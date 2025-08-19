Houston Fashion Designer Takes Over Nantucket With Posh Dinner Party, Coastal Collection — Hunter Bell Embraces the Sea

Twilight falls in Nantucket as guests enjoy the dinner evening with Houston-based designer Hunter Bell. (Photo by Charity Grace Photography)

From the billowing sea breezes to the banks of hydrangeas and swaths of climbing roses, the gentle charms of Nantucket in August are easily embraced. These elements provided the ideal backdrop for introduction of Houston-based fashion designer Hunter Bell’s seaside themed summer collection which she presented during a posh sunset dinner party on the lawn of one of Nantucket’s dreamy vacation homes. With a nice sprinkling of Texans in the mix.

It’s apparently an East Coast thing with Texas fashion designers.

“Nantucket has this rare magic. You can slow down, breathe deeply and take in the kind of inspiration that only comes from being truly present,” Bell tells PaperCity in an email. “It’s a place where community stretches far beyond the island, connecting people from all over the country.

“Hosting our summer event here felt like the perfect way to share our newest collection in a setting that mirrors our brand’s spirit — effortless, refined and full of joy.”

As founder, CEO and creative director of her namesake line, Bell certainly does it all. She shared with guests her creative process deciphering the collection that was inspired by the nostalgic rituals of coastal escapes. The six signature prints in the summer collection reflect that inspiration — Coastal Village, Bon Voyage, Rising Tide, Gone Fishing, Village Floral and Vineyard.

“Each piece embodies easy elegance and effortless wearability, designed for moments that feel both joyful and unforgettable,” Bell notes.

Co-hosting the gathering along with Bell was Houston-based interior designer Elizabeth Mann. Jessica Kelley of Houston and jewelry designer Gresham Meek from Dallas rounded out the Lone Star contingent.

For the occasion, Bell donned her one-shoulder Carmen frock, while guests stepped out in the easy, breezy summer fashions just right for Nantucket evenings. Most of the guests obliged by wearing one of the designer’s summer looks making for a colorful tableau.

Among the stylish contingent of East Coast tastemakers were Tuckernuck co-founder Maddy Grayson, Nantucket influencer with 200,000 instagram followers Mariana Favrot, Boston-based interior designer Marla Mullen Sanford, Boston Magazine style editor Jaci Conry Hogan, digital creator Devon McCready, Nantucket floral designer Hafsa Lewis, and New York based marketing strategist Caroline Wright Turnipseed.