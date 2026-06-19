Your PaperCity Account
Fashion / Shopping

Hunter Bell Brings Her Fashionable Party Tour Home To Houston, Teases Her First Brick and Mortar Store

Fun Summer Looks, Champagne Popping and Influencers Unleashed

By //

Photography Caroline May

1/0
Designer Hunter Bell pops the champagne cork at her 20th anniversary celebration in Houston (Photo by Caroline May)

Designer Hunter Bell pops the champagne cork at her 20th anniversary celebration in Houston (Photo by Caroline May)

Meredith McKernan Lorence, Audrey Muse, Mary Sanford Shepherd, Devyn Whitehead at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Meredith McKernan Lorence, Audrey Muse, Mary Sanford Shepherd, Devyn Whitehead at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Alyssa Malenflant, Paulina Padilla at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Alyssa Malenflant, Paulina Padilla at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Brandy Gueary at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Brandy Gueary at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Sarah Radcliffe, Lindsay Radcliffe, Maria Dorm at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Sarah Radcliffe, Lindsay Radcliffe, Maria Dorm at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Jordyn Groover at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Jordyn Groover at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Caroline Knapp at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Caroline Knapp at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Carrie Colbert at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Carrie Colbert at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Lily Barfield, Jess Einaudi at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Lily Barfield, Jess Einaudi at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Emily Reaves at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Emily Reaves at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Hailey Daniels at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Hailey Daniels at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

The well-dressed Hunter Bell team at the Houston 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

The well-dressed Hunter Bell team at the Houston 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Hunter Bell at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration in Houston. (Photo by Caroline May)

Hunter Bell at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration in Houston. (Photo by Caroline May)

Cute young things celebrating fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary. (Courtesy photo) (Photo by Caroline May)

Cute young things celebrating fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary. (Courtesy photo) (Photo by Caroline May)

Matching Hunter Bell outfits were the norm as fans dressed to impress in the designers fashions. (Courtesy photo) (Photo by Caroline May)

Matching Hunter Bell outfits were the norm as fans dressed to impress in the designers fashions. (Courtesy photo) (Photo by Caroline May)

Hunter Bell spring/summer fashions on display at the brand's 20th anniversary celebration at Park House Houston (Photo by Caroline May)

Hunter Bell spring/summer fashions on display at the brand's 20th anniversary celebration at Park House Houston (Photo by Caroline May)

Special champagne labels at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

Special champagne labels at fashion designer Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

A snippet from the mood board celebrating Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary (Photo by Caroline May)

A snippet from the mood board celebrating Hunter Bell's 20th anniversary (Photo by Caroline May)

As Houston-based designer Hunter Bell celebrates two successful decades of creating her beloved fashion brand, the parties are stretching across the country, most recently hitting the Bayou City itself at Park House. With some 70 devotees, all dressed in Hunter Bell’s exuberant looks, the designer revealed to PaperCity that her first brick and mortar store is set to soon open in her native South Carolina. In the Shop at Charleston to be specific.

“We just think what if the customer wants to touch and feel more and they’re not getting what they want from our website,” Bell says. “So we want to give them that opportunity to get into a store and really embody and embrace what we are as a brand.”

That said champagne bottles popped, schmoozing shifted into high gear, and photos quickly got snapped by social media influencers. As with all of Bell’s parties this was a glowing success.

And, oh, the whimsical summer fashions — worn by every femme in attendance. Many duplicates, but on this occasion rather than a fashion freak out, the “Who wore it best?” challenge was all in good fun.

Throughout the evening, people enjoyed custom watercolor portraits painted by Hunter Bell print designer Leslie Randall, which added a personal and interactive element to the celebration. Prior to the event, the Hunter Bell team surprised the designer with a commemorative book honoring 20 years of memories, achievements and milestones — a heartfelt tribute to the journey that brought her to this moment.

Sarah_Linsay Radcliffe_Maria Dorman (Photo by Caroline May)
Sarah Radcliffe, Lindsay Radcliffe, Maria Dorm at fashion designer Hunter Bell’s 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

“It’s amazing to say that when moving to Texas (with her husband from New York 10 years ago), I thought that Houston was where business went to die,” Hunter Bell confesses.

Top Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026

“But knowing the customer now, what I didn’t know before I moved here was that Texas was going to embrace me with open arms. Texas is going to say ‘We’re your biggest champion and you’ve never seen anything like this.’ ”

Lily Barfield_Jess Einaudi (Photo by Caroline May)
Lily Barfield, Jess Einaudi at fashion designer Hunter Bell’s 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

A major success it became. Bell’s decidedly fun fashions are now carried in some 260 stores and with a robust website seeing the same level of sales as the retail outposts.

Following a champagne toast to the brand’s success, the fashionable attendees were served lemon sorbet topped with a custom HB wafer. On departure the ladies received commemorative keepsakes including Hunter Bell playing cards, matchboxes and stickers.

