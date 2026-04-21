J. Landa Jewelry is the perfect Houston destination for Mother’s Day shopping and beyond.

The boutique has quietly built a loyal following for its mix of elevated essentials and more playful pieces, all designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life.

With distinctive collections for every style - dainty, chunky, turquoise and more - J. Landa Jewelry sources the finest pieces from all over the world.

It’s hard to believe that Mother’s Day is just around the corner. For those who need a reminder, be sure to highlight Sunday, May 10, on the calendar. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the mom in your life, whether it’s your actual mom, a sister, or even a friend, J. Landa Jewelry is a must-visit this spring. From charms and bracelets to spacers and rings, the Houston boutique has it all.

The Brains Behind J. Landa Jewelry

Founded by Jay Landa, J. Landa Jewelry is a one-of-a-kind jewelry destination in the heart of River Oaks. Landa grew up in McAllen, where his mother ran a successful jewelry business. So, you could say jewelry, entrepreneurship, and an eye for “what’s next” just run in his blood.

After attending The University of Texas at Austin, Landa worked for the Gap and DKNY in New York. In 1999, he moved back to the great state of Texas. Here, he opened J. Silver in Houston’s Rice Village shopping district as a house of brands.

As the business evolved, so did Landa’s passion for design. The highly curated store made its first-ever move in the summer of 2020 from its original location to a newly renovated space in River Oaks. The new location is anchored by the J. Landa brand, which harnesses a passion for style, travel, art, culture, religion, and history.

“Each of my pieces represents what I’m feeling at the time and tells a story,” says Landa.

J. Landa Jewelry Today

Fast forward to today, J. Landa Jewelry has built a following for its fresh, highly wearable approach to fine jewelry. The retailer prides itself on pieces meant to be layered, lived in, and worn daily — a nice departure from stuffy pieces stored away for “some day.” The result is a destination that feels both luxurious and approachable: one that invites Houston shoppers, and those beyond the city, to discover pieces that feel meaningful for Mother’s Day and well after.

The boutique has quietly built a loyal following for its mix of elevated essentials and more playful pieces, all designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life. Plus, J. Landa Jewelry’s smaller footprint allows for a highly tailored experience, where clients feel more like regulars than customers, which is a rarity in Houston’s ever-expanding luxury landscape.

Inside the intimate space, the assortment ranges from 14k gold and modern tennis necklaces to pearls, charms, and beaded styles — a balance of classic and current that resonates with the city’s effortlessly polished style. Lock necklaces that hold your charms and tell your story are an elevated addition to any jewelry box. With distinctive collections for every style (dainty, chunky, turquoise, and more), J. Landa Jewelry sources the finest pieces from all over the world.

“We’ve always believed jewelry should feel personal and wearable,” says Landa. “Whether it’s something timeless or more playful, it should be something you reach for every day, not just save for a special occasion.”

But let’s be honest, you don’t need Mother’s Day as an excuse to go shopping. Every day is a good day to visit J. Landa Jewelry and freshen up your wardrobe with new, unique pieces to elevate your style this Spring.

The question isn’t “if” you’ll find something you’ll fall in love with, it’s what your next jewelry obsession will be, thanks to Landa and his incredible eye.