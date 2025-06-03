11 Juillet Launch Party
CLEMENTINE_BLACK_ 11 Juillet
11 Juillet
11 Juillet
EARRINGS_ 11 Juillet
MAYFAIR_GREEN_1159_MEDALLION_2
NECKLACE_ 11 Juillet
11 Juillet
11 Juillet bracelets
11 Juillet
11 Juillet
11 Juillet
01
12

Identical twins Kim Willson and Mary Kay Bowden have a moment at the New York launch party of their 11 Juillet handbag and accessories collection.

02
12

The Clementine handbag from 11 Juillet, the èclat de joie (medallion) sparkling with diamonds and malachite

03
12

The magnificent diamond and malachite medallion can be ordered on any of the 11 Juillet bags.

04
12

The Annabelle Tote from 11 Juillet with the signature bejeweled medallion.

05
12

Diamond and emerald star earrings with diamond halo from 11 Juillet.

06
12

The 11 Juillet Mayfair bag features a top leather handle as well as a long leather strap that can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody.

07
12

The diamond and gold star necklace from 11 Juillet

08
12

The Chickie by 11 Juillet can be worn over the shoulder, as a crossbody, or carried as a clutch.

09
12

Bracelets in the 11 Juillet collection share the same fine leather and color ways as the handbags.

10
12

The 11 Juillet bags come in colors including white, black, emerald green, and cognac.

11
12

The sleek interior of an 11 Juillet bag in ecru.

12
12

The Clementine bag by 11 Juillet in emerald green.

11 Juillet Launch Party
CLEMENTINE_BLACK_ 11 Juillet
11 Juillet
11 Juillet
EARRINGS_ 11 Juillet
MAYFAIR_GREEN_1159_MEDALLION_2
NECKLACE_ 11 Juillet
11 Juillet
11 Juillet bracelets
11 Juillet
11 Juillet
11 Juillet
Fashion / Shopping

Houston Identical Twins Attract Celebrity Buzz With Their Stunning Handbag and Jewelry Collection — 11 Juillet Has Arrived

Jenna Ortega, Katie Holmes and White Lotus' Leslie Bibb Are All In

BY // 06.02.25
Identical twins Kim Willson and Mary Kay Bowden have a moment at the New York launch party of their 11 Juillet handbag and accessories collection.
The Clementine handbag from 11 Juillet, the èclat de joie (medallion) sparkling with diamonds and malachite
The magnificent diamond and malachite medallion can be ordered on any of the 11 Juillet bags.
The Annabelle Tote from 11 Juillet with the signature bejeweled medallion.
Diamond and emerald star earrings with diamond halo from 11 Juillet.
The 11 Juillet Mayfair bag features a top leather handle as well as a long leather strap that can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody.
The diamond and gold star necklace from 11 Juillet
The Chickie by 11 Juillet can be worn over the shoulder, as a crossbody, or carried as a clutch.
Bracelets in the 11 Juillet collection share the same fine leather and color ways as the handbags.
The 11 Juillet bags come in colors including white, black, emerald green, and cognac.
The sleek interior of an 11 Juillet bag in ecru.
The Clementine bag by 11 Juillet in emerald green.
1
12

Identical twins Kim Willson and Mary Kay Bowden have a moment at the New York launch party of their 11 Juillet handbag and accessories collection.

2
12

The Clementine handbag from 11 Juillet, the èclat de joie (medallion) sparkling with diamonds and malachite

3
12

The magnificent diamond and malachite medallion can be ordered on any of the 11 Juillet bags.

4
12

The Annabelle Tote from 11 Juillet with the signature bejeweled medallion.

5
12

Diamond and emerald star earrings with diamond halo from 11 Juillet.

6
12

The 11 Juillet Mayfair bag features a top leather handle as well as a long leather strap that can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody.

7
12

The diamond and gold star necklace from 11 Juillet

8
12

The Chickie by 11 Juillet can be worn over the shoulder, as a crossbody, or carried as a clutch.

9
12

Bracelets in the 11 Juillet collection share the same fine leather and color ways as the handbags.

10
12

The 11 Juillet bags come in colors including white, black, emerald green, and cognac.

11
12

The sleek interior of an 11 Juillet bag in ecru.

12
12

The Clementine bag by 11 Juillet in emerald green.

From their 11 Juillet debut at New York’s Caviar Kaspia at the Mark restaurant earlier this year, identical Houston twins Mary Kay Bowden and Kim Willson are in the midst of a posh road show introduction of their high-end handbag and jewelry collection. Born of their desire to redefine what a luxury handbag could be and to engage their entrepreneurial spirits, the duo has created a collection that has already attracted a heady following.

CLEMENTINE_BLACK_ 11 Juillet
The Clementine handbag from 11 Juillet, the èclat de joie (medallion) sparkling with diamonds and malachite

Count Katie Holmes, Leslie Bibb of The White Lotus fame and Jenna Ortega among those embracing the extraordinary 11 Juillet esthetic.

