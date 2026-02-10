Mohair throws Estebanez Jo Malone
Palm & Agave founder Vanessa Estebanez was featured at Jo Malone’s January event for female entrepreneurs. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Entrepreneur Vanessa Estebanez styles mohair scarves from Palm & Agave during the Jo Malone pop up. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Mohair is washed and prepared by hand during the traditional production process used for Palm & Agave’s textiles. (Photo courtesy Palm & Agave)

Jo Malone launched Amber Labdanum in January, a scent with Spanish influence. (Photo courtesy Estee Lauder)

Fashion / Shopping

Houston Woman Entrepreneur Brings Old World Craft To The Woodlands’ Own Jo Malone Store — Palm & Agave Spotlighted

European Roots Meet Market Street Entrepreneurial Chic

BY //
Palm & Agave founder Vanessa Estebanez was featured at Jo Malone’s January event for female entrepreneurs. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Entrepreneur Vanessa Estebanez styles mohair scarves from Palm & Agave during the Jo Malone pop up. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Mohair is washed and prepared by hand during the traditional production process used for Palm & Agave’s textiles. (Photo courtesy Palm & Agave)

Jo Malone launched Amber Labdanum in January, a scent with Spanish influence. (Photo courtesy Estee Lauder)

Handwoven Spanish mohair and a fragrance inspired by Andalusia created a warm, inviting atmosphere at Jo Malone London’s Market Street store in The Woodlands. Houston entrepreneur Vanessa Estebanez brought her luxury mohair brand Palm & Agave to the boutique as part of Jo Malone’s quarterly celebration of female entrepreneurs.

Previous pop-ups featured Mesa Fiora’s tablescape linens and Luliet Creamery & Bake Shop‘s sweet treats.

Crafted by three generations of Spanish family artisans, Palm & Agave’s mohair appeared alongside the launch of Jo Malone’s newest scent dubbed Amber Labdanum.

According to store manager Nadia Gill, the fragrance has roots in Andalusia. That connection made Palm & Agave a natural partner.

“It’s inspired by the rolling hills of Andalusia with an Arabic flair,” Gill says. “The top note is a bitter mandarin. As it evolves, what’s left is the warmth of the labdanum, an ancient and luxurious incense.”

Palm & Agave mirrors that same richness through two handcrafted mohair collections: fashion and home. The fashion line includes scarves and shawls made from mohair and wool. The home collection features throws and pillows designed to add depth and comfort. Each piece reflects traditional Spanish weaving techniques.

Estebanez launched Palm & Agave four years ago after moving to Texas with her family from Spain by way of Germany. While the brand has since found an audience in the United States, its products remain well-known in Spain.

“These are high-end products,” Estebanez says. “The throws come in solid and blended colors. They add life to a bed or living space.”

Woven by Tradition in Spain

Behind each piece, a Spanish family handcrafts Palm & Agave’s mohair using time-honored weaving techniques. The Angora goat produces a light, cozy fiber prized for its softness.

Fleeces are soaked, turned by hand and hung to dry before the mohair is gently opened and cleaned in temperature-controlled baths. Low-impact dyeing methods protect the fiber while preserving its character.

Palm & Agave felt right at home alongside Amber Labdanum. Both draw from Spanish heritage and craftsmanship. Together, they created a layered retail experience built on texture and atmosphere.

Jo Malone London is located in Market Street at 9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 960. The store is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from noon to 6 pm.

