Fashion / Beauty

Clean Beauty Breakout Brand JONES ROAD Opens Its First Dallas Store on Knox Street

Bobbi Brown Distills 'A Lifetime of Beauty Knowledge'

JONES ROAD, the four-year-old beauty brand with a meteoric rise, announced today that its first Dallas retail store will open this Friday, August 29. Makeup artist and OG beauty entrepreneur Bobbi Brown created JONES ROAD under one guiding philosophy — “The world doesn’t need more beauty products. It needs better beauty products.”

The tenth brick and mortar, the Dallas location sits steps away from the Katy Trail at 3230 Knox Street. The second store in Texas (the first is in Austin), JONES ROAD Dallas joins the growing roster of retail locations including Manhattan, East Hampton, Palm Beach, and Chicago.

JONES ROAD
The clean beauty brand prides itself on creating products that are free from phthalates, sulfates, petrolatum, PEGs, cyclic silicones, EDTA, and BPA. (Courtesy of JONES ROAD)

The 1,300-square-foot space will showcase JONES ROAD’s collection of makeup, skincare, and tools. Simple to use and easy to master, the clean, high-grade formulations work on every skin type and tone. Brown wanted to create “the makeup equivalent of a Swiss Army knife.” The brand leaned into Brown’s decades of expertise in the industry, which is why they call it “a lifetime of beauty knowledge, distilled.” The clean beauty brand prides itself on creating products that are free from phthalates, sulfates, petrolatum, PEGs, cyclic silicones, EDTA, and BPA.

In addition, the storefront will sell Dallas-exclusive merch and limited-edition kits curated by Brown “around specific looks and seasons.” (Dallas’ fall social season is about to begin, so be sure to check PaperCity‘s The Social Calendar, and plan accordingly!) JONES ROAD also announced that the store will double as an experiential beauty boutique with six makeup stations. Skin-matching services will be offered. For its devoted fans and followers, the store plans to host engagement events. It will also be available to host private parties.

JONES ROAD
JONES ROAD Dallas joins the growing roster of retail locations including Manhattan, East Hampton, Palm Beach, and Chicago. (Photo of Austin store courtesy of JONES ROAD)

Calling the retail expansion “a natural evolution,” JONES ROAD continues to grow exponentially as community engagement (and online traffic!) increase in tandem. Last year alone, the company doubled its brick-and-mortar footprint, and LinkedIn named it one of its Top Startups in the United States.

JONES ROAD opens this Friday, August 29, at 3230 Knox Street. The store’s hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm and on Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm.

