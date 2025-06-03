Houston Identical Twins Attract Celebrity Buzz With Their Stunning Handbag and Jewelry Collection — 11 Juillet Has Arrived

Bracelets in the 11 Juillet collection share the same fine leather and color ways as the handbags.

The Chickie by 11 Juillet can be worn over the shoulder, as a crossbody, or carried as a clutch.

The 11 Juillet Mayfair bag features a top leather handle as well as a long leather strap that can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody.

The magnificent diamond and malachite medallion can be ordered on any of the 11 Juillet bags.

Identical twins Kim Willson and Mary Kay Bowden have a moment at the New York launch party of their 11 Juillet handbag and accessories collection.

From their 11 Juillet debut at New York’s Caviar Kaspia at the Mark restaurant earlier this year, identical Houston twins Mary Kay Bowden and Kim Willson are in the midst of a posh road show introduction of their high-end handbag and jewelry collection. Born of their desire to redefine what a luxury handbag could be and to engage their entrepreneurial spirits, the duo has created a collection that has already attracted a heady following.

Count Katie Holmes, Leslie Bibb of The White Lotus fame and Jenna Ortega among those embracing the extraordinary 11 Juillet esthetic.

What sets these bags apart from the typical status bags from Chanel and Hèrmes is the bejeweled medallion or éclat de joie (burst of joy) that adorns each of the beautifully crafted bags. The radiant star medallions bedazzle with ethically sourced diamonds, malachite and mother of pearl.

Depending on the carat count of the medallion, handbag prices range from $9,000 to $5o,000. The lesser priced bag features 2.5 carats of diamonds while the $50,000 bag boasts 17 carats of diamonds and is an indomitable showpiece. The bags can be ordered with a choice of medallions, which are available in mother of pearl star with diamonds, mother of pearl star with diamonds plus diamonds bezel, and diamond star with diamond bezel.

“We approached the bag as top of the line in leather, made by top artisans, top jewelers and not worry about the price. We put it all together and then saw what the price would be,” Willson tells PaperCity. “We really wanted to lead with the product first and I think that’s really the angle that we are seeking for this.

“We wanted our bags to have this intrinsic worth.”

And indeed, there is an inherent value in the beautiful handbags, made in Italy of full grain Italian calf skin and crafted by hand-selected artisans. 11 Juillet is based in Tuscany where the twins have tapped into the most talented of jewelry and leather craftsmen.

In terms of lasting value, Bowden notes: “The diamonds are removable. The éclat de joie is removable and transferable to other bags. It can also be passed down as an heirloom.

“If your bag wears out you’re not tossing the diamonds, you are keeping them forever. You can put them on another bag or wear them as a pendant.”

Likewise, the 11 Juillet brand’s mesmerizing jewelry collection is centered around the star shape, focusing on the beauty of man-made diamonds.

“I think the star resonates with many different people for different reasons. But the main idea was the diamond factor,” Willson says. “When you think of diamonds you think of stars. So for our signature emblem, the éclat de joie, is inspired by diamonds. That theme is reflected throughout our fine jewelry.”

Handbags and jewelry are just the beginning of the 11 Juillet plans as these Houston-based twins, who design all products themselves, are working on a full accessories line.

The twins hail from Kentucky, have degrees from Vanderbilt and have Masters of Arts in religion from Yale. Their French brand name of 11 Juillet translates to July 11, their shared birthday. Marriage brought them both to Houston, where they now live.