The First Balmain Hair Prestige Salon in The U.S. Debuts in Houston — Getting to Know James Fojt Salons

River Oaks just got even prettier. James Fojt Salons opened in Highland Village Shopping Center last August, and as the first Balmain Hair Prestige Salon in the United States — second after Paris — the salon’s products are exclusively by Balmain Hair Couture, a brand typically unavailable in the U.S. outside of a salon.

Hairstylist and owner James Fojt has recruited some of the top talent in Houston to join his team, with Fojt leading the charge. Known for his French hair-cutting technique and his worth with Odile Gilbert at New York Fashion Week, Fojt has cultivated a devoted clientele over his two decades at some of Houston’s leading salons. Trained in Paris by Jacques Dessange and José Eber, Fojt developed a signature freeform cutting style, with each cut customized.

Clients are raving about more than the stylists. It’s the overall experience. Private glass-elevator doors open to reveal a sunlight-washed aerie with views to the treetops. Fojt partnered with Dallas interior designer and co-owner Francine Gersting to bring the elevated salon experience to life, with Segreto Venetian plastered walls and ceilings, as well as pale wood herringbone-patterned floors. Natural light flows through floor-to-ceiling windows, while a chamber, discreetly tucked behind Art Nouveau amber-glass antique doors, provides privacy when needed. A separate retreat wallpapered in a Phillip Jeffries pattern offers a serene escape for color processing.

Within this calm and relaxing atmosphere, clients can enjoy treetop views, cappuccino, biscotti, and — of course — bespoke hair services with stylists who take the time to understand your hair type and goals to create the perfect style. The exclusive product line, Balmain Paris Hair Couture, offers luxurious hair treatments, a richly pigmented color line, as well as care and styling products. The salon will expand its services in 2025, so stay tuned for enhanced offerings.