What sets these bags apart from the typical status bags from Chanel and Hèrmes is the bejeweled medallion or éclat de joie (burst of joy) that adorns each of the beautifully crafted bags. The radiant star medallions bedazzle with ethically sourced diamonds, malachite and mother of pearl.

EARRINGS_ 11 Juillet
Diamond and emerald star earrings with diamond halo from 11 Juillet.

Depending on the carat count of the medallion, handbag prices range from $9,000 to $5o,000. The lesser priced bag features 2.5 carats of diamonds while the $50,000 bag boasts 17 carats of diamonds and is an indomitable showpiece. The bags can be ordered with a choice of  medallions, which are available in mother of pearl star with diamonds, mother of pearl star with diamonds plus diamonds bezel, and diamond star with diamond bezel.

11 Juillet
Close-up of the magnificent diamond and malachite medallion can be ordered on any of the 11 Juillet bags.

“We approached the bag as top of the line in leather, made by  top artisans, top jewelers and not worry about the price. We put it all together and then saw what the price would be,” Willson tells PaperCity. “We really wanted to lead with the product first and I think that’s really the angle that we are seeking for this.

“We wanted our bags to have this intrinsic worth.”

Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
11 Juillet bracelets
Bracelets in the 11 Juillet collection share the same fine leather and color ways as the handbags.

And indeed, there is an inherent value in the beautiful handbags, made in Italy of full grain Italian calf skin and crafted by hand-selected artisans. 11 Juillet is based in Tuscany where the twins have tapped into the most talented of jewelry and leather craftsmen.

In terms of lasting value, Bowden notes: “The diamonds are removable. The  éclat de joie is removable and transferable to other bags. It can also be passed  down as an heirloom.

“If your bag wears out you’re not tossing the diamonds, you are keeping them forever. You can put them on another bag or wear them as a pendant.”

11 Juillet
The Annabelle Tote from 11 Juillet with the signature bejeweled medallion.

Likewise, the 11 Juillet brand’s mesmerizing jewelry collection is centered around the star shape, focusing on the beauty of man-made diamonds.

“I think the star resonates with many different people for different reasons. But the main idea was the diamond factor,” Willson says. “When you think of diamonds you think of stars. So for our signature emblem, the éclat de joie, is inspired by diamonds. That theme is reflected throughout our fine jewelry.”

11 Juillet
The 11 Juillet bags come in colors including white, black, emerald green, and cognac.

Handbags and jewelry are just the beginning of the 11 Juillet plans as these Houston-based twins, who design all products themselves, are working on a full accessories line.

The twins hail from Kentucky, have degrees from Vanderbilt and have Masters of Arts in religion from Yale. Their French brand name of 11 Juillet translates to July 11, their shared birthday. Marriage brought them both to Houston, where they now live.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
8 Rules of Phone Etiquette — An Exposé of Social Tells in the Digital Age
8 Rules of Phone Etiquette — An Exposé of Social Tells in the Digital Age
The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025
The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Gifting and Tipping for The Holiday Season
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Gifting and Tipping for The Holiday Season
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to the Election — 5 Insider Tips for Keeping The Peace
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to the Election — 5 Insider Tips for Keeping The Peace
The Etiquette of Fashion: Mastering the Unspoken Communication of Clothing
The Etiquette of Fashion
read full series
JADEWATERS RESORT
POOL COMPLEX
NOW OPEN
WEEKENDS
Hilton Anatole Dallas
BOOK NOW >
WWW.HILTONANATOLE.COM

Featured Properties

Swipe
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
Kingwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
15719 Foxgate Road
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

15719 Foxgate Road
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
15719 Foxgate Road
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,050,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
10807 Overbrook Lane
Lakeside Estates
FOR SALE

10807 Overbrook Lane
Houston, TX

$530,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10807 Overbrook Lane
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Westchase Forest
FOR SALE

9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Houston, TX

$158,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Greenway
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
942 Ashford Pkwy
Ashford Forest
FOR SALE

942 Ashford Pkwy
Houston, TX

$509,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
942 Ashford Pkwy
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$190,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
75 Twin Ponds Place
Woodlands Creekside Park West
FOR SALE

75 Twin Ponds Place
The Woodlands, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
75 Twin Ponds Place
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$289,750 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
29016 Concan Crossing Court
Tamarron
FOR SALE

29016 Concan Crossing Court
Katy, TX

$880,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
29016 Concan Crossing Court
5122 Libbey Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5122 Libbey Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5122 Libbey Lane
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
15411 Parkwood Way
Bay Oaks
FOR SALE

15411 Parkwood Way
Houston, TX

$809,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
15411 Parkwood Way
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$487,500 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
814 Reinicke Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

814 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
814 Reinicke Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$420,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
1810 Chippendale Road
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1810 Chippendale Road
Houston, TX

$529,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
1810 Chippendale Road
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$479,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1902 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X