a Havarti, cheddar and Gouda quiche with rosemary-roasted ham ($21) and several salad options.

Chasing the hair of the dog? What’s a boozy brunch without, you know, the booze? You’ll find brunch greatest hits from mimosas ($14) and bloody Mary’s ($16) to seasonal spritzes crafted here with an added bit of flair. The Henry’s beverage program features spirit-laced drinks and those without it, with everything from a morning pick-me-up to a late-night tipple available.

Grab-and-go options at the coffee bar and creative coffees such as the Go North($6) made with a base of espresso with cocoa and cream, shaken over ice until frothy and served neat. The Henry’s cocktail menu features thoughtful takes on classic drinks. These include Hank’s espresso martini ($17), made with vodka, espresso liqueur, Licor 43 and spiced cold foam, and The Way of Tea, made with pineapple-soaked Ketel One Vodka, matcha coconut sour, lavender cold foam and a frothed egg white.

Christmas items Swipe

















Next

A changing selection of local craft beers ($6 to $9), a global wine list and pretty tasty house-made zero-proof beverages like the pineapple and Thai basil soda ($9) are also available.

The Henry lunch menu largely resembles the dinner one, with the addition of sandwiches such as the roasted turkey French dip ($19) and a Nashville (or is it Korean) inspired hot honey crisp chicken sandwich ($22).

Dining after dark, you’ll find tobacco-colored two and four-person banquettes with thick dark butcher block-like tables coupled with wide oak herringbone flooring underfoot, giving off a cool, masculine feel. Appealing appetizers we indulged in included the crab cake ($29), made with jumbo lump crabmeat that just held together without an overabundance of filler, adorned with a remoulade sauce and sweet corn, with an arugula salad on the side. The soft, warm pretzel bread rolls ($18) arrive with an unctuous, warm provolone-based fondue.

The salads, entrée-sized, included the seared tuna chop ($25) with a tangle of red cabbage and greens, dotted with crisp wonton skins, cashews, carrots and said bite-sized pieces of seared tuna, topped with avocado drizzled with a sesame-ginger vinaigrette. The entrees feature an array of tempting dishes, from pasta bolognese ($28) to The Henry’s version of an American cheeseburger ($23) and a vegetarian, gluten-free harvest bowl ($25). We tried the tender braised short ribs ($37) with a bourbon caramel (reduction of said braising juices deglazed with bourbon), along with rich fourme de’ambert cheese and smashed potatoes.

Dessert highlights include the milk chocolate fudge pie ($14) with candied peanut caramel and the molten butter cake ($15), whose name I found is a bit of a misnomer. I expected a buttery pound cake adorned with vanilla gelato and pretzel toffee. What arrived was a light soufflé-like concoction, presented with a flourish tableside with warm caramel sauce poured from high above.

The Henry is located at 700 Town & Country Boulevard in Town and Country Village, just south of CityCentre. It is open 8 am to 10 pm seven days a week.