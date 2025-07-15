This Houston Best Dressed Hall Of Famer Puts the City First — Isabel David’s Giving Spirit Shines Through

Danny & Isabel David at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Evening in the Park' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Isabel & Danny David at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Hall of Fame Best Dressed honoree Isabel David makes her mark the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The Houston Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees represent a cross section of backgrounds, interests, and ages with two unifying characteristics. Each has an altruistic interest in contributing to the Bayou City and each has a defining style. The philanthropic femmes will be saluted on September 17 at a Post Oak Hotel luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.

In this new PaperCity series, we are profiling each of the 2025 Houston Best Dressed honorees leading up to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon. First up: Best Dressed Hall of Famer Isabel David.

Isabel David Always Jumps In

The lovely Isabel David is a shining example of accomplishment in the nonprofit community. While raising three children, she has found time for myriad nonprofits chairing events including Hermann Park Conservancy’s Hats in the Park luncheon and Evening in the Park gala. She and husband, Baker & Botts attorney Danny David, have chaired the Houston Grand Opera Opening Night Gala, the Mercury Gala and The Menil Collection gala.

David’s affection for Houston Grand Opera was confirmed when she and her husband chaired the season opening night gala and also co-hosted a Town & Country dinner with Lynn Wyatt for the benefit of the Houston opera company. The duo is also set to chair the upcoming Shepherd School of Music at Rice University 50th anniversary gala in November.

“We are so fortunate to live in a city that blends cultural excellence, premier health care and serene green spaces,” David tells PaperCity of her pleasure in supporting Houston nonprofits and arts organizations.

Her taste for avant-garde fashion and a minimalist approach to makeup and coiffure set her deliciously apart from the typical fashion throng.

The Style Survey

Favorite designers: Phoebe Philo, Peter Copping and Daniel Roseberry

Style icon: International Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Lynn Wyatt

Your go-to outfit: An easy dress and interesting flats

Fragrance: Maison Louis Marie Antidris Cassis

Books on your coffee table: “Always a rotation of art and design books from recent exhibitions and travels — currently Picasso, Cocteau and La Villa Kérylos.”

Travel destination that inspires: The French Riviera

Favorite hotel in the world: Las Ventanas al Paraiso, where the Davids were married

Bonus question

Something most people do not know about you: “I did not speak English until I was 8 years old.” German is David’s first language.

