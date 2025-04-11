Known For Its Popular Coin Jewelry and Charms, Jane Win Debuts A New Collaboration with Jenna Bush Hager

Inspired by Bush's steadfast commitment to literacy as well as by her favorite flower, the peony, the collection includes four meaningful pieces. (Courtesy)

Jane Win, a brand known for its popular coin jewelry and charms, recently debuted a collection called “BLOOM” with Jenna Bush Hager in honor of Barbara Bush’s centennial birthday.

Timed to celebrate former First Lady’s legacy on what would have been her 100th birthday, the limited edition BLOOM collection benefits the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, which supports nationwide family literacy programs. Inspired by Bush’s steadfast commitment to literacy as well as by her favorite flower, the peony, the collection includes four meaningful pieces.

The former First Lady’s granddaughter (who recently made an appearance via FaceTime at Dallas’ Chick Lit Luncheon) informed the collection by sharing “words of inspiration” from the beloved matriarch of the Bush family.

“My grandmother believed in the power of small, meaningful things to make a big impact — whether it was visiting a friend who needed a boost or teaching a child to read,” says Bush Hager. “The BLOOM collection by Jane Win jewelry beautifully captures her essence, blending timeless elegance with heartfelt purpose. It’s a tribute not just to her style, but to the legacy of love, strength, and family she cherished. I know she would be proud to see her story celebrated in such a special way, especially as we honor her 100th birthday.”

“We are honored to partner with the Barbara Bush Foundation on this special collection,” says Jane Win’s founder, Jane Winchester Paradis. “Mrs. Bush’s dedication to family literacy and her elegant personal style make this collaboration particularly meaningful. Our BLOOM collection celebrates her centennial by combining beautiful design with purpose — each piece serves as a reminder of her incredible legacy while supporting the vital work of literacy education.”

Jane Win draws inspiration from “the rich tradition of coin jewelry from the 1900s.” The pieces are particularly popular amongst Texans. (I have the Texas pendant coin, which I wear often and can attest to its quality!) Women of all ages seem drawn to Jane Win jewelry, and I can’t help but think that a piece from the BLOOM collection (and the family connection it symbolizes) would make a particularly meaningful Mother’s Day gift.

In Dallas, Jane Win jewelry can be found at MARKET in Highland Park Village.