Houston Best Dressed.270 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hats in the Park Chairs Isabel David, Rishma Mohamed, Julie Longoria Chen IMG_0264 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Houston Best Dressed.229 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Danny and Isabel David (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
IMG_0474 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Danny and Isabel David (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
01
06

Hall of Fame Best Dressed honoree Isabel David makes her mark the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
06

Hats in the Park chairs Isabel David, Rishma Mohamed, Julie Longoria Chen. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

03
06

Honoree Isabel & Danny David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
06

Danny & Isabel David at the Hermann Park Conservancy Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

05
06

Isabel & Danny David chair Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala in 2011(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
06

Danny & Isabel David at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Evening in the Park' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Houston Best Dressed.270 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hats in the Park Chairs Isabel David, Rishma Mohamed, Julie Longoria Chen IMG_0264 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Houston Best Dressed.229 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Danny and Isabel David (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
IMG_0474 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Danny and Isabel David (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Fashion / Style

This Houston Best Dressed Hall Of Famer Puts the City First — Isabel David’s Giving Spirit Shines Through

Getting To Know the 2025 PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Honorees

BY // 07.14.25
Hall of Fame Best Dressed honoree Isabel David makes her mark the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hats in the Park chairs Isabel David, Rishma Mohamed, Julie Longoria Chen. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Honoree Isabel & Danny David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Danny & Isabel David at the Hermann Park Conservancy Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Isabel & Danny David chair Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala in 2011(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Danny & Isabel David at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Evening in the Park' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
6

Hall of Fame Best Dressed honoree Isabel David makes her mark the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
6

Hats in the Park chairs Isabel David, Rishma Mohamed, Julie Longoria Chen. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

3
6

Honoree Isabel & Danny David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
6

Danny & Isabel David at the Hermann Park Conservancy Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

5
6

Isabel & Danny David chair Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala in 2011(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
6

Danny & Isabel David at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Evening in the Park' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The Houston Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees represent a cross section of backgrounds, interests, and ages with two unifying characteristics. Each has an altruistic interest in contributing to the Bayou City and each has a defining style. The philanthropic femmes will be saluted on September 17 at a Post Oak Hotel luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.

In this new PaperCity series, we are profiling each of the 2025 Houston Best Dressed honorees leading up to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon. First up: Best Dressed Hall of Famer Isabel David.

Isabel David Always Jumps In

The lovely Isabel David is a shining example of accomplishment in the nonprofit community. While raising three children, she has found time for myriad nonprofits chairing events including Hermann Park Conservancy’s Hats in the Park luncheon and Evening in the Park gala. She and husband, Baker & Botts attorney Danny David, have chaired the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala, the Mercury Gala and The Menil Collection gala.

Danny and Isabel David_Credit_Michelle Watson
Danny & Isabel David at the 2024 Houston Grand Opera ‘Mirror Ball’ (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

David’s affection for Houston Grand Opera was confirmed when she and her husband chaired the season opening night gala and also co-hosted a Town & Country dinner with Lynn Wyatt for the benefit of the Houston opera company. The duo is also set to chair the upcoming Shepherd School of Music at Rice University 50th anniversary gala in November.

Hats in the Park Chairs Isabel David, Rishma Mohamed, Julie Longoria Chen IMG_0264 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Hats in the Park chairs Isabel David, Rishma Mohamed, Julie Longoria Chen. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

“We are so fortunate to live in a city that blends cultural excellence, premier health care and serene green spaces,” David tells PaperCity of her pleasure in supporting Houston nonprofits and arts organizations.

Her taste for avant-garde fashion and a minimalist approach to makeup and coiffure set her deliciously apart from the typical fashion throng.

The Style Survey

Favorite designers: Phoebe Philo, Peter Copping and Daniel Roseberry

Style icon: International Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Lynn Wyatt

Your go-to outfit: An easy dress and interesting flats

Fragrance: Maison Louis Marie Antidris Cassis

Books on your coffee table: “Always a rotation of art and design books from recent exhibitions and travels — currently Picasso, Cocteau and La Villa Kérylos.”

Travel destination that inspires: The French Riviera

Favorite hotel in the world: Las Ventanas al Paraiso, where the Davids were married

Danny and Isabel David (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Danny & Isabel David at the Hermann Park Conservancy Evening in the Park. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Bonus question

Something most people do not know about you: “I did not speak English until I was 8 years old.” German is David’s first language.

Tickets for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes are available here.

Featured Events
JADEWATERS RESORT
POOL COMPLEX
OPEN DAILY
Hilton Anatole Dallas
BOOK NOW >
WWW.HILTONANATOLE.COM

Featured Properties

Swipe
16310 Brook Forest Drive
Brook Forest
FOR SALE

16310 Brook Forest Drive
Bay Area, TX

$824,880 Learn More about this property
Martha Jefferies
This property is listed by: Martha Jefferies (281) 914-2880 Email Realtor
16310 Brook Forest Drive
4736 Post Oak Timber Drive #3
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

4736 Post Oak Timber Drive #3
Houston, TX

$770,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
4736 Post Oak Timber Drive #3
802 Fugate Street
Heights | Norhill
FOR SALE

802 Fugate Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Kindi Scartaccini
This property is listed by: Kindi Scartaccini (713) 539-8828 Email Realtor
802 Fugate Street
607 11th Street
Galveston
FOR SALE

607 11th Street
Galveston, TX

$724,880 Learn More about this property
Jim Rosenfeld
This property is listed by: Jim Rosenfeld (713) 854-1303 Email Realtor
607 11th Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X