Jo Latham and You Are Here Celebrate One Year on Camp Bowie Boulevard

One of Jo Latham’s standout pieces: the Mega Swirl Slide Lariat Necklace, featuring over 10 carats of G-H SI1 white diamonds in 18K gold, available in-store for $41,500. (Courtesy)

​Joanna Bennett (right) and Anne Walker Miller (left), co-owners of You Are Here, inside their new Camp Bowie Boulevard store in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

​Guests gather for an intimate, seated dinner with Lebanese jeweler Selim Mouzannar at You Are Here, where he shared the stories behind his handcrafted enamel pieces. (Courtesy)

Selim Mouzannar showcases his handcrafted jewelry during a special event at You Are Here in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

Jo Latham's fine jewelry boutique within You Are Here offers an inviting, living room–style setting, allowing clients to explore curated collections in a relaxed and elegant environment. (Courtesy)

The new You Are Here boutique at 4804 Camp Bowie Boulevard offers a curated selection of designer clothing, accessories, and fine jewelry in a welcoming and stylish setting. (Courtesy)

April 25 marks one year since You Are Here opened its doors at the historic Deco strip center on Camp Bowie. The boutique draws a stylish cross-section of Fort Worth, from fashion-forward TCU students to tourists and loyal locals. They come for Jo Latham’s bespoke jewelry and the boutique’s curated mix of Ulla Johnson, Veronica Beard, Faithfull the Brand, Smythe, and other lauded upscale brands.

For co-owner Joanna Bennett, the move from their former Pershing Avenue space brought a longtime vision to life — a “mini department store” filled with handpicked pieces she and her team genuinely love.

“We pictured ourselves in a bigger arena from the get-go,” Bennett tells PaperCity Fort Worth. What we’ve kept is our commitment to “personal relationships, customer service, and helping people feel good in their own skin. Everything goes back to people and relationships.”

Co-owner Anne Walker Miller added that it’s not uncommon to have a TCU student, her mom, and her grandmother all finding something they can walk away with. Since 2019, the co-owners have partnered with Jo Latham, owner of her namesake store that offers a wide range of rings, charms, earrings, and other heirloom-worthy pieces crafted by 60 designers. The new space contains a partitioned store for the jeweler, who recently hired new team members to handle her growing client base.

“We’ve built a loyal customer base by offering head-to-toe stylings that traditional jewelry stores don’t always offer,” Latham says of her collaborative venture with You Are Here.

“Jewelry stores can be intimidating. That’s what I wanted to change. If you’re coming in to look at a sweatshirt, pop over. We’ll sit and visit. There’s no pressure.”

Jewelry With a Story

Jo Latham Fine Jewelry doesn’t feel like a store within a store. The open concept allows visitors to wander between her jewelry counters and nearby retail spaces. Cozy lounge seating makes her nook inviting — the perfect spot to unwind and connect with the meaning behind each piece. Behind every custom piece of jewelry, she says, is the story of the artisan who designed the work.

Among the many designers Jo Latham features, Silvia Furmanovich brings a distinctive global sensibility to the jewelry case. The Brazilian designer is known for incorporating natural materials and working closely with artisans around the world.

“She travels all over the world and immerses herself in other cultures,” Latham says. “She finds artisans to create these pieces for her, and it’s magical.”

Latham now works with 60 designers worldwide, from emerging artists to legacy makers.

“Many of my clients are collectors. Maybe they started with classic pieces, and now they want what’s next — something modern, one-of-a-kind, but still timeless.”

As Fort Worth evolves, so does her approach to retail. She now hosts the designers of the pieces she sells at seated dinner events and less formal pop-up events at You Are Here. In February, Latham hosted master enameller Selim Mouzannar, a Lebanese designer known for his bold use of color and handcrafted pieces made in his Beirut workshop. The intimate event — complete with cocktails, catering, and a Galentine’s theme — drew 50 guests.

“Having him in our space and bringing these types of things to people in Fort Worth was exciting,” she says. “Retail is constantly changing. We’re always figuring out how to create a real connection between the client and the person who made the piece.”

What’s Next for Jo Latham and You Are Here

Latham and the You Are Here team are planning out this year’s events, which will be a mix of truck shows and more formal events. Latham says her team is focused on expanding their bridal options and seeking new designers to complement their current offerings.

With a growing team in place, Latham plans to offer personalized consultations to help clients evaluate their existing collections, including options for modernizing heirloom pieces. She’s always on the lookout for new collections from established jewelry houses as well as lesser-known designers who may be earlier in their careers.

“I’m committed to listening to designers who are just getting started if their story and craftsmanship are wonderful,” she says.

Miller says the partnership with Latham has been synergistic. After exploring options for expanding their jewelry selection in 2019, a chance cold call from Latham led to the ongoing collaboration that the co-owners said is based on trust and friendship. Bennett adds that both stores benefit from offering unique and carefully curated options.

“People often come in looking for a pair of boots, and they leave with a pair of earrings,” Bennett continued. “That’s what makes the store and the partnership so exciting. You never know what you will fall in love with.”