Meredith McKernan Lorence_Audrey Muse_Mary Sanford Shepherd_Devyn Whitehead 2 (Photo by Caroline May)
Meredith McKernan Lorence, Audrey Muse, Mary Sanford Shepherd, Devyn Whitehead at fashion designer Hunter Bell’s 20th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Caroline May)

PC Seen: Caroline Knapp, Lily Barfield, Carrie Colbert, Audrey Muse, Linsay Radcliffe, Brandy Geuary, Emily Reaves, Hailey Daniels, Jordyn Groover, Jess Einaudi, Devyn Whitehead, Sarah Radcliffe, and Paulina Padilla.

Trending

  1. Tilman Fertitta Takes His Superyacht On a Coastal Tour Of Italy — Billionaire Diplomacy At Sea Boosts America’s 250th Celebration
  2. Preservation Park Cities Invites Members Inside a Masterfully Reimagined 100-Year-Old Highland Park Home
  3. Americana Summer Sets Sail with New Mark D. Sikes Collection for J.McLaughlin
  4. Fort Works Art Marks Marilyn Monroe’s Centennial and Its 10th Anniversary With a Fashion-Minded Photography Exhibition
  5. Hunter Bell Brings Her Fashionable Party Tour Home To Houston, Teases Her First Brick and Mortar Store
Advertisement
Water reflection with foreground foliage
Three mirrored bunny sculptures in Dallas Arboretum garden
Hunt Slonem — Bunnies, Birds and Butterflies — April 20 to September 30 Only at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Experience a Gallery in Bloom
Scroll

Featured Properties

Swipe
5622 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5622 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
5622 Braesvalley Drive
5030 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5030 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5030 Braesheather Drive
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Westchase Area
FOR SALE

9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Houston, TX

$109,500 Learn More about this property
Brandon Russell
This property is listed by: Brandon Russell (215) 920-4270 Email Realtor
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
1046 W 23rd Street #C
Whitaker Cottage
FOR SALE

1046 W 23rd Street #C
Houston, TX

$459,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1046 W 23rd Street #C
1410 Malone Street #C
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1410 Malone Street #C
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1410 Malone Street #C
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Plantation Creek
FOR SALE

4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Missouri City, TX

$349,998 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
10226 Briar Forest Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10226 Briar Forest Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10226 Briar Forest Drive
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
4903 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

4903 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4903 Heatherglen Drive
5618 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5618 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5618 Wigton Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
8800 Brae Acres Road
Braeburn Acres
FOR SALE

8800 Brae Acres Road
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8800 Brae Acres Road
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress Creek Lakes | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
11407 Freestone Ave
Southgate
FOR SALE

11407 Freestone Ave
Pearland, TX

$457,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
11407 Freestone Ave
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Arabella
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Houston, TX

$979,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
543 W 22nd Street
Heights
FOR SALE

543 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX

$1,190,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
543 W 22nd Street
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1814 Tattenhall Drive
Lazybrook
FOR SALE

1814 Tattenhall Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1814 Tattenhall Drive
1023 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1023 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$929,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1023 Nicholson Street
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Imperial Oaks Park
FOR SALE

2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Spring, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
1702 Beech Bend Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1702 Beech Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$519,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Beech Bend Drive
2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
Lamar Tower
FOR SALE

2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
7631 Westwind Lane
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

7631 Westwind Lane
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7631 Westwind Lane
1214 W 31st Street
Shepherd Forest
FOR SALE

1214 W 31st Street
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1214 W 31st Street
1730 Hilton Head Drive
Quail Valley
FOR SALE

1730 Hilton Head Drive
Missouri City, TX

$255,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
1730 Hilton Head Drive
10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10801 Long Shadow Lane
215 E 26th Street
Sunset Heights
FOR SALE

215 E 26th Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
215 E 26th Street
10718 Longmont Drive
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10718 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$699,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10718 Longmont Drive
196 Harvard Street
Harvard Heights | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

196 Harvard Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan McCauley
This property is listed by: Susan McCauley (713) 858-4532 Email Realtor
196 Harvard Street
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$554,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
8935 Wandering Willow Drive
Long Meadow Farms
FOR SALE

8935 Wandering Willow Drive
Richmond, TX

$729,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8935 Wandering Willow Drive
18403 Summerland Lake Way
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18403 Summerland Lake Way
Cypress, TX

$628,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18403 Summerland Lake Way
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress Point
FOR SALE

14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulbrook On Fulshear Creek
FOR SALE

30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulshear, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
2323 San Felipe Street #901
London House, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2323 San Felipe Street #901
Houston, TX

$2,575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2323 San Felipe Street #901
6 Red Adler Place
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

6 Red Adler Place
The Woodlands, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
6 Red Adler Place
4611 Austin Street #C
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4611 Austin Street #C
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
4611 Austin Street #C
5027 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5027 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5027 Heatherglen Drive
825 Woodcrest Drive
Shepherd Park Plaza Area
FOR SALE

825 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
825 Woodcrest Drive
922 Crossroads Drive
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

922 Crossroads Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
922 Crossroads Drive
2316 Wordsworth Street
Windermere
FOR SALE

2316 Wordsworth Street
Houston, TX

$1,185,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2316 Wordsworth Street
5039 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5039 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$1,425,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5039 Wigton Drive
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Astoria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X