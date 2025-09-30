Jill Garber
Fashion / Shopping

Fashion Designer Jill Garber Returns to Round Top's Marburger Farm Antique Show This Fall

Bringing Modern Romance Back to the Zieger House With Belts, Purses, and Sparkling Jewels

BY //
Fashion designer Jill Garber returns to the Marburger Farm Antique Show in Round Top this fall for a 12th year, bringing back her collection of modern romantic jewelry, clothing, and accessories to the Zieger House. The historic home is filled to the brim with racks upon racks of her romantic frocks, belts, purses, and glass cases filled with sparkling jewels — all harkening back to another place and time.

Some of her meticulously handmade jewels incorporate micro mosaics, hand-carved Venetian cameos that date back to the 18th century, or hand-painted Georgian-era miniature portraits, Victorian lockets, and mourning heirlooms.

“I select pieces that move me as a collector, as well as having intrinsic value on their own as historical and familial objects of art,” Garber says. Show-goers and a private list of celebrity clients flock to her for bold cuffs, over-the-top statement necklaces inspired by Elizabethan royalty, grandly sized earrings and rings, opulent bolos, and filigree belt buckles. All are rendered in sterling silver or 14K gold with natural gemstones. Hand-cut Persian turquoise, full-cut and rose-cut diamonds, and pearls are among her favorites.

Jill Garber
Jill Garber necklace.

Much like her jewelry, Garber’s clothing and accessories are created with fine materials, including hand-embroidered 19th and early-20th-century silks, handmade laces, and divine silk velvets and fringes. For her purses, Garber uses antique sterling-silver English, American, and European figural frames. Embroidered silk-and-linen crossbody bags and totes with opulent fringes are available in several sizes. “My clothing and accessories are based on and crafted in the true sense of classical couture, with style inspired by my love for the West, Renaissance art, and art nouveau,” she says.

New to Garber’s collection at Marburger this fall is jewelry created with horse lovers in mind — equine-themed turquoise necklaces and earrings.

Garber began her fashion journey working for luxury department stores, including Saks Fifth Avenue and Bonwit Teller in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. She brings the same level of service to her space at Zieger House, providing post-shopping transportation from Zieger House to the Marburger parking area. Jewelry and accessories are beautifully wrapped in custom-made packaging, and clothing is lovingly hung on silk-satin padded hangers and protected with garment bags.

Garber offers private shopping appointments during the show. For a private appointment, contact her directly via email before the show here, or call 818-802-8127. Follow along on Instagram, here.

